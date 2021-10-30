CCSA: Only 7 provinces in the Dark Red Zone, 5 zones used now

In their meeting yesterday, the CCSA has massively reduced the Dark Red Maximum and Strict Controlled Zone from 23 to just 7 provinces ahead of Monday’s reopening to international tourism. The remaining dark red zones are mainly the Covid-19 plagued Deep South, with Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, and Yala remaining dark red. Tak on Thailand’s western border and Chanthaburi in the east next to Rayong also remain on the dark red list.

Red zones considered maximum control have increased from 30 to 38 provinces, while orange control zones reduced from 24 to 23 provinces. For the first time in months, the yellow zone – for “high surveillance” – has been reinstated, with 5 provinces making the list.

The new Blue Zone was added and, separate from the Blue Zone Sandbox plan that welcomes back international tourists to 17 provinces, the CCSA blue zone for pilot tourism areas includes just 4 provinces – Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Phuket.

These elite 4 provinces will be the only areas where alcohol sales and consumption will be allowed in restaurants with the reopening Monday. Gathering of up to 500 people will be allowed for special events, but clubs, bars, pubs, and other nightlife and entertainment venues will remain closed.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang plans on limiting alcohol in the busy capital and would only allow certain zones to sell and consume alcohol. Bangkok has the highest number of infections in the country, and while its been falling in recent weeks, the city still has around 800 Covid-19 infections a day.

The new CCSA color coding chart, with changes denoted:

DARK RED MAXIMUM AND STRICT CONTROL ZONE (7) Currently Dark Red (7) No Longer Dark Red (16) Chanthaburi

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Narathiwat

Pattani

Songkhla

Tak

Yala Ayutthaya

Bangkok

Chachoengsao

Chon Buri

Kanchanaburi

Nakhon Nayok

Nakhon Pathom

Nonthaburi

Pathum Thani

Prachinburi

Ratchaburi

Rayong

Samut Prakan

Samut Sakhon

Samut Songkhram

Saraburi

RED MAXIMUM CONTROL ZONE (38) Remaining Red (23) Formerly Dark Red (15) Ang Thong

Chiang Mai

Chiang Rai

Chumphon

Khon Kaen

Lop Buri

Nakhon Ratchasima

Nakhon Sawan

Phatthalung

Phetchabun

Phetchaburi

Phichit

Phitsanulok

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Ranong

Sa Kaeo

Satun

Suphan Buri

Surat Thani

Trang

Trat

Ubon Ratchathani

Udon Thani Ayutthaya

Chachoengsao

Chon Buri

Kanchanaburi

Nakhon Nayok

Nakhon Pathom

Nonthaburi

Pathum Thani

Prachinburi

Ratchaburi

Rayong

Samut Prakan

Samut Sakhon

Samut Songkhram

Saraburi

ORANGE CONTROL ZONE (23) Remaining Orange (16) Formerly Red (7) Amnat Charoen

Buri Ram

Kamphaeng Phet

Lampang

Lamphun

Loei

Mae Hong Son

Nong Bua Lam Phu

Nong Khai

Phayao

Phrae

Roi Et

Sukhothai

Uthai Thani

Uttaradit

Yasothon Chai Nat

Chaiyaphum

Kalasin

Maha Sarakham

Si Sa Ket

Sing Buri

Surin

YELLOW CONTROL ZONE (23) New Yellow (5) Formerly Orange – all Yellow provinces (5) Bung Kan

Mukdahan

Nakhon Phanom

Nan

Sakon Nakhon Bung Kan

Mukdahan

Nakhon Phanom

Nan

Sakon Nakhon

BLUE PILOT TOURISM/SANDBOX AREA (4) Blue Provinces (4) Former Color Designation Bangkok Dark Red Krabi Orange Phangnga Orange Phuket Orange

