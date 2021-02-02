Pattaya
“Hundreds” of investors caught in massive Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
Hundreds, perhaps more than 400, investors have been defrauded by a bank manager at a Kasikorn bank branch in Pattaya.
The manager, named in a police report as “Mr. Gob” (the Thai word for ‘frog’), was promising investors 3.5% interest, per month, yes… PER MONTH… for cash investments. It appears his high interest rate attracted hundreds of people wanting to take advantage of the generous terms.
The branch involved is the Kasikorn Bank, Soi Bua Khao Pattaya branch in Central Pattaya Road.
One investor, who only found out about the scam yesterday when he visited the branch for his monthly rolling over of funds, told The Thaiger that he has lost 250,000 baht at this stage, with no official response from the Kasikorn head office in Bangkok yet being made about the situation.
The 49 year old expat, a long term resident of Pattaya, told The Thaiger that he was approached by the co-bank manager last July and given the offer of a “special interest rate”. In the intervening months Mr B, who has filed an official police report but wishes to remain nameless at this stage, visited the branch to ‘roll over’ his interest by signing the deposit slip. He was told he could withdraw the interest if he wanted to but was “encouraged” to roll the interest over into the lump sum.
“It all seemed so legitimate and I saw many people coming and going at the end of each month, some bringing in bags of cash to invest into the scheme.”
Mr B knows of some investors who invested many millions of baht and even one Chinese man who had allegedly invested 130 billion baht. He also believes that “agents” were actively seeking out possible investors to pour money into the scam.
“Every time I visited there were people coming in with bags of cash investing for other people.”
It all came to pass yesterday as hundreds of bewildered investors visited the bank for their monthly ‘roll over’ and were informed that the bank manager had been arrested 2 weeks ago by police and is currently in jail as the investigation continues. But, according to Mr. B, neither the Kasikorn branch in Pattaya, or the headquarters in Bangkok, had made any effort to alert the affected investors of the situation.
The branch apparently had two senior managers, one was Mr. Gob. The other bank manager, a female, told investors yesterday that she had no idea about the situation and hadn’t asked any questions about the hundreds of investors queueing up to visit Mr. Gob at the start of each month.
A number of the investors have now made official police statements about the scam – The Thaiger has a copy of the one filed by Mr. B. The headquarters of Kasikorn Bank in Bangkok has told Mr. B, and other ‘investors’ that they are currently “investigating the situation” and that they will “respond within 10 days”.
We’ll update the story as more information comes to hand.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Pattaya
Elderly expat dies after falling from Pattaya condominium
An 88 year old American man died last night after he fell from his eighth floor condominium in Pattaya. Police say they suspect the incident was suicide, but are still investigating.
A security guard patrolling the area found the man’s body on the ground outside his condominium on Soi Buakhao around 10pm last night and alerted Pattaya City Police. Officers found a note which included his room number. They searched the room and found the man’s passport.
If you or someone you know is feeling depressed or suicidal, contact the Samaritans of Thailand at 02-713-6793.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Which of the five coloured zones are you living in? A green zone? Red zone? Pale red zone? hat’s the difference and what’s open and what’s not? If you’re not in Samut Sakhon, the coastal province just south west of Bangkok, then some of the restrictions imposed by the CCSA have recently been lifted. Here’s a quick look at what’s open and what restrictions remain as of Friday, January 29. (Some local provincial exceptions will apply)
According to the list there’s a Red Zone for Samut Sakhon, called a Maximum Controlled and Restricted Area, and then the light Red Zone, called a Maximum Controlled Area. Previous Red Zones – Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi – have been downgraded to Orange Zones, aka. Controlled Area. Trat, previously a Red Zone, has disappeared off the map! (An omission – we understand Trat is now an Orange Zone).
In Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the latest outbreak around the seafood markets and coastal fishing ports, has the maximum current restrictions. Restaurants can currently stay open only until 9pm at the moment, markets and hotels are still allowed to open.
The ‘pale’ Red Zone includes Bangkok and now allows restaurants to stay open until 11pm but the serving of alcohol is still banned. Bars and karaoke bars are still required to remain closed. As is the ‘bull and cock-fighting rings’. Shopping Centres are being asked not to conduct promotional activities that would draw large crowds but are otherwise still open. The city’s schools are all open although some private institutions have decided to remain closed – check with your school to confirm. Gyms and boxing gyms are allowed to re-open.
The Orange Zone includes Pattaya which now permits restaurants and bars to re-open until 11pm, including the serving of alcohol, but no dancing (damn!). Shopping Centres can open as per usual and residents in the Orange Zones are now allowed to travel across provincial borders again unhindered. All this will allow some of Pattaya’s entertainment establishments a sigh of relief as they were relying heavily on some weekend traffic from Bangkok to keep the wheels turning until the tourists are allowed back into the country.
The other 3 popular tourist zones of Chiang Mai, Krabi and Phuket have been in the Green Zone throughout the current month of restrictions and can operate much as they were before December last year. But domestic airlines have slashed their flights to these areas and the few flights remaining are asking higher fares than the pre-second wave prices.
Some of the provinces will still require you to carry the Mor Chana app on your phone and other provinces, eg. Phuket, have their bespoke websites to register where you are staying. If you don’t have a mobile phone the local officials usually just check you ID and ask a few questions about where you’ve been and get contact details if they need to get hold of you.
Of course, despite the latest list of eased restrictions and changes in the colour zoning, there will be some local variances and enforcement. Local provincial governments have been given the power to add additional restrictions in some cases.
GRAPHICS: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Pattaya Beach, fly over the pristine but horrifyingly empty beaches | VIDEO
The Thailand Discovery YouTube channel has captured an empty Pattaya beach front for the first month of 2021. The first month of any year would usually be one of the busiest months of the year and the beaches should be heaving with tourists in the post Christmas/New Year break and the lead up to the Chinese New Year travel burst.
But not this year.
Long stretches of pristine, empty beach and perfect 30 degree days. Sounds perfect, unless you are one of thousands of workers who have been displaced due to the restrictions, lockdowns and border closures.
“Pattaya Beach January 2021 by Drone” is a brutal reminder of the on-the-ground impact of the latest restrictions (many lifted in the past few days… read more HERE) and closure of the Thai borders to tourism.
As you can see in the video, the beaches along the the city’s coastline have never looked better or cleaner and it truly is a great time to visit if you’re able. And, from tomorrow, you will be able to visit the Chon Buri province again without having to get special permissions or paperwork to get in and out of the province. Chon Buri is now, officially, a designated Orange Zone.
“Its very quiet in Pattaya right now due to the partial lockdown, so will Pattaya ever recover from the CovidVirus. Watch the video and make up your own mind.”
“Pattaya is a city on Thailand’s eastern Gulf coast known for its beaches. A quiet fishing village as recently as the 1960s, it’s now lined with resort hotels, high-rise condos, shopping malls, cabaret bars and 24-hour clubs.”
Fly with Thailand Discovery as they cruise above Pattaya’s coastline, along with ironically ‘happy’ music, as they perfectly convey both the beauty of the beaches at this time along with the pain of the town’s businesses and employees.
Please visit the Thailand Discover YouTube channel and see some of their other videos too. The Thaiger has no links or financial interest in the channel.
You can also watch The Thaiger’s closer review of the impact on Pattaya businesses HERE.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Elderly expat dies after falling from Pattaya condominium
Police arrest 3 Chon Buri gamblers for violating Covid-19 emergency decree – VIDEO
“Hundreds” of investors caught in massive Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
Alcohol sellers empty kegs of beer outside Health Ministry to protest Covid rules
Police in China bust fake Covid-19 vaccine operation, more than 80 people arrested
3 arrests in Bangkok as activists gather at Burmese Embassy to protest military coup
BTS gives city officials an ultimatum: Pay its debt or Skytrain’s Green Line will shut down
Thai Army boss plays down risk of migrant influx following military coup in Myanmar
Thailand likely to have substantial trade losses following Myanmar coup
Johnson & Johnson applies for vaccine registration in Thailand
Mae Sot schools close after just 1 hour reopening when 5 students were found infected
Thailand News Today | Burmese coup & tourist visa ’emergency extensions’ | February 1
UPDATE: Burmese Coup: Myanmar’s banks told to close “because of internet problems”
Phuket lifeguards warn beachgoers after 2 near-drownings in a day
UPDATE: Thailand Deputy PM responds to Myanmar army coup
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
Thailand News Today | Restrictions on Bangkok and Pattaya to be lifted? | January 27
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
Ask The Thais | Road deaths, dating foreigners, and is ‘farang’ racist?
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Business2 days ago
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
- Economy4 days ago
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
- Business4 days ago
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
- Phuket3 days ago
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
- Crime4 days ago
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
Joe Vance
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 12:04 pm
The offered rate alone should have been a red flag……
Toby Andrews
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 12:19 pm
However looking at it from the banks point of view, I suppose the bank were not collecting the loans they had made to the customers. At this present time of fiscal risk and unemployment.
The bank manager is to be pitied really . . .
Issan John
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 12:30 pm
Amazing that he waited long enough to be arrested and didn’t just do a runner to Cambodia after a few months.
P D N
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 12:38 pm
The old saying “a fool and his money are soon parted” seen to be very appropriate, as does “if it looks too good to be true, it almost certainly IS” To be brutally honest, they should have had more sense. I don’t have much sympathy for the idiots, expecting a 36% PA interest rate to be factual, is foolish in the extreme.