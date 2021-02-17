Bangkok
Rescue workers called to remove iron ring from man’s “finger” – VIDEO
Rescue workers in Bangkok received an unusual call for help from a hospital in the Nong Khaem district of the capital on Sunday. A caller from the Luang Phor Taweesak Chutinataro Uthit Hospital reported that they needed help treating a man who’d got his finger trapped in a metal ring.
However, Nation Thailand reports that when rescue workers arrived at the hospital, it was in fact the man’s penis that was stuck inside an iron ring. The hospital did not have the necessary equipment to remove the item, which was around 2 millimetres in thickness (the ring, that is).
A rescue worker explains how the ring was removed – VIDEO: Khaosod TV
Prasit Nildam from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation says the man’s penis was inflamed and it took them nearly 2 hours to cut the ring off. It’s understood the unnamed (no surprise there) patient is between 25 and 30 years of age and had been engaged in a sexual experiment gone wrong. The volunteer team says this is the second time they’ve had to deal with this type of misadventure.
The Thaiger also recalls a similar story from 2 years ago, featuring a 51 year old Thai woman and a cucumber. And, despite everything else going on in the world at the time, this proved the most popular story of 2019, garnering 151,000 views on our website.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Human trafficking ‘gang’ arrested over Samut Sakhon outbreak | VIDEO
But are they scapegoats? Nearly 2 months after the Samut Sakhon outbreak put Thailand’s previously excellent Covid 19 record to the test, a series of people are now being rounded up and arrested as the key people behind the outbreak.
A 45 year old Thai woman, known as Jay Phet, has been arrested for acquiring illegal Burmese migrants, getting them over the border… undetected, and then sending them to the Central Seafood Markets along the coast of Samut Sakhon province, just south west of Bangkok.
Now we know that upwards of 12,000 people have been tested and confirmed positive with Covid 19 in Thailand’s biggest lockdown since the start of the outbreak.
It’s been well documented in the past that the owners of these markets, some of them very large multi-national companies, have long employed many of these illegal migrants, knowingly or unknowingly understanding that they were unregistered and unrecorded.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid lockdown in Pathum Thani district, just north of Bangkok | VIDEO
Whilst migrant dormitories and parts of the seafood markets in Samut Sakhon remain either in complete lockdown or as restricted areas, and the affected gambling dens in Rayong have magically disappeared, the focus of the current Covid outbreak has now turned to Pathum Thani… just north of Bangkok and probably better known as the province that hosts the Buddhist Dhammakaya cult and its famous flying saucer-shaped temple.
Now the Pathum Thani Provincial Governor has ordered the lock down of two markets and nine commercial buildings until February 25. Why? Well 221 people have now been found to be infected with Covid-19 since last Tuesday, February 9. The 2 markets are the Suchart and Pornpat markets.
Wet markets and adjacent commercial buildings in Tanya Buri, just north of Don Muang Airport, are now under complete lockdown… people can’t enter or leave the areas.
All public gatherings and activities are banned.
Tim Newton reports for The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Cannabis
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
With cannabis leaves now off Thailand’s narcotics list, the once taboo and criminalised plant is making its way into daily life in Thailand. Since the government decision in December to remove certain parts of the cannabis plant from the narcotics list, Thailand’s first cannabis cafe “Taste of Ganja” opened in Prachin Buri and another called “420 Cannabis Bar” just opened in Bangkok. The Bangkok dessert shop Kanom Siam also announced it was adding a special ingredient to its pandan coconut Thai pancakes… cannabis.
The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine is even encouraging the public to use the plant… as long as it has very low traces of the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. The plant’s THC-rich buds are still illegal.
The department recently held a 2-day informational event at the Museum of Public Health and Medicine in Nonthaburi, just outside Bangkok, to educate people about the various uses of cannabis… and probably not the uses you’re thinking of. There were no tips on how to make a gravity bong out of household products or how to make cannabis butter for magic brownies. Tips were more like how to use the plant’s stems and fibre to manufacture textiles and paper as well as how to use the leaves to make cannabis tea.
Some are using the cannabis leaves in foods. The leaves have very low traces of THC and won’t cause a “high.” At the Taste of Ganja, people can munch on deep fried cannabis leaves and stir fried meat with basil and cannabis leaves. The cafe is affiliated with Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital which opened Thailand’s first medical cannabis clinic in 2019.
The 420 Cannabis Bar offers cannabis teas and drinks with names like Stoner Plummer, which is made with plum soda, and Herbs Party, which is tea made with lemon. Prices range from around 125 baht to 145 baht. The bar also serves Fly High Cookies and Happy Brownies for 180 baht. Despite the names, the food and drinks won’t get you stoned.
Cannabis buds are still classified as a Category 5 narcotic with fairly harsh penalties. Police are continuously cracking down on the illegal marijuana trade. Just over the weekend, officers seized 484 kilograms of dried, compacted cannabis, commonly known as “brick weed,” in a bust by the Mekong River in the Isaan province Nakhon Phanom, which borders Laos.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post| Coconuts Bangkok
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Rescue workers called to remove iron ring from man’s “finger” – VIDEO
Thai Airways to deliver first doses of Covid-19 vaccine on February 24
A further 18 pro-democracy activists, including 3 protest leaders, may face prosecution
2 more cases of South African variant detected in Thais in state quarantine
Airlines, hotels, say 2021 likely to be even worse than last year
Human trafficking ‘gang’ arrested over Samut Sakhon outbreak | VIDEO
DSI releases more information about major child pornography seizure at modelling agency
Thailand News Today | Pyramid scammer arrested, first vaccines arrive next week | February 16
Covid lockdown in Pathum Thani district, just north of Bangkok | VIDEO
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
Health Minister says first vaccine doses will be here on February 24
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
Leading real estate consultancy says 2021 not looking good for Phuket hotels
Police in Phuket arrest Dutch national for alleged involvement in SPM Shopping Mall scam
Quarantine may be increased to 21 days for returnees arriving from Africa
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
Thai government steps into the matchmaking game
Thailand News Today | Violence in soap operas and SPM Shopping Mall scam update | February 10
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
Despite lack of vaccine clarity, TAT still aiming for Q3 revival of foreign tourism
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Starbucks Thailand to make drinking and shopping a “thing”
Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
Pattaya, Phuket, launch campaigns to re-ignite tourism
Police raid Chon Buri bar and arrest 28 people for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree
Singapore begins flying with Covid-19 vaccinated employees
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
- Economy4 days ago
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
- Thailand2 days ago
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
- Insurgency2 days ago
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south