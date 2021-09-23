Connect with us

Minor Phuket entry revision: Covid-19 test within 7 days, not 3

Neill Fronde

PHOTO: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew announces a minor change to entry requirements. (via NNT)

The good news is, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew announced that restrictions and on entering Phuket will ease on October 1. The bad news is, this hasn’t been officially enacted yet and the actual changes to restrictions are extremely minimal. According to the announcement by the governor, a meeting yesterday of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee has decided on the following overhaul: instead of requiring a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of arrival to Phuket, visitors will now have to show a negative Covid-19 test taken within the last 7 days.

All other restrictions will remain in place since the previous easing allowed domestic travellers back in as long as they met 3 key qualifications:

  1. All incoming travellers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or have recovered from the virus within the last 6 months.
  2. Visitors also must pass a Covid-19 test, previously within the last 3 days and now within the last 7 days.
  3. And they must register their travel plans and movements. Anyone visiting Phuket needs to first register their travel plans using the gophuget.com website. They must also use the Mor Chana app installed on their mobile device with location sharing enabled for their entire duration in Phuket.

For those who don’t have a test in advance, a new plan was launched to provide an antigen test kit station just before the Phuket checkpoint at Tha Chatchai. People can take a test on the spot in front of officers at the checkpoint or at sea ports and receive a certificate effective for one week.

The proposed but not fully ratified plan announced by Governor Narong is planned to take effect on October 1 and apply to all travellers entering by land, sea, and air. But in Thai style, they will not go into effect until the provincial order is officially announced, usually within a day or two of the start date.

The plan comes as Phuket officials see a desperate need to push domestic travel, with the Phuket Sandbox falling far short of the projected figures and failing to bring in the needed revenue to sustain the island. The programme had targeted 1,000 foreign arrivals per day but has seen only about 300, with just under 35,000 international arrivals total from July 1 to September 20, 82 days of the programme.

The honorary chairman of Phuket Chamber of Commerce said that in order for the economy to break even, the province needs at least 6,000 tourists per day, whether they are domestic or international.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
vvdb.fr
2021-09-23 15:21
to really secure in a sanitary way it was necessary to put a test at the entrance. in 7 days so much can happen ... then they will say that they are doing everything for the safety of the island…
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-23 16:14
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: The good news is, ………………………………………… !
image
Artemis080
2021-09-23 16:20
A test seven days before entering - why even bother? Ah that's right, because with Bangkok opening up for arrivals with relaxed quarantine, bang goes the sandbox.
image
Malc-Thai
2021-09-23 16:20
1 hour ago, AussieBob said: That is where they are at and always will be at. The Governer of Phuket decided that they wanted international tourism to 'save' them because 3 million+ would come. But that didnt work out because…
image
Guest1
2021-09-23 19:34
This "instead of requiring a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of arrival to Phuket, visitors will now have to show a negative Covid-19 test taken within the last 7 days." is not a minor change! That is a "get…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending