Tourism
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
From today, vaccinated tourists from 63 countries can enter Thailand (by air only) with minimal quarantine requirements. Fully inoculated tourists from approved countries only need to wait in their hotel room for the result of their PCR test and are then free to go where they like. The move has been welcomed by a tourism sector crushed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Thai government initially released a list of 46 countries from where vaccinated tourists could enter the kingdom, but then added another 17 countries to the list. The new additions are India, Taiwan, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Croatia, Indonesia, Kuwait, the Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Romania, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Luxembourg.
The Bangkok Post reports that vaccinated tourists from countries not on the list are still welcome, but will need to enter via one of the sandbox programmes currently being run in 17 provinces. Under the sandbox scheme, vaccinated tourists must remain at their first destination for 7 days and test negative for Covid-19, before being allowed to travel around the country. In the case of unvaccinated arrivals, including those not fully vaccinated, 10-day hotel quarantine is still a mandatory requirement.
Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the re-opening announcement has prompted a welcome increase in hotel bookings from the 63 approved countries.
“I’m confident the re-opening will greatly benefit the country, especially in the tourism high season that normally lasts into early next year. TAT is now expecting over 1 million tourists to come in the next 6 months, or about 300,000 per month.”
Meanwhile, restaurants in the so-called “blue zones” of Bangkok, Krabi, Phuket, and Phang Nga are now permitted to serve alcohol. In Bangkok, only restaurants with the SHA accreditation can serve alcohol. Bars and nightlife venues across the country remain shut.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
Prince Andrew asks sexual assault case be dismissed in US court
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
New Covid-19 easings for Chon Buri, alcohol still not allowed
New Phuket order: alcohol in restaurants until 11 pm, no bars
Suan Dusit Poll: It’s time for an election and Prayut wouldn’t win
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
Flights to Phuket from Kazakhstan hub Almaty resume today
COVID-19 SUNDAY: Deaths dropped, vaccinations data changed again
5 million deaths – 22 months of Covid-19
US report says the origins of Covid-19 may never be known
BMA allows alcohol in restaurants in Bangkok with some rules
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Did the Sandbox impact on Phuket’s property market?
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
Police arrest British man in Koh Samui for marijuana
Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
Thai PM defends plan to spend 100 million baht on New Year’s Eve celebrities
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
Thai government presents actor Russell Crowe with “thank you” gift basket
Student dies after receiving second Covid-19 vaccine shot
Thailand Top Stories | Thailand Pass required in lieu of COE | October 25
Bangkok and surrounding provinces warned to prepare for dust pollution
Tourism minister confident new Thailand Pass system will increase visitor numbers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
- Crime4 days ago
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
- Phuket4 days ago
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
- Thailand4 days ago
Tourism minister confident new Thailand Pass system will increase visitor numbers
- Crime4 days ago
Bangkok kidnap for ransom case tied into used glove export investigation
- China4 days ago
Chinese travel to Thailand may resume late next year