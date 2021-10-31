Tourism
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
A thorough infographic of the Thailand Pass process was released by the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for people planning their travel after November 1. The white text on photo backgrounds might not be the easiest way to digest this complex process, so below is the transcribed text of the announcement with some key new information detailed.
Thailand Pass FAQS
REGISTRATION AND APPROVAL PROCESS
-
- When will Thailand Pass be open for registration?
- The Thailand Pass system will open for registration starting from 1 November 2021 at 09.00 hrs (Bangkok Time)
- Is registration in Thailand Pass required for all 3 schemes travelling into Thailand?
- Effective from 1 November 2021, all travellers arriving in Thailand by air are required to register with Thailand Pass in order to travel into Thailand.
- Can I use my approved COE to enter Thailand?
- If you possess an approved COE, you can travel to Thailand using that COE and will be eligible to enter Thailand via one of the three schemes, depending on whether you meet the scheme’s requirements. Your COE will also describe your eligible schemes.
- What should I do if my COE is still under consideration?
- If your COE has been pre-approved, you will need to submit the rest of the required documents by 7 November 2021. Otherwise, your COE request will be automatically rejected, and you will need to register with the Thailand Pass system to travel to Thailand.
- If your COE has not been pre-approved by 1 November 2021, your COE request will be automatically rejected, and you will need to register with the Thailand Pass system to travel to Thailand.
- How long does the approval process take with Thailand Pass?
- It is required that applicants submit their registration at least 7 days prior to their intended travel date.
- Can I change my travel date once I have registered and received my QR code?
- If you would like to change your travel date/registration details, you will need to re-register on the Thailand Pass system.
- If I have multiple trips in and out of Thailand, can I register multiple trips through Thailand Pass?
- Yes. You may submit multiple registrations at the same time for travels into Thailand on different dates to facilitate your travels and itinerary. Please be mindful to present the correct QR code to the Health Control and Immigration officer upon arrival. Failure to do so may result in delays in your travels.
- I am travelling as a family or a group, can I just submit one application for the whole family/group?
- No. Everyone aged 12 or over must submit an individual registration through Thailand Pass.
- Children aged under 12 can be added to their parents’ registration under the section Personal Information.
- My children are unvaccinated; can they enter Thailand through the same scheme as their parents?
- All persons aged 12 or over must have a vaccination certificate confirming that they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their travel in order to be able to enter Thailand through the Exemption from Quarantine.
- Children aged 18 and under if accompanied by their parents or legal guardian can enter Thailand through the Sandbox programme.
- What are AQ and SHA + hotels?
- AQ hotels are the hotels eligible to be used as quarantine sites under the AQ scheme as well as designated venues to wait for your RT-PCR result under the Exemption from Quarantine scheme
- SHA+ hotels/accommodations are hotels that meet the “Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration” standards and are eligible to be used as hotels under the Sandbox Programme and as venues to wait for your RT-PCR result under the Exemption from Quarantine scheme.
- Can I travel in Thailand freely if I have entered through the Exemption from Quarantine scheme/Sandbox Programme 7 Alternative Quarantine?
- Exemption from Quarantine scheme: You can travel to any destinations in Thailand once the RT-PCR test upon arrival received is negative.
- Sandbox Programme scheme: You can travel freely in the sandbox area for the duration of 7 days once the RT-PCR test upon arrival received is negative. Once you have completed your 7-day mandatory stay within the Sandbox area, you can travel freely to other parts of Thailand.
- Alternative Quarantine scheme: You will need to undergo your 10-day mandatory quarantine at your AQ hotel/accommodation. Once you have completed your quarantine, you can travel to any destination in Thailand.
- Do I need to register with Thailand Pass if I plan to travel to Thailand by land or sea?
- Currently, the Thailand Pass system is for those who plan to travel to Thailand by air only.
- When will Thailand Pass be expanded to include those arriving by land and sea?
- The registration system for those who plan to travel to Thailand by land and sea is still under consideration.
- My country is not one of the countries/territories eligible for the Exemption from Quarantine scheme, will my country be included in the future?
- The list of countries/territories eligible for the Exemption from Quarantine scheme are constantly being considered and revised. Please stay tuned for more updates.
- In the meantime, if you want to travel to Thailand, you can do so through the Sandbox Programme or Alternative Quarantine, depending on your vaccination history.
- Do I need to submit my Covid-19 test result (RT-PCR) into Thailand Pass?
- No. However, you must provide your Covid-19 test result (RT-PCR) issued within 72 hours before your travel to the officers at the airport, except if you are a Thai national arriving in Thailand through Alternative Quarantine. For others, failure to provide your Covid-19 test result (RT-PCR) may result in you being denied entry into Thailand.
DOCUMENTATION
- I am an expat living and working in Thailand, do I have to submit an insurance policy document?
- Expats living and working in Thailand under a valid visa or residential permit are required to provide proof of insurance coverage in Thailand or valid social security card or certified letter from their employer.
- Thai nationals are not required to provide proof of insurance coverage as they are covered by Thailand’s universal healthcare programme.
- What are the required documents for Thailand Pass registration?
- Requirements vary depending on the scheme which you are planning to enter Thailand. Details are as follows:
|Documentation Required
** Please note that the above are only documents submitted in the Thailand Pass System. The applicant is also required to undergo an RT-PCR Covid test 72 hours prior to departure and bring the results to present to the Health Control station upon arrival. This requirement is not required for Thai nationals entering under the AQ scheme.
- What if I do not have a mobile phone, how could I present my QR Code?
- If you do not carry a mobile phone with the QR Code, you may print out a hard copy of the QR code and bring it with you to present to the officers at the airport.
- Can I use other Covid-19 test results other than RT-PCR?
- No. Your Covid-19 test result must be obtained using the RT-PCR testing technique only.
- What are the vaccines approved by Thailand?
- The vaccines approved by Thailand include
- Coronavac (Sinovac)
- AstraZeneca
- Pfizer-BioNTech
- COVILO (Sinopharm)
- Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)
- Moderna
- Sputnik V
- Does Thailand recognize mixed vaccination?
- Thailand fully recognizes mixed vaccination. However, your second dose needs to be administered based on the recommended timeframe for each vaccine type, as follows
- 1st dose (Sinovac) = 2nd dose after 2 weeks
- 1st dose (AstraZeneca) = 2nd dose after 4 weeks
- 1st dose (Pfizer-BioNTech) = 2nd dose after 3 weeks
- 1st dose (Moderna) = 2nd dose after 4 weeks
- 1st dose (Sinopharm) = 2nd dose after 3 weeks
- 1st dose (Sputnik V) = 2nd dose after 3 weeks
*Those vaccinated with Jansson (Johnson&Johnson) vaccine do not need to receive their 2nd dose to be considered fully vaccinated.
- I have previously been infected with Covid-19; can I travel to Thailand?
- Those previously infected with Covid-19 are considered fully vaccinated if they have received a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine 3 months after their recovery.
- However, if you have been fully vaccinated prior to contracting Covid-19, you are still considered to be fully vaccinated.
SECURITY AND PRIVACY
- Will my personal information be safe with Thailand Pass?
- Your personal information is encrypted and safe with Thailand Pass as it will be used for the purpose of approving, and facilitating your arrival in Thailand only.
- I have inquiries regarding my travel to Thailand / Thailand Pass system, where can I find more information?
- More information can be found on the Department of Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand’s website (consular.mfa.go.th).
- The platform of the Thailand Pass system is also designed to be user friendly and provides step-by-step instructions on how to register correctly.
Department of Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
as of 29 October 2021
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
