Monday Covid Update: 8,008 new cases; provincial totals

16 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,173 with 475 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 8,008 new Covid-19 cases and 8,215 recoveries. There are now 84,319 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 14 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,440,542 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 217,107 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 115,053,572 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 6,958 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 11,973 received their second dose, and 78,366 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 466
Bangkok – 1,298
Samut Prakan – 784
Ubon Ratchathani – 169
Phuket – 393
Khon Kaen – 167
Chiang Mai – 146
Nonthaburi – 449
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 149
Rayong – 99

Udon Thani – 104
Buriram – 93
Surat Thani – 93
Maha Sarakarm – 92
Nakhon Ratchasima – 203
Pathum Thani – 206
Samut Sakhon – 93
Songkla – 44
Pattalung – 109
Chachoengsao – 84

Sisaket – 172
Kalasin – 35
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 52
Roi Et – 91
Surin – 100
Nakhon Sawan – 73
Prachin Buri – 54
Nakhon Pathom – 139
Lampang – 23
Pitsanuloak – 55

Saraburi – 108
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 98
Trang – 27
Phang Nga – 38
Chaiyaphum – 42
Tak – 14
Lop Buri – 155
Petchabun – 74
Krabi – 59
Kanchanaburi – 86

Ratchaburi – 117
Chanthaburi – 50
Sakon Nakhon – 18
Nong Kai – 59
Trat – 5
Yasothon – 24
Nan – 52
Srakaew – 20
Chumporn – 75
Payao – 18

Nakhon Panom – 38
Mukdaharn – 13
Chiang Rai – 13
Phetchburi – 74
Pattani – 12
Suphan Buri – 80
Kamphaeng Phet – 22
Nakhon Nayok – 34
Satun – 3
Bueng Karn – 17

Amnat Charoen – 17
Yala – 17
Uthai Thani – 11
Mae Hong Son – 6
Loei – 91
Nong Bua Lumphu – 19
Chainat – 14
Pichit – 22
Phrae – 24
Uttaradit – 8

Sukhothai – 61
Narathiwas – 8
Samut Songkhram – 20
Ranong – 5
Lamphun – 15
Ang Thong – 13
Singburi – 25

 

