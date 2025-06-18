Move freely, live fully at Bangkok Nursing Home Hospital (BNH) Premier Spine Centre

Celebrating 20 years of trusted spine care, BNH Premier Spine Centre continues to restore movement and relieve pain with expert treatment and modern technology. Over 4,000 successful surgeries performed with zero cases of paralysis. A centre where safe procedures, proven results, and patient care come together—move freely, live fully at BNH Premier Spine Centre.

Why spine health matters

The spine plays a big role in how the body moves, feels, and functions every day. Taking care of it helps prevent pain and keeps life active and comfortable.

Keeps the body strong and steady: The spine supports posture, helps with balance, and carries body weight during daily movements like standing, walking, and lifting.

The spine supports posture, helps with balance, and carries body weight during daily movements like standing, walking, and lifting. Protects the nerves: The spinal cord runs through the spine and carries signals between the brain and body. A healthy spine keeps this system safe and working properly.

The spinal cord runs through the spine and carries signals between the brain and body. A healthy spine keeps this system safe and working properly. Helps with movement and balance: The spine allows the body to bend, twist, and stay balanced during everyday tasks, exercise, or sports.

The spine allows the body to bend, twist, and stay balanced during everyday tasks, exercise, or sports. Affects how you feel: Back or neck problems can cause pain, numbness, poor sleep, and low energy, affecting both body and mood.

Neglecting spine health can lead to long-term pain, posture problems, and reduced independence. Taking care of your spine is an important step towards a healthier, more active life.

When to see a spine specialist

Some back or neck pain is normal, especially after long hours of sitting or heavy lifting. But certain signs should not be ignored. Getting help early can prevent serious problems later.

Ongoing back or neck pain: Pain that lasts more than a few weeks or gets in the way of daily life may be a sign of a deeper issue.

Pain that lasts more than a few weeks or gets in the way of daily life may be a sign of a deeper issue. Pain spreading to arms or legs: If pain moves from the neck or back into the limbs, it could mean a nerve is being pressed or irritated.

If pain moves from the neck or back into the limbs, it could mean a nerve is being pressed or irritated. Numbness or weakness: Tingling, numbness, or weakness in the arms, hands, legs, or feet may point to nerve damage and needs quick attention.

Tingling, numbness, or weakness in the arms, hands, legs, or feet may point to nerve damage and needs quick attention. Trouble walking or keeping balance: Problems with walking or standing could be linked to spinal issues affecting nerves or stability.

Problems with walking or standing could be linked to spinal issues affecting nerves or stability. Curved back or poor posture: Changes in how the spine looks, such as leaning forward or to the side, may be a sign of conditions like scoliosis.

Changes in how the spine looks, such as leaning forward or to the side, may be a sign of conditions like scoliosis. Loss of control over bladder or bowel: Sudden problems using the toilet, along with back pain, can be a medical emergency and should be checked right away.

Seeing a spine specialist early can help ease pain, stop problems from getting worse, and keep you moving well in the future.

Advanced spine treatments at BNH Premier Spine Centre

BNH Premier Spine Centre offers safe and effective treatments for many spine problems. Using modern tools and expert care, the team focuses on reducing pain, improving movement, and helping patients recover faster. Each treatment plan is carefully matched to the patient’s needs, with the goal of using the least invasive method whenever possible.

Specialised spine surgery

BNH treats spine problems in the neck (cervical), upper back (thoracic), and lower back (lumbar) with a wide range of surgeries:

Cervical spine (neck):

Anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF)

Total disc replacement (TDR)

Laminectomy, laminoplasty, and laminotomy

Thoracic spine (mid-back):

Laminectomy and decompression

Kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty to treat spinal fractures

Lumbar spine (lower back):

Laminectomy and decompression

Microdiscectomy

Fusion surgeries using advanced methods: MIS TLIF, OLIF, XLIF, TLIF, PLIF, ALIF

Pedicle screw fixation (PPS)

Osteotomy for spine deformity correction

Minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery

BNH uses techniques that cause less harm to muscles and skin. These methods mean smaller cuts, less pain, and faster healing. Robotic tools help doctors work with even more care and accuracy, especially during complex surgeries.

Cutting-edge technology

BNH combines experience with the latest medical equipment to give patients the best possible results:

Robotic surgery: Helps doctors perform detailed spine operations with high accuracy.

Image-guided navigation: Shows real-time images to guide the placement of implants during surgery.

Intraoperative neuromonitoring: Watches nerve signals during surgery to keep nerves safe.

With over 4,000 successful surgeries and a 0% paralysis rate, BNH Premier Spine Centre continues to lead in safe, advanced spine care. Every step is designed to help patients move better, feel better, and get back to life faster.

Comprehensive pain management at BNH Premier Spine Centre

BNH Premier Spine Centre treats many types of pain, from everyday backaches to more serious nerve- or cancer-related pain. Every treatment is carefully planned to match the patient’s needs, with a focus on safety, comfort, and real results.

Types of pain treated

Neck and back pain: Includes long-term or sudden pain in the neck, upper back, or lower back. Common causes include joint problems and slipped discs.

