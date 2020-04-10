New guidelines for Thailand’s Covid-19 patients | The Thaiger

Due to the slow rise of Covid-19 patients in Thailand the Ministry of Public Health has set new guidelines for supporting treatments at public hospitals.

The established set of guidelines aims to reduce the risk of infection for other patients and medical personnel, reducing the congestion level at the hospitals and adjusting the treatment methods for patients that are suffering from the Covid-19 virus.

Patients from now on will be receiving timely treatment either sent to their homes or receiving medicine from their local pharmacies.

Director-General of the Department of Medical Services Dr. Somsak Akkasilp, says…

“The MOPH has established the guidelines in order to reduce the risk of cross infection. Patients whose health has improved will be allowed to receive medication at a pharmacy near their homes while some medicines will be delivered to them by post.”

“Some appointments for a health check might be postponed and some patients might be offered telemedicine (via video-conferencing). For patients whose health has not improved, the appointment will not be postponed. Emergency patients are able to access emergency room services as usual.”

Additionally the MOPH has also adjusted the guidelines for the treatment of Covid-19 patients by allowing them to receive Favipiravir (an antiviral drug) earlier in their treatment.

Those with minimal or no symptoms must still be hospitalised for safety reasons for containing the spreading of the disease to others. While the most important thing is the public must provide complete and accurate information to the medical authorities.

SOURCE: The Nation / Thainews PRD