QANTAS to shelve all international flights by the end of the month | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
QANTAS to shelve all international flights by the end of the month
QANTAS, Australia’s national airline announced it is halting all international flights later this month, after Australia’s other main carrier Virgin shut down overseas services due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. But QANTAS will maintain 60% of its domestic flights and Virgin Australia around 50%.
QANTAS says international flights will be suspended by the end of this month for at least 2 months after the government told Australian travellers to forego all overseas travel in a downunder bid to halt the spread of the virus.
Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce says the announcement affects the main QANTAS brand as well as its budget offshoot JetStar.
“The efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus have led to a huge drop in travel demand, the likes of which we have never seen before.”
“The airline will suspend 20,000 of its 30,000 staff during the shutdown.”
Earlier this week QANTAS announced a 90% cut in overseas flights while Virgin Australia has now grounded its entire international fleet.
Australia has today reporting more than 700 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with infections accelerating daily. There have been six deaths. Officials claim the majority of new cases involve people arriving from overseas or locals who have been in contact with foreign visitors.
SOURCE: CNA
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Cancellations
Shutters down across Phuket’s bars and entertainment industry
Shutters down in Thailand’s holiday island of Phuket. Well, officially anyway. Bars, clubs and entertainment venues in Phuket will now remain closed for at least 14 days in the island’s latest efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19. Phuket’s Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana made the formal announcement yesterday after 24 hours of conjecture and confusion.
The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee resolved to issue an order for temporary closure starting from yesterday.
The move is a national roll out following the Thai Cabinet’s resolution on Tuesday at their weekly meeting ordering temporary closure of entertainment venues in Bangkok and Greater Bangkok for 14 days.
“Entertainment venues” includes Thai traditional massage parlours and movie theatres. The local resolution has now been handed out to entertainment venue operators across Phuket.
The Governor said local venues would be able to request a review in their circumstances but would need “valid reasons to stay open”. The Governor also stressed that Phuket continues to screen all visitors arriving at the airport and sea ports.
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus
Thai-Malaysia border sealed
The Thai-language daily Khao Sod reported today the Royal Thai Army has ordered a shutdown of 13 temporary Thai-Malay border checkpoints to prevent the spread of the Covid 19 coronavirus .
The order took effect from 5am today.
The measure was taken after the Malaysian government closed the nation’s borders from today (March 18) to March 31, to contain the virus. Only Malaysian citizens can enter, and no foreigners may enter or leave the nation during the period.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | Khaosod English
Coronavirus
Thailand to import antiviral drugs from China
Thailand’s gaffe-prone Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced today his ministry has negotiated a deal with China to supply antiviral drugs to Thailand. 120,000 tablets of Favipiravir , an antiviral drug, will be imported to battle the Covid-19 coronavirus. Anutin says the ministry negotiated the deal, under which drugs and medical supplies will be made for, and sold to, Thailand, with the Chinese embassy in Bangkok. The Chinese government approved the deal and is in the process of confirming the arrangements, according to Anutin.
“For peace of mind, we need 50,000 tablets of Favipiravir. There are already 80,000 tablets in stock, but we’re going to buy another 120,000 to hold in reserve. If we can get 200,000 tablets, that would be enough for all the virus patients in Thailand. “
Coverall suits, known as personal protective equipment (PPE) and facemasks, especially high grade N95 masks , for use by medical personnel are also part of the deal. These will be sent to the government’s pharmaceutical organisations for distribution. The Department of Medical Science at the Ministry of Public Health, meanwhile, will inspect protective medical clothing manufactured in Thailand, ensuring it matches the standards of Thailand’s certified PPE and, if it doesn’t, improving the quality.
SOURCE: The Nation
