Thai government reassures public: No food shortages | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government reassures public: No food shortages
“There will be no shortage of food and goods for domestic consumption, even if a lockdown is implemented, be it for three months, six months or a year.”
The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has prompted some outbreaks of panic buying for staple items, but the Thai government is assuring the public there will be no shortages of food. The Office of Agricultural Economics says there will be “no shortage of food supplies,” even if the pandemic forces the government to impose stricter measures to curb transmissions.
OAE secretary-general Rapibhat Chandarasrivongs says food production currently stands at 60% of total capacity, and that the agency has discussed the situation with the Commerce Ministry, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand. They will ensure there are no shortages of food supplies and essential goods if a lockdown is imposed.
“The production of key agricultural products like rice, fishery products, meat products, palm oil, cassava, coconut and sugarcane will not be affected by Covid-19.”
Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on has ordered state agencies to ensure the entire food supply chain, including logistics, operates efficiently and increases distribution channels via e-marketplaces.
Minister Chalermchai says the pandemic may bring about an increase in rice exports, as many countries will need to shore up their stocks
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New cases in Thailand – 111, pushes total over 1,000
Thursday’s total for new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus is out. The number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in Thailand is now over 1,000. 111 new cases were announced to the media today a spokesperson from the Ministry of Public Health.
The official number of infections in Thailand, at the time of publication (1pm Thai time) is 1,045. The ministry speculated that there is likely to be an exponential rise in new infections across Thailand in the near future.
Across the world today there are now 471,794 cases, a total of 21,297 deaths and 114,703 patients recovered.
Italy will likely surpass China with its total number of cases in the next 24 hours. It already has more than twice the number of deaths as China. Italy has a population of 60 million vs China with nearly 1.4 billion. The US is also recording sharp rises in new cases, along with other European countries.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Immigration Bureau asks people to file reports online, avoid their offices
A spokesman for the Immigration Bureau says that foreigners living in Thailand are now requested to process their 90 day residence reports via an online platform or by post only. Applicants are usually required to report in person to complete the procedure. The change comes as one metre social distancing has been virtually impossible at immigration offices.
One IB office in Bangkok was so overcrowded yesterday that people were forced to wait in the nearby compound of an abandoned market. The office was serving foreigners trying to renew their visas and migrant workers who are required to process paperwork.
“Up to 1,000 chairs were brought into the IB building and the compound and placed at a safe distance.”
The bureau has extended opening hours (in Bangkok) and will now start work at 7am, but officers say it’s difficult to manage the large numbers of people amid the spread of the virus.
Yesterday’s numbers were greater than Tuesday’s, following the government’s announcement of the emergency decree which made many rush to report to authorities.
Many foreigners want, or are being forced to, stay in Thailand due to flight cancellations and lockdowns in many countries.
The IB has temporarily closed three One Stop Service Centres for migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.
Link to Immigration 90 reporting website HERE
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket, special restrictions for locals (Thursday)
Additional measures are being rolled out in Phuket as the Provincial Office refines the local needs to restrict the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
Some public offices are being closed, or services restricted, including at the Land Transport Office (most expats’ favourite place!).
Dental clinics will be closed but dental clinics within hospitals will remain open.
Finally, the notice lists a number of public spaces which will now be closed, including running areas around dams on the island and the Saphan Hin sports centre.
The notice also lists penalties for people that don’t follow the new guidelines.

