Military checkpoints set up to monitor domestic travel | The Thaiger

Under the state of emergency which went into effect around Thailand last night, the military has set up 357 checkpoints to monitor interprovincial travel in an additional measure to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. A statement said the checkpoints are in response to the PM tasking the military command with supervising security measures.

The checkpoints are manned by soldiers, police and civil servants, checking travellers for symptoms of the virus and behaviour leading to the risk of transmission, according to the statement.

People at risk of infection or transmission will be kept at “appropriate locations.”

In Bangkok the checkpoints are on Chaeng Watthana Road near Klong Prapa canal, Suwinthawong Road, Kanchanaphisek 39 frontage road, Sukhumvit Road at the BTS Bearing station, Rachaphruek Road in Taling Chan district, Suksawat Road under Bhumibol Bridge and Rama II Soi 92 Road.

