Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Restrictions eased in yellow zones
The government has confirmed that some Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed in “yellow zone” provinces, although provincial governors are still free to introduce their own, stricter measures if necessary. Schools and educational facilities can re-open fully and shopping malls and department stores can return to normal hours. Convenience stores and supermarkets can also revert to normal operating hours.
Restaurants can remain open until 11pm and, in what will have many breathing a sigh of relief, are free to serve alcohol once more. The easing of restrictions on the sale of alcohol comes just in time for Phuket’s re-opening to foreign tourists from July 1, which has now been approved by Cabinet.
Gyms and other sports facilities are free to re-open but subject to limits on numbers. Hair salons and beauty salons can also re-open as normal. Pool halls and snooker and billiard venues can open between the hours of 3pm and 11pm. Cinemas, theatres, and water parks can all re-open and amusement parks can operate between the hours of 6am to 8pm.
Social gatherings are permitted but must comply with the law. Gatherings of more than 200 are still not allowed. An infographic issued for Phuket shows that gatherings to celebrate events such as birthdays, weddings, or religious events are allowed, as are gatherings for funerals. Last month, officials on the island introduced a ban on people gathering at the homes of others. While there has been no mention of this ban in the new announcement, there has equally been no confirmation that it has been lifted.
Entertainment venues, including pubs, bars, and nightclubs remain shut across the country.
