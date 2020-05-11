Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, along with the Ministry of Transport, has published the operational hours for Thailands’ recently re-opened airports. The operational hours and applicable provinces are as follows…
• Operational hours between 7am – 7pm, includes Nan, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Mae Sot, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Phanom, Buri Ram, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Chumphon, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Ranong.
• Operational hours between 5am – 12am, includes Surat Thani Airport
• Operational hours between 6am – 6pm, includes Hua Hin Airport
• Operational hours between 6am – 10pm, includes Samui Airport
• Operational hours between 6am – 12am, including Chiang Mai Airport and Hat Yai
• Operational hours, 24 hour service, including Krabi, U-Tapao, Chiang Rai, Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi
The ban does not apply to state or military aircraft, emergency landing, technical landing without disembarkation, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights.
However, the CAAT recommends that passenger check with provincial measures. Airlines also have a list of important changes to travel conditions and safety measures and request that any travellers are aware of the changes before making bookings and flying.
For more information contact 02 568 8800 or visit their website.
Ministries, business leaders meet to discuss further reopenings
A meeting this weekend, chaired by the director-general of the Department of Disease Control and secretary to the Covid-19 Center for Situation Administration, discussed suggestions and assessments of businesses ready to reopen, which will be forwarded to the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha for consideration early in the week.
Representatives of the Interior Ministry and Tourism Ministry along with those of multiple business clusters in the country, came together at the Public Health Emergency Centre in Bangkok yesterday to discuss the potential of “unlocking” and reopening more businesses around May 17. The plan is part of a structured overall effort to cautiously relaunch the Thai economy and get an estimated 10 million currently unemployed workers back to their livelihoods and businesses.
Any reopening would hinge upon the continued low daily infection numbers, (currently in the low single digits and mostly imported), of the Covid-19 Coronavirus nationwide.
The specific businesses to be recommended to the PM, with strict health and safety guidelines, are shopping malls, larger restaurants, amusement parks including water parks, health and beauty like salons (including allowing hair dyeing and other services at salons that are currently open) gyms, fitness centres, spas, massage shops, meeting and seminar venues and the film production industry.
These items are only suggestions and there is no guarantee that the PM will agree to them. Any venues reopening will require strict physical distancing and hygiene measures.
May 3 heralded the first phase of reopening, which included small restaurants, outside markets, barber shops, parks and several other mostly low risk venues.
Reopening many larger venues, if and when it goes ahead, will immediately put tens of thousands of unemployed Thai workers back to work.
710 people caught violating curfew in one night, most in Phuket
The Royal Thai Police Operations Centre has revealed that there were 710 arrests made on Thursday night for violators of the national curfew. Officials searched 27,011 individuals and 20,568 vehicles with a final arrest number of 710, on last Thursday night alone.
The arrests consisted of…
- 612 suspects left their homes during the curfew with no valid reasoning, out of this number
- 104 were out for a nighttime drive
- 137 were on their way back home
- 208 were out to run an errand
- 234 had “other reasons”
- 98 suspects were arrested for group gatherings, out of this number…
- 41 were drinking
- 35 were taking illicit drugs
- 6 were gambling
- 16 were out for “other reasons”
Phuket had the highest number of arrests set at 57, followed by Pathumthani with 50 arrests, Bangkok was third with 28 arrests. All curfew violators without a clear excuse or evidence could face 2 years jail, or a penalty up to 40,000 baht, or both, according to the emergency decree.
Ex-deputy commerce minister and 5 accomplices face 10 charges in murder trial
In a case which has shocked the nation, former deputy commerce minister, MP and police lieutenant Banyin Tangpakorn and 5 accomplices, accused of involvement in the murder of a senior Bangkok judge’s brother, have been slapped with 10 separate charges.
The Crime Suppression Division commander Jiraphop Phuridet says the accused are charged with: premeditated murder; detention; detention causing death; acting against another person’s will; acting against a government official’s will; criminal association; hiding a body; attempting to eliminate a body; acting as government officials and wearing official uniforms without authorisation.
Banyin has denied all charges and will give testimony at trial, but one of the alleged offenders has reportedly confessed to burning the body and hiding body parts in different spots. The others continue to deny the crimes.
Regarding Banyin’s associates, Jiraphop says there is no evidence that they were involved with the murder.
Police are confident of the evidence they have gathered from six alleged offenders, 111 witnesses, and 4,259 pages of documents that they found, despite the accused denying the charges.
Banyin is accused in 4 separate cases involving document falsification to transfer shares, murder using a car, money laundering and the murder of the brother of the judge hearing the forgery case.
