image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

New guidelines for Thailand’s Covid-19 patients

Anukul

Published 

29 mins ago

 on 

New guidelines for Thailand’s Covid-19 patients | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: bbc.com
    • follow us in feedly

Due to the slow rise of Covid-19 patients in Thailand the Ministry of Public Health has set new guidelines for supporting treatments at public hospitals.

The established set of guidelines aims to reduce the risk of infection for other patients and medical personnel, reducing the congestion level at the hospitals and adjusting the treatment methods for patients that are suffering from the Covid-19 virus.

Patients from now on will be receiving timely treatment either sent to their homes or receiving medicine from their local pharmacies.

Director-General of the Department of Medical Services Dr. Somsak Akkasilp, says…

“The MOPH has established the guidelines in order to reduce the risk of cross infection. Patients whose health has improved will be allowed to receive medication at a pharmacy near their homes while some medicines will be delivered to them by post.”

“Some appointments for a health check might be postponed and some patients might be offered telemedicine (via video-conferencing). For patients whose health has not improved, the appointment will not be postponed. Emergency patients are able to access emergency room services as usual.”

Additionally the MOPH has also adjusted the guidelines for the treatment of Covid-19 patients by allowing them to receive Favipiravir (an antiviral drug) earlier in their treatment.

Those with minimal or no symptoms must still be hospitalised for safety reasons for containing the spreading of the disease to others. While the most important thing is the public must provide complete and accurate information to the medical authorities.

SOURCE: The Nation / Thainews PRD

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket residents instructed to stay home for at least 14 days, but “it’s an order.”

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

Phuket residents instructed to stay home for at least 14 days, but “it’s an order.” | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Investing.com

All residents living in the southern province of Phuket are being directed to stay in their homes for at least two weeks, starting next Monday, April 13. The provincial governor announced the measure last night to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus on the island, which now has the highest rate of infections in Thailand and is the second worst hit province, after Bangkok

The “request” will last from April 13 to April 26, “or until the situation improves.”

The document itself, officially asks residents “to cooperate” by staying indoors. But an official at the Covid-19 Centre for Phuket, Vanida Yaprang, told Khaosod English on the phone today that the directive “amounts to an order, enforceable with a penalty” (we are chasing further clarification of her comment).

“It is an order. People can still come out if really necessary but only within each sub-district. Exceptions are medical staff, government officials and state enterprise workers. It is an order and those who violate it could face punishment.”

The order, seen below, lists 6 conditions and says violators face up to one year of imprisonment and/or a maximum fine of 100,000 baht. House-to-house testing is now being conducted around sections of the island.

Phuket has already announced travel restrictions between its 17 tambons, or subdistricts. Many other provinces have announced similar measures. Under these conditions residents are not permitted to travel between districts without important reasons to do so. Medical and food supplies, police and emergency services are exempt.

According to the order, people can only leave their homes only when absolutely necessary, such as to buy food and other essentials. In the area of Patong, where the infections are particularly high, food and water will be delivered to residents barred indoors.

Hotels and resorts on the island were ordered to shut down earlier this month. The latest order says that in cases where there’s a need for staff to stay on for necessary tasks, such as ledgering or maintenance, they must be housed on the premises to avoid commuting.

The announcement comes after the governor sealed the popular tourist island on March 29 and ordered the airport closed as of today.

As of Friday noon, 170 people in Phuket have now been infected by the coronavirus, with the bulk concentrated on entertainment areas around Patong.

Phuket residents instructed to stay home for at least 14 days, butPhuket residents instructed to stay home for at least 14 days, butPhuket residents instructed to stay home for at least 14 days, but

SOURCES: Khaosod English | xinhuanet.com

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Coronavirous cash handouts may not last full 6 months

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

Coronavirous cash handouts may not last full 6 months | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

The much touted 5000 baht handouts to “informal workers” affected by the Covid-19 coronavirus, originally announced for 3 months but later extended to 6, may not actually last that long, Thailand’s finance minister said yesterday. More than 20 million people have signed up for the grants, but only some 9 million of them are eligible, and the government has issued stern warnings about fraudulent applications

The government has plans to give the money for a maximum of 6 consecutive months to Thai nationals who qualify nationwide, but it might finish sooner than planned, depending on the future COVID-19 situation, according to the finance minister.

While the grant was initially projected to cover 3 consecutive months beginning this month, it might be terminated when the pandemic situation ends. The grant is primarily designed for self-employed, independent earners without Social Security coverage such as taxi cab drivers, taxi motorcyclists and small-time vendors, among others.

It does not extend to casual workers such as Thailand’s estimated 300,000 sex workers.

SOURCES: Khaosod English | xinhuanet.com

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Deaths

Village elder stomped and gored to death by wild elephant

Sean Kelly

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

Village elder stomped and gored to death by wild elephant | The Thaiger
A forestry official examines elephant tracks near a mango tree where a wild elephant killed a man on Thursday night in a forest in Tha Takiab district of Chachoengsao PHOTO: Sonthaporn Inchan

A village elder in the central Thailand Tha Takiab district was stomped and gored to death by a wild elephant while collecting mangoes last night.

Relatives told police that 53 year old Chalermphol Sukthawee, the elder of Moo 10 in Tha Takiab, was last seen leaving his home around 3pm yesterday. When he didn’t return home his family formed a search party where several hours later they made a gruesome discovery.

Mr Sukthawee was found dead near a mango tree at the base of the Langka mountain range. The family informed the police of the discovery at 7:45 pm.

Investigators say Mr Sukthaweel suffered a fractured skull and showed signs of goring and stomping, injuries consistent with an elephant attack. Elephant tracks were discovered 10 metres from his body.

Anek Wongsa, assistant head of Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, says forensic evidence suggests only one elephant was involved. He speculates the elephant came down from the mountain to eat mangoes and surprised Mr Sukthawee while he was picking the fruit.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2473
  • Active Cases: 1427
  • Recovered: 1013
  • Deaths: 33
  • Last Updated: 2020-04-10 at 16:15
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending