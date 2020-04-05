image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

10 new coronavirus cases in Phuket today (Sunday)

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

10 new coronavirus cases in Phuket today (Sunday) | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: Thailand Discovery
    • follow us in feedly

The island of Phuket in Thailand’s south has reported 10 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases today (Sunday), bringing the total to 119. Today’s new cases aren’t all in Patong, as has been the trend over the past week, with new cases being reported in Bang Tao, just north of Surin Beach area.

Among the confirmed cases announced today are six members of the same family that live in the Bang Tao area.

Due to the high number of cases originating in the island’s Patong entertainment district, the whole seaside town has now been officially locked down as of today, with checkpoints on all roads going in or out (more info below).

Details of the new case…

Case 110: A 40 year old Swedish man, arrived in Phuket on March 13 with his wife, who was confirmed as case 77 on April 1. 7 people are considered at at high risk and are being sought by authorities (NOTE: There are conflicting reports on this case’s age and gender).

Case 111: A 29 year old Thai woman, a maid, the wife of confirmed case 41, an Italian who works in Bangla. She fell sick on April 2, 2 people are considered at high risk.

Case 112: A 55 year old Thai woman, also a maid, the wife of case 94. 2 contacts at high risk.

Case 113: A 29 year old Thai man who works at a Patong hotel, the same hotel where Case 58 was confirmed. He became sick on March 22, 6 people are at high risk.

Case 114: A 23 year old Thai woman who works in the same restaurant as case 92. She fell sick on March 29, 5 are considered at risk.

Case 115: A 38 year old Thai man who works at a Patong shopping mall. He had close contact with case 48, and fell sick on March 25. 9 are at high risk.

Case 116: A 27 year old Thai man, a welder in Bang Tao in Thalang, the son of case 94, also a welder. They work and live together. Though he shows no symptoms, 2 people are considered at high risk.

Case 117: A 32 year old Thai woman who works at a local shop, also in Bang Tao. She’s the daughter of case 94, who lives nearby. She became sick on March 30, 4 people are at high risk.

Case 118: A 28 year old Thai woman, a maid, another daughter in law of case 94, with whom she lives. She too shows no symptoms, but 2 people are considered at high risk.

Case 119: A 74 year old Thai woman who works in a local Bang Tao shop, the grandmother of case 94, who also lives nearby. She became sick on April 3, 8 people are considered at high risk.

The current Patong ‘lockdown’ has been imposed to to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus, according to the directive.

“Therefore we will prohibit people from entering or leaving the area, except for the transportation of essential goods, LPG gas, medical supplies, emergency response teams and ambulances, public servants, parcel deliveries and publications.”

The directive is in place from April 5 until notified.

Speaking to a couple of locals this morning they said they hadn’t been advised by anyone and were confused about the news. One told us he’d been walking his dogs on the beach this morning and didn’t run into any police. A local policeman in the town says he has been lining up for testing at Patong Hospital and that the streets are mostly deserted. Another expat said that they’d heard yesterday there might be a closure of the roads on Tuesday and was surprised to wake up this morning to see the town was in official ‘lockdown’.

10 new coronavirus cases in Phuket today (Sunday) | News by The Thaiger

 

10 new coronavirus cases in Phuket today (Sunday) | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Virus kills 630 in a single day in US state of New York

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

Virus kills 630 in a single day in US state of New York | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bryan Smith

The Covid-19 coronavirus killed 630 people over 24 hours in New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced yesterday, the worst day yet for the US state hit hardest by the pandemic so far. Infections in the state doubled in just six days. Cases worldwide have doubled in the last week to over 1.2 million. As of 11:04 Thai time today (Sunday) global infections stand at 1,202,827 and the virus has killed 64,771 worldwide.

NY Governor Cuomo told a news conference the situation is particularly worrying on Long Island, east of New York City, where the number of cases “is like a fire spreading.” The disease has now killed 3,565 people in the state, 2624 of them in New York City.

Experts calculate that New York State, home to both bustling Manhattan and hilly farm country that stretches to the Canadian border, might be around a week away from the worst point in the current outbreak of the virus impacting the state.

“We’re not yet at the apex, we’re getting closer… Our reading of the projections is we’re somewhere in the 7 day range. It’s only been 30 days since our first case. It feels like an entire lifetime.”

The US has the world’s highest number of known cases of Covid-19. More than 311,000 people have tested positive there and over 8,454 have died. The White House’s medical experts predicted that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die in the pandemic, even if sweeping orders to stay home are followed.

New York City alone accounts for more than a quarter of the US coronavirus deaths tallied by Johns Hopkins University. Hospitals and makeshift morgues in the city are struggling to treat the desperately ill and bury the dead.

Crematories are extending their hours and burned bodies into the night, with corpses piling up so quickly that city officials were looking elsewhere in the state for temporary burial sites.

Virus kills 630 in a single day in US state of New York | News by The Thaiger

Graphic: Reuters

For a full global coronavirus tracker, click HERE or HERE.

SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Reuters

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand: 89 new coronavirus cases confirmed, 1 new death (Saturday)

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

Thailand: 89 new coronavirus cases confirmed, 1 new death (Saturday) | The Thaiger
PHOTO: ecns.cn

Thailand now has an ‘official’ total of 2067 Covid-19 coronavirus cases, with 89 new cases confirmed over the last 24 hours and 1 new death reported. Total reported deaths now stand at 20. A spokesman for the government’s newly formed Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, made the announcement today (Saturday).

This is the lowest daily number in some time, perhaps indicating a downward trend in daily cases after Thailand set in place many new restrictions in recent weeks. 104 new cases were reported yesterday. 612 cases have fully recovered and have been released from hospital.

The stricter rules, which include a nationwide curfew, closures of nearly all non-essential businesses, tough checkpoints between provinces, closure of some provinces such as Phuket and Yala, banning of all mass gatherings and events, train and bus transportation mostly halted, and provincial rules ranging from mandatory mask wearing to alcohol bans in some provinces, appear to be making an impact.

But a spokesman for the centre cautioned that, even though the rate of new cases may be slowing, March saw the contagion spread throughout the entire country, and no province will be spared if people do not adhere to the curfew and maintain social distancing.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

Phuket has reported 9 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases today (Saturday), bringing the total number to 109. Of the total, 17 have made a full recovery and been discharged from hospital; 92 are still in hospital, with 1 patient remaining in critical condition.

1,423 people are considered at high risk due to contact with confirmed cases. 221 people are in hospital, 129 of them awaiting test results. 1,202 have already been sent home. As in the past week, most of the cases come out of Patong.

Here are the details of today’s new cases…

Case 101: A 57 year old Estonian man who has travelled extensively and has a history of visiting the Bangla Road red light district. His contacts are being traced.

Case 102: A 20 year old Frenchman who also recently travelled to multiple countries He too visited Bangla Road, and is known to have had contact with case 101.

Case 103: A 39 year old Thai woman who works at a hotel in the island’s Patong district. She had close contact with foreigners and fell sick on March 26. 17 people are considered at high risk.

Case 104: A 20 year old Thai university student, who has never travelled abroad. He became sick on March 25. 7 contacts are considered at high risk.

Case 105: A 39 year old Thai woman, a waitress in Bangla Road. She has a history of close contact with foreigners and became sick on March 26. 2 people are at high risk.

Case 106: A 38 year old Thai man who works at a hotel in Patong, the same hotel as same as confirmeed cases 69 and 90. His contacts are being investigated.

Case 107: A 27 year old Thai woman, a Chinese language teacher, the daughter of case 91.

Case 108: A 19 year old Thai high school student, the son of confirmed case 91

Case 109: A 27 year old Filipino man who works at the same Patong hotel as cases 106, 69 and 90.

Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Ministry of Public Health

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก1 month ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending