Connect with us

Tourism

November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print

Thaiger

Published

 on 

And now for some of the fine print, answering questions you may have had about re-entry to Thailand from next Monday, November 1.

Who can travel to Thailand?

Travellers will be categorised into 3 groups…

• The first are fully vaccinated visitors from 46 countries (www.thaiembassy.com).

They must stay one night in either a SHA+ certified hotel or an ASQ hotel for a RT-PCR test and wait for the result.

Then they can travel anywhere in Thailand.

• The second group is fully vaccinated visitors from countries NOT on the list of 46.

They must stay in SHA+hotels for 7 nights in a “sandbox” area… which will include 17 provinces, including the original Sandbox, Phuket. As well as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri and Krabi.

• The third group is unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, travellers.

They are required to stay in ASQ hotels for 10 nights. When they pass the second Covid-19 test they are able to travel to other places in Thailand.

(A link to further details below)

Getting the Thailand Pass

All international travellers must apply for a Thailand Pass which will be formally introduced on November 1 at 9am (Thai time).

This replaces the Certificate of Entry.

Here’s the website for the Thailand Pass.

tp.consular.go.th

Here you can upload required documents including a vaccination certificate and medical insurance with minimum coverage of US$50,000.

It will take 1-7 days for approval of the traveller’s Thailand Pass. Once approved, a QR code is generated which the traveller can use as they enter Thailand.

Note that the approval process will be faster if the traveller’s vaccine certification is in a digital format.

So, if you want to enter Thailand in the first 7 days of November you’ll probably need an existing CoE.

Arrival in Thailand

International travellers can enter Thailand through 6 international airports… Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Samui and U-Tapao airport in Rayong. Buri Ram airport will also be an option, but only for charter flights.

Travellers need to present a negative RT-PCR test result issued within 72 hours before travelling, and their Thailand Pass QR code as they pass through health screening and immigration.

They must download the Mor Chana application on their phones. The app will require them to evaluate their health condition daily while in Thailand.

From the airport to their approved ASQ or SHA+ hotel, they must travel in SHA+ vehicles, not in a normal taxi. Your hotels will organise this for you.

The approved hotel will provide the RT-PCR test, in conjunction with a local hospital.

There will be price ceilings set for RT-PCR to avoid any price gouging.

Fully vaccinated local or foreign residents can’t quarantine in their homes for the first night after they arrive in Thailand. They must stay in an approved SHA+ hotel until they receive a negative test result.

If the result is positive, they will be sent to a hospital or an ASQ hotel, at their expense (check the fine print on your Covid insurance).

Travelling with children

Children under 12 years of age, travelling with their parents, aren’t required to have a vaccine certificate.

For children older than 12, a vaccine certificate and medical insurance will be required.

Medical insurance

Only Thai nationals aren’t required to have medical insurance because any medical costs incurred by citizens will be covered under Thailand’ universal health care system.

The CCSA is working to extend that insurance exemption to foreign residents who already have medical and health insurance in Thailand. This may be announced before next Monday.

Foreign travellers need to ensure that their insurance policy does not only specify Covid-19 health coverage, but other general illnesses and hospital expenses.

Visitors from 46 countries

Fully vaccinated travellers from the 46 listed countries and territories are required to have stayed at least 21 days in one or more of THOSE countries before travelling to Thailand.

But fully vaccinated local and foreign residents can travel to to one of the 46 countries for a shorter period and then return. They are not required to stay a full 21 days in that country.

But that exemption doesn’t apply to local and foreign residents who visit countries that aren’t on the list of 46 eligible countries or territories.

Transit passengers

For transit passengers passing through countries that aren’t on the list 46 approved countries or territories, they can continue their trip to Thailand IF the transit period does’t exceed 12 hours and if they stay in the airport.

Further details about the changes to entering Thailand from November 1 HERE.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jayce
2021-10-29 12:09
Still needs more fine print according to me though: they keep mentioning the 1 night for the SHA hotel on arrival yet they also say 'until a negative test result has been received'. Those 2 things aren't necessarily the same!…
image
Jason
2021-10-29 12:10
I just wonder why we can't expect from Thailand, what Thailand expects of us.....
image
Jayce
2021-10-29 12:15
Also, still no fine print as far as I'm aware on how transit from bkk to other airports will be handled. I'm still assuming that it's best not to book a directly connecting flight even though carriers are happy to…
image
riclag
2021-10-29 12:44
Wow to travel to Thailand ,the Govt has created a well organized revenue stream for themselves!
image
Bob20
2021-10-29 14:10
1 hour ago, riclag said: Wow to travel to Thailand ,the Govt has created a well organized revenue stream for themselves! What was it that JFK said? Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can…
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism18 mins ago

Tourism industry aims for improvement over Sandbox for reopening
Bangkok1 hour ago

Teenager shot at August protest in Bangkok dies after months in a coma
Education2 hours ago

University students may see time limit to complete higher education removed
Sponsored2 days ago

Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Technology2 hours ago

Centara Hotels suffer data breach by hackers Desorden Group
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | COVID tests and insurance required for quarantine-free visitors | October 29
Tourism3 hours ago

November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Entering Thailand, Chinese/Indian tourists, Ruling coalition rumbles | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.120
Transport3 hours ago

Thailand’s used car market expected to keep growing thanks to Covid-19 pandemic
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

ICUs in Chiang Mai nearly full amidst Covid-19 surge
Coronavirus Vaccines4 hours ago

Thai government in talks to vaccinate younger children
Thailand4 hours ago

PM orders clampdown on black market Favipiravir trade following arrests
Malaysia4 hours ago

Malaysia and Singapore talk travel bubbles
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Army conscript dies a day after receiving second Covid-19 vaccine shot
Tourism4 hours ago

Phuket taxi drivers told to be fair, safe, friendly ahead of reopening
Thailand4 hours ago

More Pfizer vaccines for children arrive in Thailand
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending