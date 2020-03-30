Some southern provinces stop interprovincial public transport | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Some southern provinces stop interprovincial public transport
Thailand’s Department of Land Transport announced today that four southern provinces – Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Phuket – are closed to all public transport, except essential goods vehicles, medical and government vehicles, after witnessing an increasing number of Covid-19 coronavirus patients. Director-general Jirut Wisanjit made the announcement and the closures began today (Monday, March 30) to help prevent the virus from spreading.
“All modes of public transport are now cancelled and passengers must contact relevant agencies to get a refund.”
So no public transport, at all, can travel in or out of those four southern provinces.
The measure follows Phuket Governor Phakkhaphong Thawiphat’s announcement yesterday that all modes of transport except air would be halted until April 30 in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Air travel will also be halted on April 10.
Meanwhile, the Department of Airports has suspended services at Narathiwat Airport due to the pandemic, according its director-general Tawee Gasisam-ang.
In response to the provincial governor closing some locations, the airport shut its doors from yesterday and will remain closed “until the virus situation is resolved.”
Passengers who have booked Thai AirAsia or Thai Smile tickets have the following options :
Thai AirAsia
• Change to another domestic route and schedule travel within October 31 with no service charge;
• Register under Big ID for a new booking with the flight being in the next 365 days;
• Refund tickets via www.airasia.com (though according to the airline you might not receive a full refund).
Thai Smile
• Full refund HERE
• Change your route or schedule another flight without a fee.
In another development Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam said today that Thailand Post will deliver 2.3 million face masks across the country, starting this evening.
He says that the 11 manufacturers nationwide can now produce 2.3 million masks a day. Of that total, 1.3 million will be given to the Public Health Ministry for healthcare workers while the Interior Ministry will take the balance of 1 million for distribution to village health volunteers and officials providing services to the public.
The distribution of masks will gradually expand to cover the general public, while exports will be banned without permission.
Wissanu added that the Finance Ministry is working out a plan to lower import taxes on medical equipment, after cutting the import tax on masks to zero. He denied a report that the government had prepared a plane to repatriate Thais stranded in Italy.
SOURCES: The Nation | The Nation | The Nation
Minister: Don’t worry about energy supply while working from home
Energy Minister Sonthirat Sonthijirawong reassured the public on Saturday that even though many are now working from home to promote social distancing and stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, his ministry will ensure an adequate electricity supply.
“I have ordered all related agencies, especially the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, to monitor power usage closely and evaluate the situation on a daily basis as people tend to use more electricity during the peak of the hot season (March-April).
“There should be enough power for everyone despite the government’s recommendation to work from home, as we have increased generating capacity by over 30% at power plants nationwide.”
Sonthirat says that although power consumption will shoot up among residential users, usage among businesses will fall, as many businesses venues such as department stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues, schools and universities, have been ordered shut down until April 30.
“Plus, companies that let their employees work from home will save on power bill too.”
Sonthirat says that in the first three weeks of March, oil consumption in Thailand fell by 8% compared to February.
“The trend should continue to go down as the government has postponed the Songkran holidays, which usually cause oil consumption to spike in April We estimate that oil consumption in 2020 could shrink by 20%.”
A spokesman says the Ministry of Energy will still prepare for increased power usage in the coming months, by postponing maintenance of power plants to make sure they can all run at full capacity when necessary.
SOURCE: The Nation
Fortress Phuket. The island closes off Sarasin Bridge and boating traffic, except supplies
Phuketians, you are marooned on a tropical island. Well, almost…
Today the Phuket Governor has rolled out another level of lockdowns for the southern island. The new rules come into force tonight at midnight (00.01am March 30) and will run until the end of April, or until announced otherwise. There are a few exceptions as noted in the official declaration (below)
.They includes…
• Sarasin Bridge, the bridge linking Phuket to Phang Nga province and the mainland, will be closed.
• No boat traffic in or out of Phuket, except cargo.
• Access for the supply of foodstuffs, medical and vital supplies will continue.
• The airport remains open for domestic and international flights.
• These changes are in force until April 30.
These changes are additional to the proclamations put out last week, which included the request to stay at home and remain in your accommodation or homes from 8pm – 3am every night. All Phuket beaches were also closed today around the island.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand’s airlines line up for 16 billion baht lifeline
Thai airlines are mostly grounded, basically due to lack of traffic from government restrictions to stop people from travelling. But they still have staff and regulations that require them to be paid.
So 7 Thai airlines are seeking a 16 billion baht lifeline from the Thai Finance Ministry so they can keep employees whist their planes remain on the ground. Thailand’s aviation industry has been suspending most of their international and domestic services for a week.
The airlines include Thai Smile (he budget offshoot of Thai Airways), Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air, Bangkok Airways, Thai Vietjet Air and Thai AirAsia X (their international carrier from Thai ports).
The executive chairman of Asia Aviation (the largest shareholder of Thai AirAsia), Tassapon Bijleveld, told Bangkok Post that the 7 airlines had reached an agreement to request the financial aid in the wake of the virus outbreak which all but obliterated air traffic in, around and out of Thailand.
The airlines hope to secure the financial package when they meet with the Finance Minister on Monday when they’ll discuss long-term loans, an increase in their liquidity, and subsidies on payroll. Last week Airports of Thailand offered a 50% cut in parking charges for the grounded fleets.
Yesterday, Thai AirAsia announced cancellations for all domestic flights starting from April 1 for a month. The decision follows all international flights being suspended a week before.
Only 10 of the 63 Air Asia planes have been in use in recent weeks. In April, the entire fleet will be grounded because of global travel restrictions.
The losses in the airline business will be massive and will likely take years to recover, if ever, and many airlines won't re-appear at all.
