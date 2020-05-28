Hope for overseas foreigners separated from families in Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hope for overseas foreigners separated from families in Thailand
“We appreciate the sacrifices and regret the inconvenience caused.”
For weeks now, foreign nationals who normally reside in Thailand but find themselves stranded overseas due to the Covid-19 travel ban, have been pleading with the government to be allowed to return to their families. Now, there may finally be some hope on the horizon. At least their plight is now being addressed, albeit in generalisations, by the CSSA as part of their daily briefings.
Natapanu Nopakun, from the Foreign Ministry’s Information Department says once the government has finished repatriating all Thai citizens who wish to return home, they will look at doing the same for foreigners. But, initially, this will only allow work permit holders or those with a permanent residence permit to enter the country, according a report in Nation Thailand.
“Our repatriation mission is nearing completion, and once that is done, then we can accommodate the flow of foreigners stranded outside Thailand. We appreciate the sacrifices and regret the inconvenience caused but hope everyone understands that even though it appears as if Thailand has won the battle against the virus, this is only the beginning and we have not yet overcome the war.”
“The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is currently discussing the option of letting foreigners enter the country in due course. We also plan to give priority to permanent residents and those with work permits to return as soon as the situation has eased.”
“George” has been living in Thailand for 12 years and married for 9 years to a Thai citizen. But he found himself locked out when the border gates game down at the end of March whilst he was visiting his sick mother back in the UK.
“It all happened quite suddenly and I was unable to fly back into Thailand. I desperately miss my wife and two children and will do whatever I need to so I can back with them. This is a time when families need to be together and the Thai government has shown no compassion for our situation and not even responded to my messages or letters.
Barry Mutch missed the birth of his son when he got stranded in Oman as a result of Thailand’s ban on international flights and has only seen his child on video calls. As he works off-shore however, and rarely spends more than a month at a time in Thailand, he does not hold a work permit or permanent residency. He is pleading to be allowed to return, adding that he has no problem with doing the mandatory 14 day quarantine and being tested for the virus, offering to pay for it himself.
“My son needs a father with him. It’s tough right now. I should be there bonding with him.”
“Glen” says… “Been stuck in Hawaii since 19 February, came to Hawaii to conduct personal business and file my taxes along with my grandsons graduation. My family in Thailand misses me but we are doing alright and are least I can face time with my family.”
Foreign nationals who find themselves stuck overseas, separated from their Thai partners and children, have created two Facebook groups, “Farangs Stranded Abroad Due to Lockdown in Thailand” and “Thai Expats Stranded Overseas Due to Covid-19 Travel Restrictions”, where they share information and provide support, while campaigning to be reunited with their loved ones.
The number of new reported cases of the virus remains in single digits in Thailand, with the vast majority being detected while in state quarantine or detected when disembarking repatriation flights. The government is gradually lifting some restrictions, although a ban on international flights remains in place until at least the end of June.
The CCSA has said in the past that “it will spend the rest of June repatriating Thais from overseas” which means there could be at least another month of waiting for foreigners who wish to be re-united with their families.
The Thaiger will continue to publish the latest information on the matter as soon as it becomes available.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government looks to domestic travel in phase 3 of easing Covid restrictions
A committee has been convened to agree which restrictions can be lifted as Thailand enters the third phase of its exit from lock-down. Addressing a press conference on behalf of the committee, General Somsak Roongsita says re-starting domestic tourism is one of the main priorities of the committee, which comprises public health officials, doctors and business leaders.
While interprovincial buses resume services, and popular resort areas such as Hua Hin have already reopened their beaches (including the popular horse rides), General Somsak adds that provincial governors may use their own discretion and may leave current restrictions in place or even strengthen them if it’s deemed necessary.
The government is hoping to reignite domestic travel and tourism before opening up the borders to allow foreigners to return. All airports are closed to international flights until at least the end of June, except for repatriation flights (and other government, freight and military exceptions)
In Bangkok, the Grand Palace and other iconic landmarks are gearing up to reopen to domestic tourists, but General Somsak says decisions have not yet been made on attractions such as water parks or amusement parks.
The Pattaya News reports that the northern province of Nan says it is not planning to reopen to domestic tourists at this time and requires all returnees to be quarantined. Other provinces, such as Chonburi, which has not had a new case of Covid-19 in over 30 days, have not yet said what they plan to do, but an announcement is expected this weekend, with some hope that beaches in the province may reopen.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Mayor’s statement sparks hope Chonburi beaches may reopen soon
A Facebook post from the mayor of Saen Suk, home to the renowned Bangsaen beach, says beaches “may” reopen from June 1. (Before you ask, there is currently no official information on when Bangsaen, Pattaya or Phuket’s beaches may actually reopen.)
Beaches in the eastern province of Chonburi were closed nearly two months ago as authorities enacted strict lockdown measures to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Chonburi has now had no new reported cases of the virus for more than 30 days and residents are getting antsy over the ongoing beach closures.
Authorities continue to state that the closures are to prevent unlawful gatherings and the risk of people travelling from nearby provinces, such as Bangkok, thereby causing a second wave of infections. Bangkok has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country. Despite this, local expats and Thais are demanding that Chonburi’s beaches be reopened, particularly in light of this happening in other resort areas such as Hua Hin.
The Pattaya News reports that Bangsaen beach reopening does not necessarily mean Pattaya’s beaches could also reopen as that decision lies with Pattaya’s civic officials. Despite Pattaya not having any new reported cases of the virus for over 40 days now, Pattaya City Hall authorities remain concerned about mass gatherings, the consumption of alcohol and the risk that social distancing measures would not be adhered to were they to reopen the city’s beaches.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
As widely predicted, the Cabinet yesterday extended the Emergency Decree for a third month, to its limit at the end of June. Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, quickly explained that the decree was enforced because it enabled more than 40 laws to be tied together to allow for quick enforcement at the national level. He says this helps the government tackle the crisis more efficiently.
Last week, government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat hinted that the National Security Council wanted to extend the decree “because it would save lives”. She also dismissed as “illogical” claims that the state of emergency was being extended so PM Prayut Chan-ocha could tighten his hold on power.
But non-profit organisation iLaw says the government should use a less restrictive, less severe method to impose controls on businesses, travel and public health. For instance, it could enforce the Contagious Disease Control Act to stop people gathering outside their homes, and close high-risk venues, as the act is more flexible than the Emergency Decree.
The panel chaired by the National Security Council’s secretary-general is meeting today to discuss the third phase of easing lockdown measures, as well as whether the curfew hours should be cut a second time, from the current 11pm-4am to midnight-4am. The third phase of easing measures is thought to begin June 1.
The meeting’s resolution will be proposed to the CCSA on Friday and guidelines for businesses and activities under the third phase will probably be announced Saturday.
Meanwhile, police in Bangkok are denying using the Emergency decree as a political tool after the arrest of 2 activists on Friday, saying they were simply doing their job.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
