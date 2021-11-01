Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
The CCSA has revised the colour-coded zones for Thailand ahead of today’s reopening. It reduces the dark red zone to just 7 remaining provinces, reinstates the yellow zone for provinces under observation but not restricted, and adding a tourist blue zone that appears less connected to actual Covid-19 stats than it is to economic potential to benefit the tourism sector.
From today, November 1, Thailand reopens to fully vaccinated travellers from up to 63 countries and territories, with only 1 night of quarantine. More information HERE and HERE.
Notably, the deep southern provinces of Thailand, along the Malaysia border, remain Dark Red Zones.
But what can and can’t you do in each zone now? What are the restrictions for each zone? Here’s a breakdown of a few key rules and restrictions by zone.
THE ZONES
|DARK RED
|Chanthaburi — Nakhon Si Thammarat — Narathiwat — Pattani — Songkhla — Tak — Yala
|RED
|Ang Thong — Ayutthaya — Chachoengsao — Chiang Mai — Chiang Rai — Chon Buri — Chumphon — Kanchanaburi — Khon Kaen — Lop Buri — Nakhon Nayok — Nakhon Pathom — Nakhon Ratchasima — Nakhon Sawan — Nonthaburi — Pathum Thani — Phatthalung — Phetchabun — Phetchaburi — Phichit — Phitsanulok — Prachinburi — Prachuap Khiri Khan — Ranong — Ratchaburi — Rayong — Sa Kaeo — Samut Prakan — Samut Sakhon — Samut Songkhram — Saraburi — Satun — Suphan Buri — Surat Thani — Trang — Trat — Ubon Ratchathani — Udon Thani
|ORANGE
|Amnat Charoen — Buri Ram — Chai Nat — Chaiyaphum — Kalasin — Kamphaeng Phet — Lampang — Lamphun — Loei — Mae Hong Son — Maha Sarakham — Nong Bua Lam Phu — Nong Khai — Phayao — Phrae — Roi Et — Si Sa Ket — Sing Buri — Sukhothai — Surin — Uthai Thani — Uttaradit — Yasothon
|YELLOW
|Bung Kan — Mukdahan — Nakhon Phanom — Nan — Sakon Nakhon
|BLUE
|Bangkok — Krabi — Phangnga — Phuket
THE RESTRICTIONS FOR EACH ZONE
- Can. I. Drink?!?!
- DARK RED: No way!
- RED: No.
- ORANGE: No.
- YELLOW: Like a Magic 8 Ball, signs point to yes. Most sources only mention blue zone, but the CCSA meeting hinted that low-risk yellow provinces may get booze restrictions lifted too.
- BLUE: Yes, in restaurants only. Entertainment venues remain closed.
- Do I have to race home by curfew?
- DARK RED: Reduced to 11 pm to 3 am.
- RED: None.
- ORANGE: None.
- YELLOW: None.
- BLUE: None.
- Is working from home required?
- DARK RED: At least 70% of government workers, while the private sector is encouraged to do higher.
- RED: Flexible.
- ORANGE: Flexible.
- YELLOW: Flexible.
- BLUE: Flexible, except Bangkok which requires at least 70% of the workforce to work from home.
- I’m so popular – can I host gatherings?
- DARK RED: Call a few friends – a maximum of 50 people are allowed.
- RED: Make it a party – a maximum of 200 people allowed.
- ORANGE: Promote it online! Up to 500 people can attend.
- YELLOW: Hold a convention – 1,000 people max can come.
- BLUE: Invite LaLisa to play! You can have as many people as you want, with no capacity limit.
- Can I finally kick my darn kids out and send them back to school?
- DARK RED: You’ll need permission from local authorities. If they deem your area as having too much Covid-19, you’re stuck with the brats.
- RED: Schools are allowed to reopen.
- ORANGE: Schools are allowed to reopen.
- YELLOW: Schools are allowed to reopen.
- BLUE: Schools are allowed to reopen.
- What if I want to grab a midnight snack with all my friends?
- DARK RED: Not quite. You can bring a few, before 10 pm when food venues must close. Air-conditioned restaurants are allowed 50% capacity and eateries without aircon are allowed 75%.
- RED: Watch the clock – Food venues must close at 11 pm, but there are no seating limits.
- ORANGE: Yes, no time or seating restrictions in this zone.
- YELLOW: Yes, no time or seating restrictions in this zone.
- BLUE: Yes, no time or seating restrictions in this zone.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Recent comments: