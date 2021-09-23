Phuket
Minor Phuket entry revision: Covid-19 test within 7 days, not 3
The good news is, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew announced that restrictions and on entering Phuket will ease on October 1. The bad news is, this hasn’t been officially enacted yet and the actual changes to restrictions are extremely minimal. According to the announcement by the governor, a meeting yesterday of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee has decided on the following overhaul: instead of requiring a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of arrival to Phuket, visitors will now have to show a negative Covid-19 test taken within the last 7 days.
All other restrictions will remain in place since the previous easing allowed domestic travellers back in as long as they met 3 key qualifications:
- All incoming travellers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or have recovered from the virus within the last 6 months.
- Visitors also must pass a Covid-19 test, previously within the last 3 days and now within the last 7 days.
- And they must register their travel plans and movements. Anyone visiting Phuket needs to first register their travel plans using the gophuget.com website. They must also use the Mor Chana app installed on their mobile device with location sharing enabled for their entire duration in Phuket.
For those who don’t have a test in advance, a new plan was launched to provide an antigen test kit station just before the Phuket checkpoint at Tha Chatchai. People can take a test on the spot in front of officers at the checkpoint or at sea ports and receive a certificate effective for one week.
The proposed but not fully ratified plan announced by Governor Narong is planned to take effect on October 1 and apply to all travellers entering by land, sea, and air. But in Thai style, they will not go into effect until the provincial order is officially announced, usually within a day or two of the start date.
The plan comes as Phuket officials see a desperate need to push domestic travel, with the Phuket Sandbox falling far short of the projected figures and failing to bring in the needed revenue to sustain the island. The programme had targeted 1,000 foreign arrivals per day but has seen only about 300, with just under 35,000 international arrivals total from July 1 to September 20, 82 days of the programme.
The honorary chairman of Phuket Chamber of Commerce said that in order for the economy to break even, the province needs at least 6,000 tourists per day, whether they are domestic or international.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bang Sue Station begins 150k vaccine booster shots tomorrow
Thailand News Today | Expat “dual pricing” at Thai hospital lawsuit; Patong bars raided | September 23
PM Prayut announces a 5-point plan for the future economy
HOMA is now offering fully-serviced, affordable lifestyle apartments in Phuket Town.
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Khon Kaen restaurant busted for allegedly serving alcohol
14 Burmese migrant workers arrested for allegedly illegally crossing the border
Cyclist unable to take steep hill plunges to his death in Chiang Mai ravine
Thaiger Bites | The eye of the Thaiger | Ep. 24
Thursday Covid Update: 13,256 new cases; provincial totals
Pattaya Man goes looking for food, later found dead in graveyard
Minor Phuket entry revision: Covid-19 test within 7 days, not 3
Grenade attack kills ranger in Pattani
Reopening Pattaya: Will it happen next week or not?
5 police kiosks set on fire in Bangkok, no injuries reported
Pattaya restaurant busted selling alcohol, 15 arrested
Decision on Hua Hin Hospital “dual pricing” case set for next week
Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
Travel data to Thailand for 106 million people unprotected online
Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
Bangkok Governor: NO reopening October 15 despite PM plans
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
Thai government officials offered special promotional fares on Air Asia
Around 20 people arrested at Koh Samui restaurant for drinking alcohol, gambling, playing pool
Bangkok re-opening Criteria, Thai Airways keeps Struggling | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 93
Desperate hotel operators look to Bangkok re-opening for signs of hope
Governor says Bangkok will only re-open when safe to do so
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Travel data to Thailand for 106 million people unprotected online
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
- Crime2 days ago
OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Around 20 people arrested at Koh Samui restaurant for drinking alcohol, gambling, playing pool
- Bangkok2 days ago
Governor says Bangkok will only re-open when safe to do so
- News2 days ago
Government warns that posting pornographic material is illegal following OnlyFans creator being questioned by police
Recent comments: