Misthos Group Hospitality Classic tees off at Royal Lakeside on June 12 to support Hua Hin Heroes

More than 120 expat players are expected to join the charity golf tournament

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: March 19, 2026, 5:30 PM
54 1 minute read
Misthos Group Hospitality Classic tees off at Royal Lakeside on June 12 to support Hua Hin Heroes | Thaiger
Photo taken from the Hua Hin Heroes Facebook page

Fore Management Group has announced the inaugural Misthos Group Hospitality Classic, a one-day charity golf tournament to be held at Royal Lakeside Golf Club on June 12, with proceeds supporting Hua Hin Heroes Foundation.

The event will be played in a four-man team Texas Scramble format and is expected to attract more than 120 expat golfers living in Thailand, including individual players and corporate teams. Fore Management Group said 100% of funds raised on the day will be donated to Hua Hin Heroes.

Organisers said the tournament will combine golf with food and beverage showcases from leading hotels and restaurants in Bangkok and Pattaya, with culinary offerings available to golfers around the course. The day will also include on-course contests, awards and dedicated hospitality zones showcasing regional culinary talent.

Misthos Group Hospitality Classic tees off at Royal Lakeside on June 12 to support Hua Hin Heroes | News by Thaiger

“The Misthos Group Hospitality Classic brings together hospitality professionals, corporate teams and community supporters for a day of friendly competition, networking and culinary highlights,” Fore Management Group said in its announcement.

Chris Watson, managing director of Fore Management Group, said the aim is to create an inclusive event that blends sport, hospitality and fundraising in support of the tournament’s chosen beneficiary.

“We are delighted to bring together the hospitality community for the Misthos Group Hospitality Classic. Our goal is to create a memorable, inclusive event that blends sport, culinary excellence and fundraising to make a tangible difference for Hua Hin via our selected charity for this event, Hua Hin Heroes Foundation.”

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Misthos Group Hospitality Classic tees off at Royal Lakeside on June 12 to support Hua Hin Heroes | News by Thaiger

Adam Clark, president of Hua Hin Heroes, thanked organisers and participants, saying the funds raised would support community programmes in Hua Hin.

“Hua Hin Heroes is deeply grateful to Fore Management Group, Misthos Group and all participants for their generosity. Funds raised will go directly to community support programs in Hua Hin, helping those most in need.”

Those interested in taking part in the tournament or supporting the fundraiser can register for the Misthos Group Hospitality Classic here.

Event details

  • Date: June 12, 2026
  • Venue: Royal Lakeside Golf Club
  • Participants: 120+ expat golfers (individuals and corporate teams)
  • Format: Four-man team Texas Scramble
  • Highlights: Culinary showcases from Bangkok and Pattaya hotels/restaurants, on-course contests, awards, hospitality zones
  • Beneficiary: Hua Hin Heroes, and 100% of the funds raised on the day will be donated

Misthos Group Hospitality Classic tees off at Royal Lakeside on June 12 to support Hua Hin Heroes | News by Thaiger

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: March 19, 2026, 5:30 PM
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