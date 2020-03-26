Thai government reassures public: No food shortages | The Thaiger

“There will be no shortage of food and goods for domestic consumption, even if a lockdown is implemented, be it for three months, six months or a year.”

The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has prompted some outbreaks of panic buying for staple items, but the Thai government is assuring the public there will be no shortages of food. The Office of Agricultural Economics says there will be “no shortage of food supplies,” even if the pandemic forces the government to impose stricter measures to curb transmissions.

OAE secretary-general Rapibhat Chandarasrivongs says food production currently stands at 60% of total capacity, and that the agency has discussed the situation with the Commerce Ministry, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand. They will ensure there are no shortages of food supplies and essential goods if a lockdown is imposed.

“The production of key agricultural products like rice, fishery products, meat products, palm oil, cassava, coconut and sugarcane will not be affected by Covid-19.”



Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on has ordered state agencies to ensure the entire food supply chain, including logistics, operates efficiently and increases distribution channels via e-marketplaces.

Minister Chalermchai says the pandemic may bring about an increase in rice exports, as many countries will need to shore up their stocks

SOURCE: Bangkok Post