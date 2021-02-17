image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai Airways to deliver first doses of Covid-19 vaccine on February 24

Maya Taylor

Published 

33 mins ago

 on 

Thai Airways to deliver first doses of Covid-19 vaccine on February 24 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Sinovac
    • follow us in feedly

Thailand’s national carrier, Thai Airways International, is being tasked with transporting 200,000 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine from China to Bangkok, arriving next week. The CoronaVac jab from Chinese manufacturer, Sinovac, will be the first Covid-19 vaccine to be administered in the Kingdom.

Nation Thailand reports that Thai Airways flight TG675 will take off from Beijing at 6.50am local time on February 24, landing in Bangkok at 11.05am. On board will be the first 200,000 vaccine doses, out of a total of 2 million ordered by the government. It’s understood the vaccine will be transported in temperature-controlled containers and can be stored at normal fridge temperatures.

Under increasing pressure to accelerate the country’s planned vaccine rollout, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed February 24 as “D Day” for the arrival of the vaccine. He says the Food and Drug Administration will approve the jab for emergency use, with priority going to frontline healthcare workers and other vulnerable groups.

The government is also waiting for 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine. However, delivery has been hampered by a procurement row between the manufacturer and the EU, with AstraZeneca saying vaccine doses may be sent from a plant in Asia, instead of from Italy as originally planned.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

2 more cases of South African variant detected in Thais in state quarantine

Maya Taylor

Published

1 hour ago

on

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

By

2 more cases of South African variant detected in Thais in state quarantine | The Thaiger
PHOTO: mcot.net

There are now 3 Thai people in state quarantine who are being treated for the highly transmissible South African variant of Covid-19. Unlike foreign nationals, Thai nationals do not have to be tested prior to returning to the Kingdom. Opass Putcharoen from the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Clinical Centre has confirmed there are 3 patients in quarantine, infected with the B1.351 strain.

The first case detected was that of a Thai gemstone dealer who returned from Tanzania and subsequently tested positive for the virus. Nation Thailand reports that the man developed severe pneumonia but has been treated with the anti-viral medication, Remdesivir, and is now recovering. Since then, the South African variant has been detected in another 2 patients in state quarantine.

Opas is calling on the government to accelerate efforts to prevent the South African variant taking hold. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is understood to be considering increasing quarantine to 21 days for returnees arriving from Africa. Opas has also added his voice to the growing number calling for the national vaccine rollout to be speeded up.

He says it’s important that officials check how new variants of the virus might affect the efficacy of vaccines. Thailand is awaiting 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, which is thought to be only 10% effective against mild or moderate cases of the South African variant.

A number of other variants are in circulation in several countries, including a Brazilian variant and a highly contagious UK variant. There are currently 9 cases of the UK variant in state quarantine in Thailand. Meanwhile, health officials in the UK are monitoring another new strain recently detected in England and believed to have originated in Nigeria.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Tourism

Airlines, hotels, say 2021 likely to be even worse than last year

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

By

Airlines, hotels, say 2021 likely to be even worse than last year | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Thai airlines and hotels fear that the tourism crisis in 2021 is set to dwarf last year’s in terms of its impact, as they appeal for government aid. The Bangkok Post reports that Asia Aviation, the largest shareholder in Thai AirAsia, has warned that when international tourism eventually does resume, there may not be enough suppliers to meet demand as most operators have had to shut down.

Executive chairman Tassapon Bijleveld says despite the government’s domestic tourism stimulus campaign, over 1.3 million airline seats, out of a quota of 2 million, remain available. Even though the subsidy has been increased from 2,000 to 3,000 baht, Tassapon says the low take-up is indicative of people’s reluctance to fly, opting to travel to destinations within driving distance instead. He says this is particularly true following the resurgence of Covid-19 late last year.

Earlier this week, the National Economic and Social Development Council stated that international tourism numbers are likely to drop to 3.2 million just year, half that of last year’s 6.7 million arrivals.

Airlines have already had to vastly decrease the number of flights on offer, with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand reporting more than a 27% year-on-year decrease in domestic passengers in the last quarter of 2020. The decrease in international flights for the same period was over 99%. Tassapon says Thai AirAsia now operates just 20 flights a day, using just 10 of its 62 aircraft. Prior to the resurgence of the virus, TAA was using 40 aircraft. It has also had to suspend 75% of employees this month, with most having to take unpaid leave.

“Not only are airlines facing an impact, but half of the restaurants and shops in Don Mueang airport have had to close temporarily which could indicate the lower level of consumption.”

Meanwhile, businesses are still unclear on the proposal for soft loans, with the government currently focused on this week’s no-confidence debate.

“We really have no idea about the details of the proposal from Exim Bank and don’t know when the cabinet will mull this issue. It’s like we’re walking with blind eyes during the crisis now.”

Meanwhile, Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi from the Thai Hotels Association says operators currently have no way of knowing when they might see a return to business as usual.

“When we seek loans, banks always request our business plan or the period we can earn profit, but under these circumstances, hotels don’t really have a clue when will business get back to normal.”

She says half of Thailand’s hotels have now shut down, while the other half continue to limp along. While some hotel workers have managed to keep their jobs, they are missing out on tips, which contributed significantly to their overall pay. Some properties are having to accommodate their workers on site as they are no longer able to pay their rent.

“We need support from the government, or else we could see the whole tourism industry collapse before things get back to a better shape.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Human trafficking ‘gang’ arrested over Samut Sakhon outbreak | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

By

Human trafficking &#8216;gang&#8217; arrested over Samut Sakhon outbreak | VIDEO | The Thaiger

But are they scapegoats? Nearly 2 months after the Samut Sakhon outbreak put Thailand’s previously excellent Covid 19 record to the test, a series of people are now being rounded up and arrested as the key people behind the outbreak.

A 45 year old Thai woman, known as Jay Phet, has been arrested for acquiring illegal Burmese migrants, getting them over the border… undetected, and then sending them to the Central Seafood Markets along the coast of Samut Sakhon province, just south west of Bangkok.

Now we know that upwards of 12,000 people have been tested and confirmed positive with Covid 19 in Thailand’s biggest lockdown since the start of the outbreak.

It’s been well documented in the past that the owners of these markets, some of them very large multi-national companies, have long employed many of these illegal migrants, knowingly or unknowingly understanding that they were unregistered and unrecorded.

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Rescue workers called to remove iron ring from man’s “finger” &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
Bangkok6 mins ago

Rescue workers called to remove iron ring from man’s “finger” – VIDEO

Thai Airways to deliver first doses of Covid-19 vaccine on February 24 | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)33 mins ago

Thai Airways to deliver first doses of Covid-19 vaccine on February 24

A further 18 pro-democracy activists, including 3 protest leaders, may face prosecution | The Thaiger
Protests59 mins ago

A further 18 pro-democracy activists, including 3 protest leaders, may face prosecution

2 more cases of South African variant detected in Thais in state quarantine | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

2 more cases of South African variant detected in Thais in state quarantine

Airlines, hotels, say 2021 likely to be even worse than last year | The Thaiger
Tourism2 hours ago

Airlines, hotels, say 2021 likely to be even worse than last year

Human trafficking &#8216;gang&#8217; arrested over Samut Sakhon outbreak | VIDEO | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Human trafficking ‘gang’ arrested over Samut Sakhon outbreak | VIDEO

DSI releases more information about major child pornography seizure at modelling agency | The Thaiger
Thailand17 hours ago

DSI releases more information about major child pornography seizure at modelling agency

Thailand News Today | Pyramid scammer arrested, first vaccines arrive next week | February 16 | The Thaiger
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Pyramid scammer arrested, first vaccines arrive next week | February 16

Covid lockdown in Pathum Thani district, just north of Bangkok | VIDEO | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Covid lockdown in Pathum Thani district, just north of Bangkok | VIDEO

Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list | The Thaiger
Cannabis24 hours ago

Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list

Health Minister says first vaccine doses will be here on February 24 | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago

Health Minister says first vaccine doses will be here on February 24

Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive | The Thaiger
Tourism1 day ago

Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive

Leading real estate consultancy says 2021 not looking good for Phuket hotels | The Thaiger
Tourism1 day ago

Leading real estate consultancy says 2021 not looking good for Phuket hotels

Police in Phuket arrest Dutch national for alleged involvement in SPM Shopping Mall scam | The Thaiger
Phuket1 day ago

Police in Phuket arrest Dutch national for alleged involvement in SPM Shopping Mall scam

Quarantine may be increased to 21 days for returnees arriving from Africa | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Quarantine may be increased to 21 days for returnees arriving from Africa

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals &#8216;on hold&#8217; | Jan 4 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021&#8217;s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending