Connect with us

Tourism

Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Evan Krause on Unsplash

From today, vaccinated tourists from 63 countries can enter Thailand (by air only) with minimal quarantine requirements. Fully inoculated tourists from approved countries only need to wait in their hotel room for the result of their PCR test and are then free to go where they like. The move has been welcomed by a tourism sector crushed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Thai government initially released a list of 46 countries from where vaccinated tourists could enter the kingdom, but then added another 17 countries to the list. The new additions are India, Taiwan, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Croatia, Indonesia, Kuwait, the Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Romania, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Luxembourg.

The Bangkok Post reports that vaccinated tourists from countries not on the list are still welcome, but will need to enter via one of the sandbox programmes currently being run in 17 provinces. Under the sandbox scheme, vaccinated tourists must remain at their first destination for 7 days and test negative for Covid-19, before being allowed to travel around the country. In the case of unvaccinated arrivals, including those not fully vaccinated, 10-day hotel quarantine is still a mandatory requirement.

Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the re-opening announcement has prompted a welcome increase in hotel bookings from the 63 approved countries.

“I’m confident the re-opening will greatly benefit the country, especially in the tourism high season that normally lasts into early next year. TAT is now expecting over 1 million tourists to come in the next 6 months, or about 300,000 per month.”

Meanwhile, restaurants in the so-called “blue zones” of Bangkok, Krabi, Phuket, and Phang Nga are now permitted to serve alcohol. In Bangkok, only restaurants with the SHA accreditation can serve alcohol. Bars and nightlife venues across the country remain shut.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism31 mins ago

Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
World15 hours ago

Prince Andrew asks sexual assault case be dismissed in US court

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

New Covid-19 easings for Chon Buri, alcohol still not allowed
Phuket17 hours ago

New Phuket order: alcohol in restaurants until 11 pm, no bars
Election18 hours ago

Suan Dusit Poll: It’s time for an election and Prayut wouldn’t win
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism18 hours ago

Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
Phuket19 hours ago

Flights to Phuket from Kazakhstan hub Almaty resume today
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY: Deaths dropped, vaccinations data changed again
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

5 million deaths – 22 months of Covid-19
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

US report says the origins of Covid-19 may never be known
Bangkok22 hours ago

BMA allows alcohol in restaurants in Bangkok with some rules
Tourism23 hours ago

17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Phuket24 hours ago

Did the Sandbox impact on Phuket’s property market?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago

New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending