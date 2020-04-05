10 new coronavirus cases in Phuket today (Sunday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
10 new coronavirus cases in Phuket today (Sunday)
The island of Phuket in Thailand’s south has reported 10 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases today (Sunday), bringing the total to 119. Today’s new cases aren’t all in Patong, as has been the trend over the past week, with new cases being reported in Bang Tao, just north of Surin Beach area.
Among the confirmed cases announced today are six members of the same family that live in the Bang Tao area.
Due to the high number of cases originating in the island’s Patong entertainment district, the whole seaside town has now been officially locked down as of today, with checkpoints on all roads going in or out (more info below).
Details of the new case…
Case 110: A 40 year old Swedish man, arrived in Phuket on March 13 with his wife, who was confirmed as case 77 on April 1. 7 people are considered at at high risk and are being sought by authorities (NOTE: There are conflicting reports on this case’s age and gender).
Case 111: A 29 year old Thai woman, a maid, the wife of confirmed case 41, an Italian who works in Bangla. She fell sick on April 2, 2 people are considered at high risk.
Case 112: A 55 year old Thai woman, also a maid, the wife of case 94. 2 contacts at high risk.
Case 113: A 29 year old Thai man who works at a Patong hotel, the same hotel where Case 58 was confirmed. He became sick on March 22, 6 people are at high risk.
Case 114: A 23 year old Thai woman who works in the same restaurant as case 92. She fell sick on March 29, 5 are considered at risk.
Case 115: A 38 year old Thai man who works at a Patong shopping mall. He had close contact with case 48, and fell sick on March 25. 9 are at high risk.
Case 116: A 27 year old Thai man, a welder in Bang Tao in Thalang, the son of case 94, also a welder. They work and live together. Though he shows no symptoms, 2 people are considered at high risk.
Case 117: A 32 year old Thai woman who works at a local shop, also in Bang Tao. She’s the daughter of case 94, who lives nearby. She became sick on March 30, 4 people are at high risk.
Case 118: A 28 year old Thai woman, a maid, another daughter in law of case 94, with whom she lives. She too shows no symptoms, but 2 people are considered at high risk.
Case 119: A 74 year old Thai woman who works in a local Bang Tao shop, the grandmother of case 94, who also lives nearby. She became sick on April 3, 8 people are considered at high risk.
The current Patong ‘lockdown’ has been imposed to to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus, according to the directive.
“Therefore we will prohibit people from entering or leaving the area, except for the transportation of essential goods, LPG gas, medical supplies, emergency response teams and ambulances, public servants, parcel deliveries and publications.”
The directive is in place from April 5 until notified.
Speaking to a couple of locals this morning they said they hadn’t been advised by anyone and were confused about the news. One told us he’d been walking his dogs on the beach this morning and didn’t run into any police. A local policeman in the town says he has been lining up for testing at Patong Hospital and that the streets are mostly deserted. Another expat said that they’d heard yesterday there might be a closure of the roads on Tuesday and was surprised to wake up this morning to see the town was in official ‘lockdown’.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Virus kills 630 in a single day in US state of New York
The Covid-19 coronavirus killed 630 people over 24 hours in New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced yesterday, the worst day yet for the US state hit hardest by the pandemic so far. Infections in the state doubled in just six days. Cases worldwide have doubled in the last week to over 1.2 million. As of 11:04 Thai time today (Sunday) global infections stand at 1,202,827 and the virus has killed 64,771 worldwide.
NY Governor Cuomo told a news conference the situation is particularly worrying on Long Island, east of New York City, where the number of cases “is like a fire spreading.” The disease has now killed 3,565 people in the state, 2624 of them in New York City.
Experts calculate that New York State, home to both bustling Manhattan and hilly farm country that stretches to the Canadian border, might be around a week away from the worst point in the current outbreak of the virus impacting the state.
“We’re not yet at the apex, we’re getting closer… Our reading of the projections is we’re somewhere in the 7 day range. It’s only been 30 days since our first case. It feels like an entire lifetime.”
The US has the world’s highest number of known cases of Covid-19. More than 311,000 people have tested positive there and over 8,454 have died. The White House’s medical experts predicted that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die in the pandemic, even if sweeping orders to stay home are followed.
New York City alone accounts for more than a quarter of the US coronavirus deaths tallied by Johns Hopkins University. Hospitals and makeshift morgues in the city are struggling to treat the desperately ill and bury the dead.
Crematories are extending their hours and burned bodies into the night, with corpses piling up so quickly that city officials were looking elsewhere in the state for temporary burial sites.
