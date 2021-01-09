Phuket governor announces new restrictions for travel to Phuket, effective now | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket governor announces new restrictions for travel to Phuket, effective now
Travelling to Phuket? You need to be aware of the changed circumstances for arrivals, depending where you’re travelling from. A 3 page announcement was released by the Phuket PR department this afternoon with the new restrictions for arrivals on the island. The announcement splits up travellers into 5 potential groups.
All arrivals from the “highest-risk” areas within the ‘red zone’ provinces “must now quarantine for 14 days” when they arrive in Phuket. People arriving from less high risk areas, Group 5 only, will not be required to quarantine. Everyone else will, including people travelling from anywhere in Bangkok.
The new restrictions are in effect from now until the end of the month, or until the situation “resolves”, according to the translation from the announcement.
Here are the links to download the Mor Chana App, in Thai and English versions…
Download on Google Play HERE.
Download on Apple Store HERE.
Here are the 5 groups.
GROUP 1
People arriving from Samut Sakhon, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi or Trat…
- Must present to officials a letter certifying the necessity of traveling outside the most strictly controlled areas
Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request
Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must undergo swab test at the local hospital for the area where the visitor is staying. if the visitor has already been tested for Covid-19 within 72 hours prior to departure, the visitor must present a medical certificate with laboratory test results to officers.
- Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) under the supervision of the communicable disease control officer for a period of 14 days.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
GROUP 2
People arriving from Samut Prakan. Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom or the following districts in Bangkok… Nong Khaem District, Bang Phlat District, Bang Khae District, Bang Khun or Thian District
- Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
- Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must undergo swab test at the local hospital for the area where the visitor is staying. if the visitor has already been tested for Covid-19 within 72 hours prior to departure, the visitor must present a medical certificate with laboratory test results to officers.
- Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) under the supervision of the communicable disease control officer for a period of 14 days.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
GROUP 3
People arriving from the highest controlled areas (red) 20 provinces
- Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
- Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) for a period of 14 days.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
GROUP 4
People traveling from Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Phetchabun, Chaiyaphum, Buriram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surat Thani or Phang Nga
- Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
- Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must provide self-monitoring at the place where they are staying for a period of 14 days.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
GROUP 5
People arriving from high surveillance areas (yellow) in 38 provinces
- Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
- Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
People who violate or fail to comply with the order could face legal action under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act, which incurs a fine of up to 20,000 baht, according to the order.
People may also be punished under Section 18 of the act, which incurs a penalty of a fie of up to 40,000 baht or up to 2 years in jail, or both.
More information about the Mor Chana App here…
The minimum required for all individuals travelling to Phuket is to 1) download the “Mor Chana” app on their smartphones and display them when the officer calls for inspection, and 2) register online through the website www.gophuget.com to inform officials of the travel details to Phuket.
SOURCE: Phuket PR Department
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
The Mor Chana app won’t reveal personal data – Minister
The Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta says the Mor Chana has be “designed specifically” to protect the user’s data. As an example, it will only display a computer code instead of the user’s name. The Minister says it will only track the movements of each individual and not make their personal information public.
He admitted that the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Disease Control will have access to the data but added that the purpose of the app is to raise an alarm if users enter a high-risk area.
The Mor Chana is different from the older Thai Chana app. It can be uploaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
Download on Google Play HERE.
Download on Apple Store HERE.
He said, that if everyone in a restaurant or crowded areas use the app… “they will know immediately if a high-risk person has been in the area over the past 14 days”.
“The app will help shop operators protect themselves by marking customers safe.”
He explained that the photo of the user, which can be uploaded from your phone library or taken specifically for the app after downloading, is only required for ID when travelling between provinces.
The Mor Chana app is an option for people with smartphones using wi-fi data. The Minister explained that people who don’t have a smartphone, but entering a ‘risky’ area, is advised to record their movements so any agency can access the information if they need to as part of the contact tracing of new infections.
The app is in both Thai and English.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Fisheries department strengthens hygiene measures at Thailand’s seafood factories
Thailand’s Fisheries Department has tightened hygiene measures in the country’s seafood factories in a bid to allay the fears of consumers and exporters. The current Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand started at a fish market in the central province of Samut Sakhon last month. Vicharn Ingsrisawang from the Fisheries Department says that since then, some consumers and exporters have voiced concerns over the safety of Thai fish and seafood products.
Nation Thailand reports that the department has ordered factories to increase the number of times surfaces are disinfected and to disinfect containers prior to loading products. Seafood processing plants have been instructed to adhere rigidly to standards laid out in Good Manufacturing Practice and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point protocols. Factory workers must undergo regular health screening and be made aware of disease prevention measures.
Meanwhile, Vicharn says Thai fish and seafood can be eaten without any risk of Covid-19 transmission, insisting there is no evidence the virus can be passed from marine creatures. He says worried consumers should only purchase products prepared to certified standards, and should clean fish and seafood prior to consumption and use utensils for eating.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
20 Thai provinces currently free of Covid-19 infections
Thailand’s Covid-19 task force has confirmed that 20 provinces in the country have had no active cases of the virus since the new outbreak began. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has named the provinces as Si Sa Ket, Yasothon, Nong Bua Lamphu, Bueng Kan, Roi Et, Kalasin, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Phrae, Phayao, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Uthai Thani, Phitsanulok, Phang Nga, Chumphon, Phatthalung, Pattani and Yala.
According to a Nation Thailand report, 16 provinces have recorded no new case of the virus in the past 7 days. They are Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Sa Kaew, Ubon Ratchathani, Chaiyaphum, Nong Khai, Mahasarakham, Nakhon Sawan, Sukhothai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Songkhla, Satun, Trang, Narathiwat and Uttaradit.
In addition, the provinces of Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, Phuket and Udon Thani have reported no new cases for 2 weeks.
Thailand has found itself in the grip of a Covid-19 resurgence, having gone months without a case of local transmission. In the weeks since a 67 year old woman tested positive for the virus in the central province of Samut Sakhon, the outbreak has now spread to 54 provinces, with over 4,500 active cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Thailand has recorded 9,841 cases and 67 deaths. There are currently 28 provinces listed as “high risk”.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket governor announces new restrictions for travel to Phuket, effective now
Australian dies after falling from Pattaya condo balcony
The Mor Chana app won’t reveal personal data – Minister
Fisheries department strengthens hygiene measures at Thailand’s seafood factories
20 Thai provinces currently free of Covid-19 infections
Woman jailed in Singapore for lying to Covid contact tracers
US health experts say rampage through Capitol was textbook super-spreader event
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
US jobs market stumbles back into decline
Chon Buri governor urged to order hotels to close so staff can collect social security
Covid-19 could cost an estimated 9 billion baht loss to the economy – Thai alcohol association
Mor Chana app – what you need to know
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thais can register for the first round of Covid-19 vaccines this month
Schools and lottery market in Loei close after family tests positive for Covid-19
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
Covid-19 control measures by province
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
5 coastal provinces in “total lockdown,” no travel in or out
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Trending
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
- Bangkok2 days ago
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread