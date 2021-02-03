Medical expert calls on Thais to trust vaccines and help control Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Medical expert calls on Thais to trust vaccines and help control Covid-19
The dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital is calling on Thai people to have faith in Covid-19 vaccines and cooperate with efforts to halt the spread of the virus. Dr. Prasit Watanapa was speaking during a Facebook Live broadcast, saying Thailand needs to build up herd immunity if the virus is to be suppressed. With over 100 million people now vaccinated worldwide, Prasit used his broadcast to update Thais on results so far.
He says early findings give cause for optimism, with a decrease in the number of new cases and less harmful side-effects from vaccines. A number of countries have now embarked on huge vaccination programmes, with Israel leading the way. The US has so far vaccinated nearly 7% of its population, the UK has vaccinated nearly 13%, while Israel has vaccinated a massive 34% of its population to date.
Prasit says the rate of new infections in the UK has dropped from over 62,300 cases on January 6 to 18,000 currently. The country began its vaccine rollout on December 8. The US started its inoculation programme on December 14 and the average daily rate of infection has now dropped from over 265,000 on January 6 to 107,816 at the end of January.
“It is not yet clear that the decrease is linked to the vaccines’ efficiency but analysis shows that the vaccines have produced non-harmful side-effects, so they are quite safe. Thai people should not be reluctant to have the vaccines. We need to create herd immunity to improve our social and economic growth. If we need to have more tourism activity, we need to have vaccines en masse by the end of this year and the government is working on that.”
Prasit’s view is that at least 60% of the Thai population will need to be vaccinated in order for the country to achieve herd immunity.
Thailand was expected to begin the rollout of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine this month, but it’s understood a row between the EU and the manufacturer over exports to countries outside of the EU may affect its plan to take delivery of 35 million doses imminently. The Kingdom has also signed a technology-transfer agreement for Siam Bioscience to produce the AstraZeneca jab locally. Production is expected to begin later this year. The country is also expecting 2 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
World
Experts say UK virus mutation may affect vaccine efficacy
A new mutation of the Covid-19 virus, which has been found in a strain currently circulating in the UK, may have an impact on the efficacy of vaccines, according to Public Health England. The E484K mutation has already been detected in South Africa and Brazil and has now been found in at least 11 samples of the B.1.1.7 strain in the UK.
The UK strain has now spread to at least 70 other countries, including the US, where at least 470 cases have been reported. Medical experts say mass testing, coupled with ongoing Covid-19 safety guidelines and the rollout of vaccines is now more important than ever.
In addition, they have voiced concern that the more transmissible mutation may become resistant to vaccines and may be more likely to re-infect those who’ve already had the virus. It’s not yet known how this latest development may impact the spread of Covid-19 in the UK and beyond, but experts say the mutation could be the reason some vaccines have reported lower efficacy rates in South Africa.
While the Novavax vaccine has reported 89% efficacy in Phase 3 trials in the UK, this dropped to 60% in studies conducted in South Africa. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine reported an efficacy rate of 72% in the UK, but just 57% in South Africa. A CNN report says that between 90 and 95% of South African cases are linked to the variant that contains the mutation.
Renowned US immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci points to studies carried out by colleagues in South Africa that show significant re-infection rates in those who’ve already had the virus, indicating the prior infection may not always protect against the new strain. However, he says although vaccine efficacy may be decreased slightly, the jabs still offer some protection.
“We need to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can. Even though there is a diminished protection against the variants, there’s enough protection to prevent you from getting serious disease, including hospitalisation and deaths.”
SOURCE: CNN
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon’s shrimp market to remain closed until February 15
Samut Sakhon’s Central Shrimp Market, the epicentre of Thailand’s recent wave of Covid-19, will remain closed until February 15. The market can reopen once the overall hygiene situation at the market and surrounding area has improved, according to the province’s disease control committee.
Local officials say the shrimp market needs to remain closed until the market structure and nearby residential facilities are inspected. People who violate the order face up to a year in prison and a fine up to 100,000 baht.
More than 12,000 people in the province have tested positive for Covid-19. The increasing number of infections is a result from the active case finding to contain the spread of the virus.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Thairath Online
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya launches “Welcome Back to Pattaya” campaign to bring back tourists
Pattaya City has launched the “Welcome Back Pattaya” campaign to lure tourists back to the city as Covid-19 situation continually improves. The campaign aims to attract domestic tourists and is expected to boost the local economy after many businesses in the province were ordered to close last month.
Pattaya has officially opened up to domestic tourism, Mayor Sonthaya Khunplume told the Pattaya News, adding that the city will abide by disease control precautions and measures.
“We welcome everyone to the new NEO Pattaya. We are ready to welcome domestic tourists. Many domestic tourists have already returned and visited Koh Larn.”
With Thailand’s vaccination plan expected to roll out this month, Deputy Minister of Public Health Sathit Pitutecha says officials should look into bringing foreign tourists back to Pattaya. He adds that strong health measures and precautions have been implemented in Chon Buri, Rayong and Chanthaburi, provinces that were previously classified as high risk areas under maximum control during the height of the recent wave of coronavirus infections.
Schools, entertainment venues, gyms, pools among others were allowed to reopen yesterday. Travel restrictions for people entering the province were also lifted.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
