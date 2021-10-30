Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA: Only 7 provinces in the Dark Red Zone, 5 zones used now
In their meeting yesterday, the CCSA has massively reduced the Dark Red Maximum and Strict Controlled Zone from 23 to just 7 provinces ahead of Monday’s reopening to international tourism. The remaining dark red zones are mainly the Covid-19 plagued Deep South, with Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, and Yala remaining dark red. Tak on Thailand’s western border and Chanthaburi in the east next to Rayong also remain on the dark red list.
Red zones considered maximum control have increased from 30 to 38 provinces, while orange control zones reduced from 24 to 23 provinces. For the first time in months, the yellow zone – for “high surveillance” – has been reinstated, with 5 provinces making the list.
The new Blue Zone was added and, separate from the Blue Zone Sandbox plan that welcomes back international tourists to 17 provinces, the CCSA blue zone for pilot tourism areas includes just 4 provinces – Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Phuket.
These elite 4 provinces will be the only areas where alcohol sales and consumption will be allowed in restaurants with the reopening Monday. Gathering of up to 500 people will be allowed for special events, but clubs, bars, pubs, and other nightlife and entertainment venues will remain closed.
Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang plans on limiting alcohol in the busy capital and would only allow certain zones to sell and consume alcohol. Bangkok has the highest number of infections in the country, and while its been falling in recent weeks, the city still has around 800 Covid-19 infections a day.
The new CCSA color coding chart, with changes denoted:
|DARK RED MAXIMUM AND STRICT CONTROL ZONE (7)
|Currently Dark Red (7)
|No Longer Dark Red (16)
|Chanthaburi
Nakhon Si Thammarat
Narathiwat
Pattani
Songkhla
Tak
Yala
|Ayutthaya
Bangkok
Chachoengsao
Chon Buri
Kanchanaburi
Nakhon Nayok
Nakhon Pathom
Nonthaburi
Pathum Thani
Prachinburi
Ratchaburi
Rayong
Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon
Samut Songkhram
Saraburi
|RED MAXIMUM CONTROL ZONE (38)
|Remaining Red (23)
|Formerly Dark Red (15)
|Ang Thong
Chiang Mai
Chiang Rai
Chumphon
Khon Kaen
Lop Buri
Nakhon Ratchasima
Nakhon Sawan
Phatthalung
Phetchabun
Phetchaburi
Phichit
Phitsanulok
Prachuap Khiri Khan
Ranong
Sa Kaeo
Satun
Suphan Buri
Surat Thani
Trang
Trat
Ubon Ratchathani
Udon Thani
|Ayutthaya
Chachoengsao
Chon Buri
Kanchanaburi
Nakhon Nayok
Nakhon Pathom
Nonthaburi
Pathum Thani
Prachinburi
Ratchaburi
Rayong
Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon
Samut Songkhram
Saraburi
|ORANGE CONTROL ZONE (23)
|Remaining Orange (16)
|Formerly Red (7)
|Amnat Charoen
Buri Ram
Kamphaeng Phet
Lampang
Lamphun
Loei
Mae Hong Son
Nong Bua Lam Phu
Nong Khai
Phayao
Phrae
Roi Et
Sukhothai
Uthai Thani
Uttaradit
Yasothon
|Chai Nat
Chaiyaphum
Kalasin
Maha Sarakham
Si Sa Ket
Sing Buri
Surin
|YELLOW CONTROL ZONE (23)
|New Yellow (5)
|Formerly Orange – all Yellow provinces (5)
|Bung Kan
Mukdahan
Nakhon Phanom
Nan
Sakon Nakhon
|Bung Kan
Mukdahan
Nakhon Phanom
Nan
Sakon Nakhon
|BLUE PILOT TOURISM/SANDBOX AREA (4)
|Blue Provinces (4)
|Former Color Designation
|Bangkok
|Dark Red
|Krabi
|Orange
|Phangnga
|Orange
|Phuket
|Orange
SOURCE: MCOT
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Reopening Monday: AoT ready for 30k at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Pattaya frustrated by exclusion from alcohol ban lift in restaurants
CCSA: Only 7 provinces in the Dark Red Zone, 5 zones used now
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Push for Thailand to be medical marijuana hub starts November
Thailand News Today | Chiang mai ICUs pushed to the limit, Famous Hackers target luxury hotel | Oct. 29
Thailand deemed too wealthy to produce generic Molnupiravir
PM says cooperation needed as Thailand prepares for reopening
Koh Chang on track for November 11 reopening with sandbox scheme
Leading Thai shopping centre developer exploring cryptocurrency rollout
DDC forecasts potential Covid-19 scenarios amid tourism restart
Tourism Minister: “Maybe we should’ve confirmed Lisa first”
What is Moo Kata and how does it work?
Useful Thai phrases for an amazing trip in Thailand
Top 5 Mexican restaurants in Bangkok
A guide to visiting Wat Phra Kaew
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
Ministry of Foreign Affairs sings praises of Thailand Pass
Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
Police arrest British man in Koh Samui for marijuana
Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
Thailand’s bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough)
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
Thai PM defends plan to spend 100 million baht on New Year’s Eve celebrities
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
Tourism calls for Russia and India to be added to safe list
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
Thai government presents actor Russell Crowe with “thank you” gift basket
Student dies after receiving second Covid-19 vaccine shot
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
- Drugs3 days ago
Police arrest British man in Koh Samui for marijuana
- Bangkok3 days ago
Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
- Thailand3 days ago
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Top 5 Car Rental Companies In Thailand
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
- Crime2 days ago
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
- Phuket2 days ago
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
Recent comments: