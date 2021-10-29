Tourism
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
And now for some of the fine print, answering questions you may have had about re-entry to Thailand from next Monday, November 1.
Who can travel to Thailand?
Travellers will be categorised into 3 groups…
• The first are fully vaccinated visitors from 46 countries (www.thaiembassy.com).
They must stay one night in either a SHA+ certified hotel or an ASQ hotel for a RT-PCR test and wait for the result.
Then they can travel anywhere in Thailand.
• The second group is fully vaccinated visitors from countries NOT on the list of 46.
They must stay in SHA+hotels for 7 nights in a “sandbox” area… which will include 17 provinces, including the original Sandbox, Phuket. As well as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri and Krabi.
• The third group is unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, travellers.
They are required to stay in ASQ hotels for 10 nights. When they pass the second Covid-19 test they are able to travel to other places in Thailand.
(A link to further details below)
Getting the Thailand Pass
All international travellers must apply for a Thailand Pass which will be formally introduced on November 1 at 9am (Thai time).
This replaces the Certificate of Entry.
Here’s the website for the Thailand Pass.
Here you can upload required documents including a vaccination certificate and medical insurance with minimum coverage of US$50,000.
It will take 1-7 days for approval of the traveller’s Thailand Pass. Once approved, a QR code is generated which the traveller can use as they enter Thailand.
Note that the approval process will be faster if the traveller’s vaccine certification is in a digital format.
So, if you want to enter Thailand in the first 7 days of November you’ll probably need an existing CoE.
Arrival in Thailand
International travellers can enter Thailand through 6 international airports… Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Samui and U-Tapao airport in Rayong. Buri Ram airport will also be an option, but only for charter flights.
Travellers need to present a negative RT-PCR test result issued within 72 hours before travelling, and their Thailand Pass QR code as they pass through health screening and immigration.
They must download the Mor Chana application on their phones. The app will require them to evaluate their health condition daily while in Thailand.
From the airport to their approved ASQ or SHA+ hotel, they must travel in SHA+ vehicles, not in a normal taxi. Your hotels will organise this for you.
The approved hotel will provide the RT-PCR test, in conjunction with a local hospital.
There will be price ceilings set for RT-PCR to avoid any price gouging.
Fully vaccinated local or foreign residents can’t quarantine in their homes for the first night after they arrive in Thailand. They must stay in an approved SHA+ hotel until they receive a negative test result.
If the result is positive, they will be sent to a hospital or an ASQ hotel, at their expense (check the fine print on your Covid insurance).
Travelling with children
Children under 12 years of age, travelling with their parents, aren’t required to have a vaccine certificate.
For children older than 12, a vaccine certificate and medical insurance will be required.
Medical insurance
Only Thai nationals aren’t required to have medical insurance because any medical costs incurred by citizens will be covered under Thailand’ universal health care system.
The CCSA is working to extend that insurance exemption to foreign residents who already have medical and health insurance in Thailand. This may be announced before next Monday.
Foreign travellers need to ensure that their insurance policy does not only specify Covid-19 health coverage, but other general illnesses and hospital expenses.
Visitors from 46 countries
Fully vaccinated travellers from the 46 listed countries and territories are required to have stayed at least 21 days in one or more of THOSE countries before travelling to Thailand.
But fully vaccinated local and foreign residents can travel to to one of the 46 countries for a shorter period and then return. They are not required to stay a full 21 days in that country.
But that exemption doesn’t apply to local and foreign residents who visit countries that aren’t on the list of 46 eligible countries or territories.
Transit passengers
For transit passengers passing through countries that aren’t on the list 46 approved countries or territories, they can continue their trip to Thailand IF the transit period does’t exceed 12 hours and if they stay in the airport.
Further details about the changes to entering Thailand from November 1 HERE.
