Prince Andrew asks sexual assault case be dismissed in US court

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Prince Andrew asks for sexual assault charges to be dropped in US court. (via Wikimedia)

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew of Britain, filed a motion asking a New York court to dismiss a sexual assault suit against him. Prince Andrew’s attorneys said that he is asking respectfully for the complaint brought on by plaintiff Virginia Giuffre to be dismissed. He has been battling the accusations for more than 6 years.

The lawsuit was filed in August regarding an incident that was alleged to have taken place over 20 years ago. Giuffre, now 38 years old, claims that when she was legally a minor in the US at the age of 17, the Prince sexually assaulted her. Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, has repeatedly and adamantly denied the claims and he has not yet been criminally charged.

Andrew was formally served with legal papers last month and was given until October 29 to respond to charges, which he did on Friday, just in time. His lawyers argued that the complaint failed “to state a claim upon which relief can be granted. His lawyers released a statement asking the court to hold oral arguments regarding his motion to dismiss the case, or failing that, they requested that Giuffre be compelled to “provide a more definitive statement of her allegations.”

Giuffre claims she met Prince Andrew in London at Ghislaine Maxwell’s home. Maxwell is currently awaiting trial at the end of November, charged with recruiting underage girls for disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein. Claiming that Epstein used her to perform sexual favours for his wealthy and powerful friends and associates, Giuffre says she was assaulted at that London home and several times after in New York in Epstein’s home and on his private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Epstein died before facing punishment for this and many other related crimes involving child sex trafficking, of an apparent though suspicious suicide while in police custody in 2019. Since the allegations surfaced, Prince Andrew has been relegated out of the spotlight in the royal family as they feel that he did not distance himself enough from the sex scandal with Epstein, and is now rarely seen in public.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

image

Recent comments:
image
Benroon
2021-10-31 20:13
When my mum turned 100 she got a telegram from the Queen, when my daughter turned 16 she got a card from prince andrew !
image
gummy
2021-10-31 20:17
3 minutes ago, Benroon said: When my mum turned 100 she got a telegram from the Queen, when my daughter turned 16 she got a card from prince andrew ! That's the thing about British Royalty, they care for you…
image
DiJoDavO
2021-10-31 20:29
Why? If he really didn't do anything, then he would just win the case, right?
image
Bob20
2021-10-31 20:42
Let's look at it from the other side. He's had to give up his engagements, is PNG everywhere and officially the black sheep of the family with whom nobody wants to be seen anymore. We'll see whether it goes any…
image
Dedinbed
2021-10-31 21:10
His lawyers are hoping to have it dismissed .. no sweat .. The TV interview he mistakenly agreed to with the Beeb put him right in the spotlight over this and left the impression he was not being overly truthful…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

