Pattaya police confiscate more than 750,000 smuggled face masks | The Thaiger

Pattaya police confiscate more than 750,000 smuggled face masks

Anukul

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO: aec-tv-online2.com
Yesterday Region 1 police in Pattaya province seized 787,779 face masks and 10,000 litres of alcohol gel smuggled into the country from Vietnam. The smuggled goods were found in three houses in Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Don Muang.

The smugglers’ told police that they planned on selling the face masks for 14 baht per piece which would have potentially made them over 10,000,000 baht.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