For a full global coronavirus tracker, click HERE or HERE.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand: 89 new coronavirus cases confirmed, 1 new death (Saturday)
Thailand now has an ‘official’ total of 2067 Covid-19 coronavirus cases, with 89 new cases confirmed over the last 24 hours and 1 new death reported. Total reported deaths now stand at 20. A spokesman for the government’s newly formed Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, made the announcement today (Saturday).
This is the lowest daily number in some time, perhaps indicating a downward trend in daily cases after Thailand set in place many new restrictions in recent weeks. 104 new cases were reported yesterday. 612 cases have fully recovered and have been released from hospital.
The stricter rules, which include a nationwide curfew, closures of nearly all non-essential businesses, tough checkpoints between provinces, closure of some provinces such as Phuket and Yala, banning of all mass gatherings and events, train and bus transportation mostly halted, and provincial rules ranging from mandatory mask wearing to alcohol bans in some provinces, appear to be making an impact.
But a spokesman for the centre cautioned that, even though the rate of new cases may be slowing, March saw the contagion spread throughout the entire country, and no province will be spared if people do not adhere to the curfew and maintain social distancing.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases
Phuket has reported 9 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases today (Saturday), bringing the total number to 109. Of the total, 17 have made a full recovery and been discharged from hospital; 92 are still in hospital, with 1 patient remaining in critical condition.
1,423 people are considered at high risk due to contact with confirmed cases. 221 people are in hospital, 129 of them awaiting test results. 1,202 have already been sent home. As in the past week, most of the cases come out of Patong.
Here are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 101: A 57 year old Estonian man who has travelled extensively and has a history of visiting the Bangla Road red light district. His contacts are being traced.
Case 102: A 20 year old Frenchman who also recently travelled to multiple countries He too visited Bangla Road, and is known to have had contact with case 101.
Case 103: A 39 year old Thai woman who works at a hotel in the island’s Patong district. She had close contact with foreigners and fell sick on March 26. 17 people are considered at high risk.
Case 104: A 20 year old Thai university student, who has never travelled abroad. He became sick on March 25. 7 contacts are considered at high risk.
Case 105: A 39 year old Thai woman, a waitress in Bangla Road. She has a history of close contact with foreigners and became sick on March 26. 2 people are at high risk.
Case 106: A 38 year old Thai man who works at a hotel in Patong, the same hotel as same as confirmeed cases 69 and 90. His contacts are being investigated.
Case 107: A 27 year old Thai woman, a Chinese language teacher, the daughter of case 91.
Case 108: A 19 year old Thai high school student, the son of confirmed case 91
Case 109: A 27 year old Filipino man who works at the same Patong hotel as cases 106, 69 and 90.
SOURCE: Ministry of Public HealthKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
UPDATE: 11 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 70 people
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
Government cancels cancellation of visa-on-arrival, visa-free travel
Follow Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand here – live tracker
Thailand increasingly blaming caucasians for coronavirus crisis
Covid-19 coronavirus UPDATE – Italian lockdown, US surge in cases, death rate up to 3.4%
Phuket Covid-19 ‘updates’
Thailand’s virus testing goes to the next level
Thai tourism minister plans help for tourists stranded and worried about overstaying visas
PCT – we’re all going to be suffering from Post-Coronavirus Trauma
UK suffers largest one day increase in Covid-19
Phuket: Patong on official lockdown from today
Virus kills 630 in a single day in US state of New York
102 new Covid-19 cases today (Sunday), total now 2,169, 3 more deaths
10 new coronavirus cases in Phuket today (Sunday)
Prachuap Khiri Khan locks down ‘until further notice’
Broke and stranded, Russian tourists take shelter in Phuket temple
China enters suppression phase in battle against Coronavirus
Hong Kong riot police quarantined
Even if effective, Thailand’s curfew may be extended
Japan offers anti-flu drug Avigan for free to fight coronavirus
Officer who allowed 152 returnees to leave airport without quarantine has been ‘recalled’
146 horses dead in Korat of African Horse Sickness
World body bans Thai weightlifters from Tokyo Olympics
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Cases3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: Bad 24 hours in UK and US, Panama comes up with novel prevention
- Expats4 days ago
Paramotor crash in Chonburi kills British man
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai banks report they can handle the impacts of the virus
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Panama’s separation of the sexes to fight coronavirus
- Cancellations3 days ago
Thai Airways goes into hibernation until end of May, others ground fleets too
- North East2 days ago
More than 100 horses dead as African Horse Sickness strikes Thailand
- Cancellations3 days ago
All new arrivals to Thailand banned, effective immediately
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Dead train passenger in Prachuap Khiri Khan had coronavirus