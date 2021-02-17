image
Bangkok

Rescue workers called to remove iron ring from man’s “finger” – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published 

6 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: Khaosod
Rescue workers in Bangkok received an unusual call for help from a hospital in the Nong Khaem district of the capital on Sunday. A caller from the Luang Phor Taweesak Chutinataro Uthit Hospital reported that they needed help treating a man who’d got his finger trapped in a metal ring.

However, Nation Thailand reports that when rescue workers arrived at the hospital, it was in fact the man’s penis that was stuck inside an iron ring. The hospital did not have the necessary equipment to remove the item, which was around 2 millimetres in thickness (the ring, that is).

A rescue worker explains how the ring was removed – VIDEO: Khaosod TV

Prasit Nildam from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation says the man’s penis was inflamed and it took them nearly 2 hours to cut the ring off. It’s understood the unnamed (no surprise there) patient is between 25 and 30 years of age and had been engaged in a sexual experiment gone wrong. The volunteer team says this is the second time they’ve had to deal with this type of misadventure.

The Thaiger also recalls a similar story from 2 years ago, featuring a 51 year old Thai woman and a cucumber. And, despite everything else going on in the world at the time, this proved the most popular story of 2019, garnering 151,000 views on our website.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

