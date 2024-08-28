Best Thai language schools in Thailand

Thai language schools in Thailand offer a variety of programs catering to different learning needs and preferences, making it an attractive destination for both tourists and expatriates looking to learn the language. Here’s an overview of the landscape of Thai language education and the best language schools that you should visit to learn it.

Top Thai language schools in Bangkok

1. ALA Language School

Google Reviews Rating: ★★★★☆ (4.8/5)

Quote from Google Review:

Thet Su “ALA teaching syllabus is fantastic. Teachers are professional. I would recommend to whom are looking for language school to learn especially Thailand language. You won’t regret it !!!”

ALA Language School, located in the heart of Bangkok, focuses on providing a comprehensive language education tailored to individual needs. Established by experienced educators, the school emphasises practical learning techniques and offers courses for various language skills, including speaking, listening, reading, and writing. ALA is particularly noted for its student-centred approach and the ability to provide Education (ED) visas for international students, allowing them to stay in Thailand while studying.

Pros Cons ✅ Experienced Instructors

✅ Flexible Learning Options

✅ Central Location ❌ Visa Limitations

❌ Competitive Environment

Location: Trendy Building, Floor 1A, Soi Sukhumvit 13, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

2. Thai Solutions

Google Reviews Rating: ★★★★★(4.8/5)

Quote from Google Review:

Schtain “It’s a great place to study with a very cozy and friendly atmosphere.

Time here is going to be as fun as useful. Highly recommend 👍”

Thai Solutions School is dedicated to teaching the Thai language through engaging and practical methods. The school offers both private and group lessons, with courses designed to accommodate various learning styles. Group courses are available in 4-month, 8-month, and 12-month formats, allowing students to connect with others while learning. Additionally, the school provides Education Visas for international students, enabling them to stay in Thailand for their studies. The curriculum emphasises conversational skills and cultural immersion, helping students use Thai in everyday situations.

Pros Cons ✅ Experienced Instructors

✅ Flexible Course Options

✅ Cultural Integration ❌ Larger Group Class Size

❌ Long Visa Process

Location: Room 128/206, Phaya Thai Plaza Building, 19th Floor, อาคาร, Phaya Thai Rd, Thanon Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400, Thailand

3. AUA Language Center

Google Review Rating: ★★★★☆ (4.5/5)

Quote from Google Review:

Vipawee lsk “I took a class mini translation workshop. Teachers and staffs are very supportive. I enjoy learning and practicing”

Pros Cons ✅ Experienced and friendly teachers

✅ Small class sizes for personalised attention

✅ Strong focus on conversational skills ❌ Higher tuition fees compared to some local schools

❌ Limited availability of advanced courses

Location: 179 Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

4. Berlitz Language Center

Google Reviews Rating: ★★★★☆ (4.7/5)

Quote from Google Review:

Thanatta Kerdsri “ The staffs and teachers are friendly and professional. Enjoyed the language class environment. “

Berlitz Language Center is renowned for its immersive approach to language learning. Located in Bangkok, the centre prioritises conversational skills and cultural understanding, enabling students to communicate effectively in real-life situations. The experienced instructors use dynamic teaching methods that engage learners and foster a deep appreciation for Thai culture.

Pros Cons ✅ Immersive Learning: Focuses on real-life conversation skills.

✅ Cultural Context: Helps students understand Thai customs and traditions.

✅ Qualified Instructors: Experienced teachers provide personalised attention. ❌ Cost: Tuition fees may be higher than some local language schools.

❌ Class Size: Larger classes might limit individual interaction with instructors.

Location: Exchange Tower, 388 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

5. Thai Language Hut

Google Reviews Rating: ★★★★★ (4.6/5)

Quote from Google Review:

RoomatBangkok “I had to learn Thai as I was starting a hotel business in Thailand. Thai Language Hut provided me the oral and written language skills I needed to help me be successful in a short time. I enjoyed my time with the teachers and hope to come back in the future to build on my skills.”

Thai Language Hut, situated in the heart of Bangkok, is renowned for its personalised approach to teaching Thai. The school focuses on small class sizes, which fosters a more interactive and engaging learning environment. Students can expect tailored lessons that cater to their learning styles and goals, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and advanced learners.

Pros Cons ✅ Trustworthy

✅ Personalised lessons tailored to individual needs

✅ Experienced and friendly instructors ❌ Higher fees compared to some larger language schools.

❌ Service area limitations

Location: They Provide Online Classes

Top Thai language schools in Chiang Mai

1. Chiang Mai University Language Institute

Google Reviews Rating: ★★★★★(4.8/5)

Quote from Google Review:

Paul Oberhauser “Excellent experience. Quality education and outstanding teaching staff. My highest recommendation”

The Chiang Mai University Language Institute offers a wide range of comprehensive Thai language courses designed for students of all levels. The curriculum emphasises both speaking and writing skills, ensuring a well-rounded understanding of the language. With experienced instructors and a supportive learning environment, students can expect to develop their language abilities effectively.

Pros Cons ✅ Supportive and friendly atmosphere

✅ Flexible course schedules

✅ Experienced and qualified teachers ❌ Some classes may be large, limiting individual attention

❌ Location may be less accessible for those not living in the area

Location: 239 ถนน ห้วยแก้ว Suthep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand

2. TSL Chiang Mai Thai Language School

Google Reviews Rating: ★★★★★(4.9/5)

Quote from Google Review:

It is in a great location. The staff are super friendly and helpful. The teachers are wonderful – they are knowledgeable, fun and caring.” James “Aimz” Tucker “The best school in Chiang Mai!

TSL Chiang Mai Thai Language School is highly regarded for its welcoming and friendly atmosphere. The school focuses on providing tailored lessons that cater to various learning styles, ensuring that each student receives a personalised education. With experienced instructors, students can expect a supportive environment that enhances their language acquisition journey.

Pros Cons ✅ Friendly Atmosphere: A welcoming environment that encourages interaction.

✅ Flexible Schedule: Classes can be adjusted to fit students’ lifestyles.

✅ Cultural Experience: Opportunities to engage with local culture and practice language skills. ❌ Limited Class Sizes: Popularity may lead to full classes.

❌ Location: Some students may find it slightly out of the city centre.

Location: 152/1, Pantip Plaza Chiang Mai, 4th Floor, Changklan Rd, 50100, Thailand

3. Lanna Language School

Google Reviews Rating: ★★★★★(5/5)

Quote from Google Review:

Seng Nu Pan “It is a great Thai language school as my Thai teachers Kruu Tu and Kruu Benz are both very qualified, patient, professional, responsive, and know how to teach Thai for all skills writing, speaking, listening, and reading. They are also very flexible with online classes being postponed or cancelled last minute. It is a great way to learn Thai even when I am not in Thailand. I recommend this school as the price is also very reasonable and worth the investment”

Lanna Language School, located in Chiang Mai, is renowned for providing a unique cultural experience alongside its Thai language courses. It caters to students of all levels, focusing on practical language skills essential for daily life in Thailand. The school’s immersive approach allows learners to engage with local culture, enhancing their language understanding.

Pros Cons ✅ Small class sizes for personalised attention

✅ Flexible scheduling options

✅ Experienced and supportive instructors ❌ Limited course offerings for advanced learners

❌ Classes may fill up quickly during peak seasons

Location: Star Avenue 5, 169/13, Hang Dong District, Chiang Mai 50230, Thailand

4. We Learn Thai Chiang Mai

Google Reviews Rating: ★★★★★(4.9/5)

Quotes from Google Reviews

Kaytos QQ “ Very good school ! The teachers are amazing, always having a very good time while learning efficiently. Would recommend to anyone wanting to learn thai in chiang mai !”

We Learn Thai is dedicated to providing effective Thai language instruction for foreigners in Chiang Mai. The school offers a variety of courses, including private and group lessons, designed to cater to different learning needs and goals. The curriculum focuses on practical language skills, ensuring that students can use Thai in everyday situations. The instructors are experienced and emphasize a supportive learning environment, often incorporating cultural elements into their lessons.

Pros Cons ✅ Highly Rated Instructors

✅ Flexible Learning Options

✅ Cultural Integration ❌ Limited Advanced Courses

❌ Class Size Variability

Location: 152/1 Changklan Rd, Tambon Chang Khlan, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100, Thailand

Thai language school in Phuket

1. Genius Language School

Google Reviews Stars: ★★★★★(4.9/5)

Quote from Google Review:

Lipa Kelman “Me and my husband had an amazing experience learning languages in this school. Manager is very attentive and helps with any questions. Education price is also good. Thank you 🙏🏼”

Genius Language School provides a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere for students eager to learn Thai. With experienced instructors at the helm, the focus is primarily on conversational skills, allowing students to engage in practical dialogues from the outset. This approach not only helps learners grasp the language quickly but also boosts their confidence in everyday interactions.

Pros Cons ✅ Experienced and friendly teachers

✅ Flexible class schedules

✅ Supportive learning environment ❌ Limited advanced courses available

❌ Service area limitations

Location: 39/9 Phrabaramee Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand

2. iSpeak International Language School

Google Reviews Stars: ★★★★★(4.7/5)

Quote from Google Review:

Signature Studios “One of the best school here in Phuket and everywhere in Thailand! After a few classes you will be able to speak English!!! Highly recommended to study here!”

iSpeak International Language School is renowned for its extensive and well-structured language courses. The academy emphasises not just the language itself but also the rich cultural backdrop that informs it. This holistic approach allows students to gain a deeper understanding of Thai traditions, customs, and social norms, making their language acquisition more relevant and practical.

Pros Cons ✅ Comprehensive curriculum covering speaking, reading, and writing.

✅ A welcoming environment that fosters interaction and engagement.

✅ A welcoming environment that fosters interaction and engagement. ❌ Some courses may be more expensive than other local options

❌ Service area limitations

Location: 99/32 Moo 1, Kathu, Kathu, Phuket, 83000, Thailand

3. Alpha Language School Phuket

Google Reviews Rating: ★★★★★(4.8/5)

Quotes from Google Reviews:

Maria “Good school, responsible teachers. I learned Thai here with my husband when we first came to Phuket, now he has enrolled for a course of English.”

Alpha Language School in Phuket offers an enriching language learning experience, similar to its renowned Chiang Mai branch. The school emphasises not only Thai language skills but also cultural understanding through immersive activities. This approach helps students engage more deeply with the language and its context.

Pros Cons ✅ Tailored courses for different proficiency levels

✅ Cultural activities included in the curriculum

✅ Small class sizes for personalised attention ❌ Limited availability of advanced courses

❌ Some students may prefer a more traditional classroom setting

Location: 40 / 8 Luang Pho Chaem Rd, Chalong, Mueang, Phuket 83130, Thailand

4. Bamboo Language School in Phuket

Google Reviews Rating: ★★★★★(4.8/5)

Quotes from Google Reviews:

Alan Liu “ Best school in Phuket, best teachers, best customer service. If I decide to do another educational visa I will do it with bamboo without thinking twice.”

Bamboo Language School was established in 2013 in Phuket, Thailand. Initially, it offered English, Thai, and Chinese courses for students of all ages. Due to its excellent and efficient courses, reliable and stable visa services, as well as affordable prices, Bamboo has become one of the best language schools in Phuket. The school employs native speakers as teachers, including English, French, Thai, and Chinese instructors. Additionally, they have dedicated visa service managers who can communicate seamlessly with students in Russian, English, and Chinese, ensuring that students have no language barriers when it comes to visa assistance.

Pros Cons ✅ Convenient Location

✅ Affordable Prices

✅ Experienced Instructors ❌ Limited Information

❌ Service area limitations

Location: 4, 12 Satun Rd, Tambon Talat Nuea, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand

Thai language school in Pattaya

1. Pro Language School Pattaya

Google Reviews Rating: ★★★★☆ (4.6/5 stars)

Quote from Google Review:

Siriporn Ngamthabthim “Absolutely the best way of learning a new language. The school is very professional, good location and helpful staff.”

Pro Language School Pattaya is renowned for its welcoming atmosphere and dedicated instructors. The school caters to a diverse group of learners, from beginners to advanced students. With a focus on practical language skills, the curriculum is designed to help students communicate effectively in everyday situations.

Pros Cons ✅ Flexible class schedules to accommodate students’ needs.

✅ Interactive teaching methods that enhance learning.

✅ Friendly and experienced teachers ❌ Limited advanced courses for those seeking higher-level proficiency.

❌ Some students may find the pace of learning slower than expected.

Location: 116/33 Mu 9 Central Pattaya Rd., Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi Chon Buri 20260, Thailand

2. PLC School & Training Centre

Google Reviews Rating: ★★★★☆ (4.5 stars)

Quotes from Google Reviews:

Ryoko “My husband and I learned Thai language at this school. Our teacher speaks fluent English. So it’s easy to understand well.”

PLC School & Training Centre is dedicated to enhancing practical language skills for students. The school aims to equip learners to communicate effectively in Thai, making it an excellent choice for tourists and expats residing in Pattaya.

Pros Cons ✅ Focus on real-life conversational skills

✅ Experienced and friendly instructors

✅ Small class sizes for personalised attention ❌ Limited advanced courses for proficient speakers

❌ Service area limitations

Location: 194, 10-11 Central Pattaya Rd, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

3. Easy Thai Language School

Google Reviews Rating: ★★★★☆ (4.7/5)

Quotes from Google Reviews:

Wara Ch Waranika “Very well experienced teachers , all the team at Easy ABC are very helpful . Really enjoyed studying with them . Highly recommend to anyone who wants to improve their English, Thai or German ! They can arrange group class or private class.”

Easy Thai Language School offers a unique and enjoyable way to learn the Thai language. The school caters to students of all ages, ensuring that everyone can find joy in their learning journey. With a focus on interactive and engaging methods, students quickly pick up the language while having fun.

Pros Cons ✅ Engaging and interactive teaching methods

✅ Suitable for all age groups

✅ Positive and supportive learning environment ❌ Limited advanced courses for fluent speakers

❌ Class sizes can be large at times

Location: 391, 127 Thappraya Rd, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Thailand has a wealth of opportunities for those looking to learn the Thai language. Each region offers unique schools with varied teaching methods and environments. Whether you are in bustling Bangkok or serene Chiang Mai, you can find a school that suits your learning style. By choosing the right school, you can enhance your understanding of the Thai language and culture, making your time in Thailand even more enriching.

4. JK Thai Inter Language School

Google Reviews Rating: ★★★★★(4.9/5 stars)

Quote from Google Review:

reat school . I really enjoy the lessons. Teacher Kuhn Fang is amazing. . James O’Sullivan “G Very helpful with visa etc . Also very competitive with the price.”

JK Thai Inter Language School in Pattaya specialises in teaching the Thai language to foreigners, offering a range of courses tailored to different proficiency levels. The school is particularly noted for its support in obtaining Education (ED) visas, which allows international students to stay in Thailand while learning the language. The curriculum focuses on practical language skills, ensuring that students can effectively communicate in everyday situations.

Pros Cons ✅ Experienced Instructors

✅ ED Visa Support

✅ Positive Learning Environment ❌ Limited Advanced Courses

❌ Service area limitations

Location: 68 Phra Tam Nak 6 Alley, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Overall, Thai language schools in Thailand serve as a place for individuals eager to learn the language and immerse themselves in the local culture. With a range of options, from university programs to private schools, learners can tailor their education to fit their needs and preferences. The supportive environment and focus on practical language use empower students to gain confidence in their skills. Be consistent and patient when learning the language, and soon you will become an expert!

Key statistics and insights about Thai language schools

Cost of Tuition : The average tuition at various language schools ranges from about 25,000 to 35,000 THB per month . For example, Baan Aksorn charges around 35,000 THB, while Rak Thai offers classes for about 25,000 THB per month.

: The average tuition at various language schools ranges from about . For example, Baan Aksorn charges around 35,000 THB, while Rak Thai offers classes for about 25,000 THB per month. Class Size : Many schools maintain small class sizes, typically with a maximum of 12 students . This allows for more personalised attention and interaction during lessons.

: Many schools maintain small class sizes, typically with a maximum of . This allows for more personalised attention and interaction during lessons. Curriculum Standards : Schools like Chiang Mai University Language Institute align their curriculum with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) , ensuring a structured approach to language learning.

: Schools like Chiang Mai University Language Institute align their curriculum with the , ensuring a structured approach to language learning. Extracurricular Activities: Many schools incorporate cultural excursions and activities, such as cooking classes and temple visits, to enhance the learning experience and provide practical language use opportunities.

Other resources to learn the Thai language