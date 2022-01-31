Monday Covid Update: 8,008 new cases; provincial totals

16 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,173 with 475 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 8,008 new Covid-19 cases and 8,215 recoveries. There are now 84,319 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 14 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,440,542 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 217,107 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 115,053,572 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 6,958 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 11,973 received their second dose, and 78,366 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 466

Bangkok – 1,298

Samut Prakan – 784

Ubon Ratchathani – 169

Phuket – 393

Khon Kaen – 167

Chiang Mai – 146

Nonthaburi – 449

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 149

Rayong – 99

Udon Thani – 104

Buriram – 93

Surat Thani – 93

Maha Sarakarm – 92

Nakhon Ratchasima – 203

Pathum Thani – 206

Samut Sakhon – 93

Songkla – 44

Pattalung – 109

Chachoengsao – 84

Sisaket – 172

Kalasin – 35

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 52

Roi Et – 91

Surin – 100

Nakhon Sawan – 73

Prachin Buri – 54

Nakhon Pathom – 139

Lampang – 23

Pitsanuloak – 55

Saraburi – 108

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 98

Trang – 27

Phang Nga – 38

Chaiyaphum – 42

Tak – 14

Lop Buri – 155

Petchabun – 74

Krabi – 59

Kanchanaburi – 86

Ratchaburi – 117

Chanthaburi – 50

Sakon Nakhon – 18

Nong Kai – 59

Trat – 5

Yasothon – 24

Nan – 52

Srakaew – 20

Chumporn – 75

Payao – 18

Nakhon Panom – 38

Mukdaharn – 13

Chiang Rai – 13

Phetchburi – 74

Pattani – 12

Suphan Buri – 80

Kamphaeng Phet – 22

Nakhon Nayok – 34

Satun – 3

Bueng Karn – 17

Amnat Charoen – 17

Yala – 17

Uthai Thani – 11

Mae Hong Son – 6

Loei – 91

Nong Bua Lumphu – 19

Chainat – 14

Pichit – 22

Phrae – 24

Uttaradit – 8

Sukhothai – 61

Narathiwas – 8

Samut Songkhram – 20

Ranong – 5

Lamphun – 15

Ang Thong – 13

Singburi – 25