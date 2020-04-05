Prachuap Khiri Khan locks down ‘until further notice’ | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Prachuap Khiri Khan locks down ‘until further notice’
The Prachuap Khiri Khan municipality, 240 kilometres south of Bangkok, has locked down the province from April 3 to combat the spread of the Coronavirus Covid-19, ” with immediate effect until further notice”. The announcement includes Prachuap Khiri Khan’s main seaside town Hua Hin.
The announcement, included on the Thailand Tourism Authority website, says there are now screening measures at all points of entry and exit to the province.
“Any person deemed at risk will be isolated and transferred to a designated hospital for quarantine or treatment. There is strict enforcement of restrictions on gatherings.”
“All types of hotels and similar establishments, which have permits according to the Hotel Act 2004, with the exception of hotels designated as hospitals and emergency venues, are now to remain closed. Hotels currently occupied, which are to be closed after the last guests have checked out.”
“They must report the details of all guests to the local authorities. Any guest deemed at risk will be isolated and transferred to a designated hospital for quarantine or treatment.”
“All residents must wear surgery or cloth masks when leaving their accommodations.”
“All incoming boats are banned from docking in the province, except for emergency reasons. Fishing boats must receive a permit from the local district head.”
SOURCE: TAT
Olympics
World body bans Thai weightlifters from Tokyo Olympics
Thai and Malaysian weightlifters will be barred from the Tokyo Olympic Games, whenever they’re held, over their high numbers of doping cases. The sport’s governing body, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said in a statement that the two countries’ lifters can’t compete at the Tokyo Games, regardless of the change of date.
Previously there had been some hope in Thailand that its lifters might get a chance to compete in a rescheduled Olympics if the local federation could clean up its act.
The 2020 Olympics have been postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, and are currently scheduled to be held from July 23 to Aug 8, 2021.
The Thai and Malaysian federations can appeal the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days.
The IWF also imposed a 6.6 million baht fine on the Thailand Amateur Weightlifting Federation (TAWA), which has already voluntarily banned itself from all weightlifting, including the Tokyo Games, because of its recent doping record.
8 Thai lifters, including 2 reigning Olympic champions, tested positive for banned substances at last year’s World Championships. They were caught when the IWF carried out extra tests in Germany, on samples taken last November from “target athletes” and using “the most sophisticated techniques available” at the World Championships in Turkmenistan.
Thailand was also involved in a doping scandal in 2011 when 7 teenage girls were banned after testing positive, 2 of whom are among the 6 new cases.
The IWF suspended TAWA’s membership status for three years, saying the sanction would be reviewed on or after March 2022 if “Tawa can demonstrate it has met pre-defined criteria”.
The Malaysian Weightlifting Federation has been suspended for a year. The the IWF says sanction will be reviewed and may be lifted as early as Oct 1.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Arriving flights banned until the end of Monday – CAAT
Thailand’s CAAT is stopping all passenger flights from arriving in Thailand from this morning (Saturday) until the end of Monday. The country’s Civil Aviation Authority made the order late yesterday, throwing repatriation efforts of several countries into complete confusion. Stranded visitors, hoping to get home, now find their weekend hopes of repatriation dashed.
The country’s aviation regulators say the move is to curb the outbreak of Covid-19.
The problem for passengers trying to fly out is that their planes will now be unable to land until Tuesday. In Phuket’s case there are are some 700-900 passengers who were ready to fly home over the next three days, according to a person familiar with the situation. Phuket’s airport then closes until the end of April on April 10.
“Anyone arriving on a flight that took off before the order came into effect will need to be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival in Thailand.”
The announcement to close all Thailand’s international airports for three days was made just hours after a debacle at Suvarnabhumi airport when more than 100 Thai nationals arrived on different flights on Friday.
Flights from the US and Japan, carrying Thai nationals, landed at Suvarnabhumi. Thais were returning home to be with their family. But many were unaware of strict government measures introduced on Thursday requiring everyone arriving, including Thais, to be quarantined for 14 days and undergo government health checks.
Worse, a new curfew that kicked in at 10pm meant they were unable to leave the airport building, with cars, taxis and trains not running because of the government-announced curfew.
The rules sparked chaos in the arrivals area near the baggage carousels with some passengers allegedly trying to get past the guards. A spokesperson familiar with the situation acknowledged the commotion.
“A public health officer allowed them to quarantine themselves at home. There was a commotion because they said they weren’t aware they had to be put in a state quarantine.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | DailyMotion
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Massive pay cuts for Thai Airways staff
Beginning this Saturday, employees of Thai Airways will no longer work and will be forced to take a significant cut in pay. The announcement comes after the airline said it would halt all flights due to the Covid-19 outbreak, which has forced many countries to close their borders.
Chakkrit Parapuntakul, acting Thai Airways president, said the suspension comes with pay cuts ranging from 10% to 40% depending on the employees rank. He noted the Covid-19 emergency decree has caused restrictions at most international borders and drastically reduced passenger numbers, forcing the airline to halt flights until the end of May.
The airline has taken measures to prevent employees from working in dangerous conditions for the duration of the flight suspension while at the same time, Thai Airways issued what it calls the “8502 relief code” to assist their employees.
The airline said it was rolling out “assistance pay packages” for employees company-wide, plus remuneration.
The packages range from executive vice president-level management employees, who will receive assistance worth 50% of their monthly salary and vice presidents who will receive 60% of their monthly salary.
The remainder of the employees will be given different amounts of assistance pay proportionate to their monthly salaries. The amounts range from 90% of monthly salary for entry-level employees caped at 20,000 baht a month to 60% of salary for those who make 100,000 baht a month and above.
CNS has also forecast that tourist arrivals in the country will contract by nine million this year, which translates into a 58% slump in passengers.
A source for Bangkok Post at Thai Airways said the national carrier is planning to seek approval from the Transport Ministry of its 80 billion baht recapitalisation. The airline has enough liquidity for about two months, according to the source.
Source: Bangkok Post