Nerve pain: Covers conditions like sciatica, pain down the arms or legs, occipital headaches, and facial nerve pain.

Muscle and joint pain: Pain in areas like the hips, knees, or shoulders—often treated with targeted injections or PRP therapy.

Cancer-related pain: Special care for pain caused by tumours, cancer spread, or treatment side effects. Options include strong nerve blocks and medicine pumps.

Guided pain treatments

BNH uses imaging tools to make sure every injection or procedure is done with care and precision:

Fluoroscopy (X-ray guidance): Helps guide needles safely for injections in the spine or joints.

Ultrasound: A radiation-free option used to guide treatment in muscles, joints, and nerves.

Advanced pain treatments

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA): Uses heat to block pain signals from nerves, often used for back, neck, or joint pain.

Spinal cord stimulation: A small device placed near the spine sends electrical signals to reduce nerve pain.

Pulsed radiofrequency: Slows pain signals from nerves without damaging them—useful for nerve pain that doesn’t go away.

Regenerative therapy: Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections use the body’s natural healing to treat joint or tendon pain.

Whole-body recovery and rehab

Pain care at BNH doesn’t stop at injections. The team also helps patients get stronger and move better through:

Physical therapy

Manual therapy and guided exercise

Posture checks and work setup advice

With skilled doctors, modern tools, and a full care team, BNH Premier Spine Centre helps reduce pain, improve movement, and support a better life.

Spine rehabilitation services at BNH Premier Spine Centre

BNH Premier Spine Centre provides full rehabilitation care for people with spine problems. Support is available before and after surgery, as well as for those living with long-term or sudden back and neck pain. The focus is on helping patients move better, feel stronger, and prevent pain from coming back.

Before and after surgery

Pre-surgery rehab: Patients preparing for surgery follow exercise plans to build strength, improve flexibility, and stay healthy. This helps the body recover faster after surgery.

Post-surgery rehab: After surgery, care continues with daily exercises and support. The goal is to reduce pain, rebuild strength, and help patients return to normal life as soon as possible.

Personalised therapy and exercise plans

Every patient gets a care plan based on their health, condition, and lifestyle. Therapy may include:

Pain relief treatments

Manual therapy

Targeted exercises

Advice on posture and work habits

Modern rehab tools and treatments

BNH uses advanced equipment and proven methods to support healing:

Shock wave therapy (ESWT): Stimulates soft tissue repair and helps with long-term pain

High-intensity laser: Speeds up healing and reduces swelling

Dry needling: Releases muscle knots and tension

Huber machine: Builds core strength and improves balance and posture.

Other tools: Magnetic stimulation, traction, cold and heat therapy, ultrasound injections

Focus on long-term recovery

Lifestyle and posture tips: Patients learn how to sit, stand, and move properly at home or work to avoid further pain.

Ongoing care: The team checks progress regularly and adjusts treatment as needed to keep recovery on track.

BNH Premier Spine Centre combines expert care, modern tools, and personal support to help patients move freely, feel stronger, and stay active for life.

Our expert team at BNH Premier Spine Centre

BNH Premier Spine Centre brings together skilled specialists who work as a team to provide safe, complete care for every patient. Each expert focuses on different parts of the treatment journey—from diagnosis to recovery.

Spine and orthopaedic surgeons: Experts in treating spine problems using both surgical and non-surgical methods. They focus on minimally invasive procedures for the neck, upper back, and lower back.

Neurosurgeons: Specialists in complex spinal and nerve conditions. They handle cases that involve the spinal cord and nervous system.

Anaesthesiologists and pain doctors: Trained in advanced pain relief techniques. They use guided injections, nerve blocks, radiofrequency ablation, and spinal cord stimulation to treat long-term or severe pain.

Rehabilitation doctors and therapists: This team helps patients get stronger, move better, and prevent future pain. Support includes pre-surgery exercises, post-surgery recovery, and long-term rehab plans.

Holistic and patient-focused care

Whole-person approach: Care plans focus on treating the root cause of spine problems, not just the symptoms.

Teamwork at every step: Experts work closely together to ensure smooth, connected care from the first visit through full recovery.

Modern tools and experience: With advanced technology and years of proven results, the team helps patients reduce pain, restore movement, and improve quality of life.

Proven results you can trust

BNH Premier Spine Centre has over 20 years of experience in spine care, with more than 4,000 successful surgeries. On average, over 200 surgeries are performed each month. Careful surgical methods, modern tools, and a skilled team have helped achieve a 0% paralysis rate—showing a strong focus on safety and accuracy.

Most patients can walk within 24 hours after surgery. This is possible because of minimally invasive techniques and strong post-surgery support. These results show more than just skill—they reflect real care for helping people move again, feel better, and get back to normal life.

BNH Premier Spine Centre offers expert care that brings real, lasting results.

Celebrate 20 years of trusted care at BNH Premier Spine Centre. With expert doctors, modern tools, and caring support, the centre helps people move better, feel stronger, and live without pain. If you have back or neck problems, now is the time to get the right care and start feeling better.