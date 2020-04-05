Prachuap Khiri Khan locks down ‘until further notice’ | The Thaiger

The Prachuap Khiri Khan municipality, 240 kilometres south of Bangkok, has locked down the province from April 3 to combat the spread of the Coronavirus Covid-19, ” with immediate effect until further notice”. The announcement includes Prachuap Khiri Khan’s main seaside town Hua Hin.

The announcement, included on the Thailand Tourism Authority website, says there are now screening measures at all points of entry and exit to the province.

“Any person deemed at risk will be isolated and transferred to a designated hospital for quarantine or treatment. There is strict enforcement of restrictions on gatherings.”

“All types of hotels and similar establishments, which have permits according to the Hotel Act 2004, with the exception of hotels designated as hospitals and emergency venues, are now to remain closed. Hotels currently occupied, which are to be closed after the last guests have checked out.”

“They must report the details of all guests to the local authorities. Any guest deemed at risk will be isolated and transferred to a designated hospital for quarantine or treatment.”

“All residents must wear surgery or cloth masks when leaving their accommodations.”

“All incoming boats are banned from docking in the province, except for emergency reasons. Fishing boats must receive a permit from the local district head.”

SOURCE: TAT