Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA: Only 7 provinces in the Dark Red Zone, 5 zones used now

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

In their meeting yesterday, the CCSA has massively reduced the Dark Red Maximum and Strict Controlled Zone from 23 to just 7 provinces ahead of Monday’s reopening to international tourism. The remaining dark red zones are mainly the Covid-19 plagued Deep South, with Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, and Yala remaining dark red. Tak on Thailand’s western border and Chanthaburi in the east next to Rayong also remain on the dark red list.

Red zones considered maximum control have increased from 30 to 38 provinces, while orange control zones reduced from 24 to 23 provinces. For the first time in months, the yellow zone – for “high surveillance” – has been reinstated, with 5 provinces making the list.

The new Blue Zone was added and, separate from the Blue Zone Sandbox plan that welcomes back international tourists to 17 provinces, the CCSA blue zone for pilot tourism areas includes just 4 provinces – Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Phuket.

These elite 4 provinces will be the only areas where alcohol sales and consumption will be allowed in restaurants with the reopening Monday. Gathering of up to 500 people will be allowed for special events, but clubs, bars, pubs, and other nightlife and entertainment venues will remain closed.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang plans on limiting alcohol in the busy capital and would only allow certain zones to sell and consume alcohol. Bangkok has the highest number of infections in the country, and while its been falling in recent weeks, the city still has around 800 Covid-19 infections a day.

The new CCSA color coding chart, with changes denoted:

DARK RED MAXIMUM AND STRICT CONTROL ZONE (7)
Currently Dark Red (7) No Longer Dark Red (16)
Chanthaburi
Nakhon Si Thammarat
Narathiwat
Pattani
Songkhla
Tak
Yala		 Ayutthaya
Bangkok
Chachoengsao
Chon Buri
Kanchanaburi
Nakhon Nayok
Nakhon Pathom
Nonthaburi
Pathum Thani
Prachinburi
Ratchaburi
Rayong
Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon
Samut Songkhram
Saraburi

 

RED MAXIMUM CONTROL ZONE (38)
Remaining Red (23) Formerly Dark Red (15)
Ang Thong
Chiang Mai
Chiang Rai
Chumphon
Khon Kaen
Lop Buri
Nakhon Ratchasima
Nakhon Sawan
Phatthalung
Phetchabun
Phetchaburi
Phichit
Phitsanulok
Prachuap Khiri Khan
Ranong
Sa Kaeo
Satun
Suphan Buri
Surat Thani
Trang
Trat
Ubon Ratchathani
Udon Thani		 Ayutthaya
Chachoengsao
Chon Buri
Kanchanaburi
Nakhon Nayok
Nakhon Pathom
Nonthaburi
Pathum Thani
Prachinburi
Ratchaburi
Rayong
Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon
Samut Songkhram
Saraburi

 

ORANGE CONTROL ZONE (23)
Remaining Orange (16) Formerly Red (7)
Amnat Charoen
Buri Ram
Kamphaeng Phet
Lampang
Lamphun
Loei
Mae Hong Son
Nong Bua Lam Phu
Nong Khai
Phayao
Phrae
Roi Et
Sukhothai
Uthai Thani
Uttaradit
Yasothon		 Chai Nat
Chaiyaphum
Kalasin
Maha Sarakham
Si Sa Ket
Sing Buri
Surin

 

YELLOW CONTROL ZONE (23)
New Yellow (5) Formerly Orange – all Yellow provinces (5)
Bung Kan
Mukdahan
Nakhon Phanom
Nan
Sakon Nakhon		 Bung Kan
Mukdahan
Nakhon Phanom
Nan
Sakon Nakhon

 

BLUE PILOT TOURISM/SANDBOX AREA (4)
Blue Provinces (4) Former Color Designation
Bangkok Dark Red
Krabi Orange
Phangnga Orange
Phuket Orange

 

SOURCE: MCOT

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Prosaap
2021-10-30 12:50
Look like they not want anyone come to pattaya
image
Wormwood
2021-10-30 13:02
All about the money
image
Jason
2021-10-30 13:47
Surprising and yet not surprising that Bangkok makes it to the blue list. I wonder what these lists would look like if it was based on the double dose vaccination percentage of each province??
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism9 mins ago

Reopening Monday: AoT ready for 30k at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Tourism46 mins ago

Pattaya frustrated by exclusion from alcohol ban lift in restaurants
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

CCSA: Only 7 provinces in the Dark Red Zone, 5 zones used now

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Drugs18 hours ago

Push for Thailand to be medical marijuana hub starts November
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Chiang mai ICUs pushed to the limit, Famous Hackers target luxury hotel | Oct. 29
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Thailand deemed too wealthy to produce generic Molnupiravir
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand21 hours ago

PM says cooperation needed as Thailand prepares for reopening
Thailand21 hours ago

Koh Chang on track for November 11 reopening with sandbox scheme
Thailand21 hours ago

Leading Thai shopping centre developer exploring cryptocurrency rollout
Thailand21 hours ago

DDC forecasts potential Covid-19 scenarios amid tourism restart
Thailand21 hours ago

Tourism Minister: “Maybe we should’ve confirmed Lisa first”
Guides21 hours ago

What is Moo Kata and how does it work?
Guides21 hours ago

Useful Thai phrases for an amazing trip in Thailand
Best of21 hours ago

Top 5 Mexican restaurants in Bangkok
Guides21 hours ago

A guide to visiting Wat Phra Kaew
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending