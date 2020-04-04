Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases
Phuket has reported 9 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases today (Saturday), bringing the total number to 109. Of the total, 17 have made a full recovery and been discharged from hospital; 92 are still in hospital, with 1 patient remaining in critical condition.
1,423 people are considered at high risk due to contact with confirmed cases. 221 people are in hospital, 129 of them awaiting test results. 1,202 have already been sent home. As in the past week, most of the cases come out of Patong.
Here are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 101: A 57 year old Estonian man who has travelled extensively and has a history of visiting the Bangla Road red light district. His contacts are being traced.
Case 102: A 20 year old Frenchman who also recently travelled to multiple countries He too visited Bangla Road, and is known to have had contact with case 101.
Case 103: A 39 year old Thai woman who works at a hotel in the island’s Patong district. She had close contact with foreigners and fell sick on March 26. 17 people are considered at high risk.
Case 104: A 20 year old Thai university student, who has never travelled abroad. He became sick on March 25. 7 contacts are considered at high risk.
Case 105: A 39 year old Thai woman, a waitress in Bangla Road. She has a history of close contact with foreigners and became sick on March 26. 2 people are at high risk.
Case 106: A 38 year old Thai man who works at a hotel in Patong, the same hotel as same as confirmeed cases 69 and 90. His contacts are being investigated.
Case 107: A 27 year old Thai woman, a Chinese language teacher, the daughter of case 91.
Case 108: A 19 year old Thai high school student, the son of confirmed case 91
Case 109: A 27 year old Filipino man who works at the same Patong hotel as cases 106, 69 and 90.
SOURCE: Ministry of Public Health
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand: 89 new coronavirus cases confirmed, 1 new death (Saturday)
Thailand now has an ‘official’ total of 2067 Covid-19 coronavirus cases, with 89 new cases confirmed over the last 24 hours and 1 new death reported. Total reported deaths now stand at 20. A spokesman for the government’s newly formed Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, made the announcement today (Saturday).
This is the lowest daily number in some time, perhaps indicating a downward trend in daily cases after Thailand set in place many new restrictions in recent weeks. 104 new cases were reported yesterday. 612 cases have fully recovered and have been released from hospital.
The stricter rules, which include a nationwide curfew, closures of nearly all non-essential businesses, tough checkpoints between provinces, closure of some provinces such as Phuket and Yala, banning of all mass gatherings and events, train and bus transportation mostly halted, and provincial rules ranging from mandatory mask wearing to alcohol bans in some provinces, appear to be making an impact.
But a spokesman for the centre cautioned that, even though the rate of new cases may be slowing, March saw the contagion spread throughout the entire country, and no province will be spared if people do not adhere to the curfew and maintain social distancing.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Coronavirus UPDATE: Tokyo faces climbing case numbers, makers of ‘Corona’ beer suspend production
The international toll has reached 1,097,810 and deaths 59,140 with no sign of a slowdown at this stage (7.30am Thai time). The world will be adding 100,000+ new case every 24 hours within the next few days unless we start to see a flattening of the curve.
The US has had another day of burden for its health system – 32,000 new cases identified and 1,320 deaths. The Covid-19 virus also continues to spread at pace throughout key European countries with Italy and Spain hit particularly hard with with death rates around the 10% mark. Iran stands out amongst Middle East countries with the worst problem by far, having amassed 53,000+ cases and 3,294 deaths. Saudi Arabia still sits at just over 2,000 cases but is seeing a small and steady rise.
Here’s the latest stats from Worldometers.com this morning…
Snippets of news from around the world…
THAILAND
Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand rose to 1,978 yesterday with 103 new cases confirmed and another 4 patients dying from Covid-19 complications. Total deaths nationwide now stand at 19.
Yesterday’s numbers reinforce a hopeful trend in Thailand of new cases levelling off as restrictions tighten across the country this week. In Pattaya, and the province of Chonburi, provincial leaders are considering aÂ full lockdown to outsiders after the rise of new coronavirus infections this week, almost half of them in and around Pattaya.
Pattaya City is ordering all hotels to alert their guests about the plan and check their numbers in the next three days before the lockdown is announced. Restrictions will include curfews, hotel closures and restrictions on employees leaving the province. Phuket added 13 new cases, reaching 100 cases in total. As with many new cases over the week, most were centred around Patong’s entertainment zone of Bangla Road.
JAPAN
In Tokyo, the daily count of new coronavirus cases has doubled over the past 7 days, from about 40 in the final days of March to 97 last Thursday and 89 yesterday. If the current trend continues, the outlook is bleak, according to an infection control specialist from Kobe University, Kentaro Iwata. He has repeatedly warned that Japan isn’t doing enough to halt the spread of the virus.
“Japan needs to have the courage to change, when we are aware we are on the wrong path. We might see the next New York City in Tokyo.”
US
Health authorities in the US have modified their position on the widespread application of non-medical masks for citizens. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending the general public wear non-medical, cloth masks in public places to help blunt the spread of the virus. The move comes after new research highlights a significant number of people who are not showing symptoms may still have the virus and are spreading it unknowingly amongst the US community.
US President Donald Trump, who remains guarded about the recommendations from his leading Covid-19 scientific advisers, said of the recommendation to wear masks… “So it’s voluntary, you don’t have to do it. I don’t think I’m going to be doing it.”
Federal emergency workers in New York say they are now working quickly to meet demand for medical supplies in the increasingly deadly Covid-19 outbreak.
MEXICO
Mexico’s largest brewing exporter, Grupo Modelo, says it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands exported to 180 countries after its business activities were declared ‘non-essential’ under Mexican government orders aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. The brewer says the suspension will go into place from Sunday.
“If the federal government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product, at Grupo Modelo we are ready to execute a plan with more than 75% of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer.”
CHINA
A group of Chinese mountaineers have started an expedition to climb Mount Everest while the site remains closed to foreign climbers because of coronavirus. Only Chinese climbers are permitted to join the climbs this spring season because of the pandemic.
The highest mountain in the world straddles the borders of China and Nepal and can be climbed from both sides. Nepal cancelled all expeditions already whilst China has closed its side to all foreign climbers.
Two dozen+ Chinese climbers tackling the Mount Everest challenge are expected to reach the advanced base camp at an altitude of 6,450 metres today. Mount Everest’s peak is 8,848 metres.
ITALY
The number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy continued to rise steeply yesterday with another 766 fatalities . Over 6,000 patients remained in a critical condition. Italy’s overall death toll now stands at 14,681 leaving Italy as the country worst hit by the global Covid-19 pandemic.
But experts believe the real toll from the virus in Italy is likely far higher. Matteo Villa is a researcher at the Italian Institute for Political Studies and author of a new study titled ”Coronavirus: Lethality in Italy, between appearance and reality”. He claims that the death toll may have been underestimated by up to 6,000, or a third of the official total.
“For sure, the figures are wrong.”
Here’s yesterday’s ‘Thailand News Today program…

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
103 new virus Covid-19 coronavirus cases confirmed, 4 more deaths
Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand rose to 1,978 with 103 cases confirmed since yesterday and another 4 patients dying. Taveesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, made the announcement today. Total deaths nationwide now stand at 19.
Today’s number continues a hopeful trend of new cases in Thailand overall dropping as restrictions tighten across the country this week. 104 new cases were reported yesterday, 120 on Wednesday, 127 on Tuesday.
Taveesin cautioned that, even though the rate of new cases may be slowing, any number over 100 a day is a matter of concern. He said March saw the contagion spread throughout the entire country, warning that no province will be spared if people do not adhere to the Government’s strong advice to stay at home orders and curfew.
A nationwide curfew goes into effect in Thailand today, prohibiting the public from leaving their homes between 10pm and 4am. All arrivals to Thailand are banned until April 15 while the government prepares quarantine centres and field hospitals.
SOURCE: The Nation
