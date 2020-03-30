Woman convicted for 2005 stabbings, allegedly kills 5 year old | The Thaiger

A mental patient who served prison time for the 2005 stabbings of 4 girls in Bangkok has turned herself in to police after allegedly stabbing a 5 year old girl to death.

50 year old Ms. Jitrlada Tantiwanitchasuk gave herself up to police in Nakhon Pathom province otside Bangkok yesterday. The 5 year old victim was pronounced dead on arrival at Nakhon Chaisri Hospital (NOTE: reports differ on the ages of the suspect and the victim)

Salee Uanmin, the girl’s 49 year old grandmother, runs a food stall at a house which she rents from Jitrlada’s mother.

A heartbroken Salee told police she was filling an order for six boxes of food from Jitrlada. She had put steamed rice into the boxes when she saw her 5 year old granddaughter, Tiprada Homsuwan, had fallen from her bed, and noticed her chest was bleeding.

Little Tiprada was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead. Shortly afterward Jitrlada surrendered herself at the local police station. Her family came to the station and told officers that she had just left a mental institution a week ago. Jitlada reportedly appeared to be in a trance and did not respond while being interrogated.

Her family said that she had been treated for mental illness for 20 years and was previously imprisoned for eight years after stabbing four Saint Joseph Convent School students .

In 2005, Jitrlada stabbed the 4 schoolgirls at Saint Joseph’s Convent in Bangkok, and allegedly killed a four year old girl on March 29 the same year. She was found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to eight years in prison. Upon release she was sent to Galaya Rajanagarindra Institute for mental treatment, and later discharged.

