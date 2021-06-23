Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Wednesday Covid Update: 3,174 new cases and 51 deaths
3,174 new Covid-19 cases and an uptick of 51 coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today. In the recent and most severe wave of infections, the CCSA has reported 199,626 Covid-19 infections since April 1.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 36 were found in correctional facilities, a downward trend after more than 30,000 inmates tested positive for the virus in the recent wave of Covid-19.
More information will be released this afternoon following the CCSA daily briefing.
Other updates…
- The Beta variant of Covid-19, which was first found in South Africa, has been detected in southern Thailand. The first cluster of the mutated strain was at an Islamic school. So far, most of the cases have been found in Thailand’s Deep South provinces Narathiwat and Yala near the Malaysian border. Other southern provinces have reported the Beta strain including Krabi, Phatthalung, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, Trang and Phuket.
- The Department of Medical Services is warning the public of false-positive Covid-19 results by private labs that use rapid test or antigen tests, which are cheaper, but less reliable than the standard RT-PCR test. Apparently, many factories have been screening workers using these tests, leading to numerous false-positive results. The Covid-19 hotline has been overwhelmed with calls asking for hospital beds to treat workers.
