Pattaya
Australian dies after falling from Pattaya condo balcony
A 58 year old Australian man has died after falling from the 8th floor of a condominium in Pattaya last night. It happened around 10pm on Thappraya Road in Nongprue. The name of the condo has not been announced.
Police and rescue workers arrived to find the condo residents gathered around the area where the man fell.
The body of the Australian citizen, whose name has been withheld at this stage, was found on the ground at the base of the condo after allegedly falling from the balcony on the 8th floor of the building.
A 34 year old Laos citizen was waiting to assist police with their enquiries over the incident. He told police that he was the victim’s partner.
The police report said that both men had been drinking alcohol since earlier in the day and that “the victim was heavily intoxicated”. The two engaged in an argument which allegedly became “heated”.
The man’s partner told police that the Australian went onto the balcony and allegedly “threatened to jump”. The man then climbed onto the railing of the balcony. This had happened before, according to police.
The Lao man claims that he attempted to stop the victim from jumping but that the Australian man fell to the ground and was later pronounced dead. Police detained the Australian’s partner for additional questioning.
The body of the victim was taken to a local Pattaya hospital for a post mortem. Police will notify the Australian Ambassador and the man’s family.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at Pattaya Beach
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death on Pattaya Beach. More than a dozen people at the beach yesterday morning saw a man stab a woman multiple times with a pocket knife, according to Pattaya City Police.
Witnesses told police the man and woman had a verbal argument before the altercation became physical. The witnesses gave conflicting reports about who attacked first, but they say the man stabbed the woman’s neck and back before fleeing the scene.
Police say the woman, 31 year old Buathong Pinaphang, had stab wounds and cuts on her neck and back. Officers say they found a pink box cutter knife nearby that they suspect Buathong used either attack the man or defend herself.
Officers say they found 44 year old Sanga Butngam walking down Pattaya Second Road with a knife in his hand and arrested him on murder charges. Police say Sanga had minor injuries believed to have been caused by the altercation with Buathong.
Sanga allegedly told police that Buathong stabbed him first before he stabbed her. Police are still investigating and will review nearby surveillance camera footage.
Police add that Sanga was released from prison last month after serving time for drug charges and say he has a history of criminal offenses.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
5 coastal provinces in “total lockdown,” no travel in or out
5 coastal provinces including Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chantaburi and Trat are under “total lockdown.” This means people cannot travel in or out of those provinces unless it is necessary. Deputy PM Satit Pitutacha says if the strict travel restrictions are not in place, then the Covid-19 outbreak could become “chaos.”
Satit made a post on Facebook saying the stringent measure will definitely impact the economy and people’s lives in the areas, but this tough measure is believed to suppress the spread of the virus effectively and rapidly before the situation turns worse. He added that he would like to thank PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the CCSA for approving the proposal from the Ministry of Public Health.
“If we do not use a strong measure, we cannot stop the spread and it will become chaos. It is time to make a decision right now. I would like to ask for understandings from the public about why we need to do this. I am open to all comments and critics that may come after this.”
However, PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha insists not to use the word ‘lockdown’ but the total ban on travelling is to elevate the protective measures and screening to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus.
The CCSA reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases in the 5 coastal provinces today.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Facebook
Thailand
Tourists sent back to Pattaya as Koh Lan goes into lockdown
Tourists vacationing on Koh Lan were sent back to the mainland today as the island, just off Pattaya, goes into lockdown. The local community, including business owners and residents, decided to impose lockdown measures starting tomorrow until January 20, according to the secretary of the island’s community Sorasak Thongbongpetch.
Around 100 tourists were ordered to leave the island and asked to inform the island’s Covid-19 committee if they develop flu-like symptoms. All resorts and other accommodations were ordered to clear out guests and are not allowed to accept any guests until the situation has resolved.
Recently, a person at a ticket vending booth at Pattaya’s Bali Hai pier tested positive for Covid-19. The Chon Buri public health office then announced that people who travelled to and from the island via the Bali Hai pier from December 18 to 31 should monitor their health.
Under Koh Lan’s lockdown measures, boat services between the island and the mainland have been suspended, with the exception of boats making essential deliveries like food and drinking water.
Residents are not allowed to leave the island unless the trip is urgent. Those travelling to and from the island must get permission from the pier’s Covid-19 centre.
Restaurants can only offer takeaway service. There is also a curfew from 10pm to 5am.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bangkok Post
