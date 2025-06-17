Fast track to Formula fun: Thailand revs up for F1 bid

Govt green-lights multi-billion baht push to put the kingdom on motorsport’s global map

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand has hit the gas on its high-octane dream of becoming a Formula One (F1) host nation, with a turbocharged 40 billion baht plan to bring the world’s most elite racing series to the Land of Smiles by 2028.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surawong Thienthong revealed on today, June 17, that the Cabinet has officially approved the country’s bold bid to host the F1 Grand Prix, including setting up a dedicated working group to hammer out the details over the next few years.

The project, which would span five years from 2028, is seen as a centrepiece in Thailand’s ambition to become a world-class sporting destination, boosting both international tourism and national prestige, Surawong announced at Government House.

“The Cabinet has given the green light for Thailand to submit its proposal to host the Formula One race. A budget of 40 billion baht has been allocated, and a working group will be formed to study the logistics and feasibility.”

Thailand has long flirted with the idea of hosting a Grand Prix, with past proposals circling around potential Bangkok street circuits and partnerships with international investors. While neighbouring Singapore has dazzled F1 fans with its glittering night race since 2008, Thailand has yet to take its place on the calendar, until now.

If successful, the Thai GP would join the likes of Monaco, Silverstone, and Suzuka as one of the sport’s most iconic global stops, turbocharging the country’s ambitions to lure more mega-events and high-spending tourists.

Picture of an F1 car at Democracy Monument courtesy of MG Online

This announcement comes amid a flurry of economic activity. Surawong also confirmed that registration for the We Travel Together tourism scheme is now open to hotel operators, while a 157 billion baht stimulus package is also heading for committee discussions on June 18, KhaoSod reported.

Thailand’s F1 push is not just about racing, it’s about rebranding the nation as a global player in sport, entertainment and big-ticket tourism. If the engines fire up as planned, the kingdom could be racing its way onto the world stage by the end of the decade.

