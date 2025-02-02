Thai hostages freed by Hamas set for repatriation from Israel

Picture courtesy of @ingshin X account

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa arrived in Israel yesterday, February 1, to supervise the anticipated repatriation of five Thai nationals who were recently released after being held hostage by Hamas for 15 months.

Maris, along with Chief of Defence Forces General Songwit Noonpakdee, arrived in Tel Aviv yesterday morning local time. They later visited the five Thai nationals at Al-Shamir Medical Centre, where a Zoom conference was held with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn later posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv has been tasked with following up on the compensation the released hostages will receive from both Israel and Thailand.

Compensation from the Israel National Insurance Institute is expected to include 1,000 shekels monthly (approximately 10,000 baht) until the age of 67, with additional yearly payments thereafter.

Maris also met his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, to discuss the process of repatriating the five Thai nationals to Thailand. A military medical team currently in Israel played a pivotal role in coordinating the hostages’ release and will continue efforts to facilitate their return as soon as possible.

Before he departed for Israel on January 31, Maris stated that, to his knowledge, the hostages released on January 30 were in good physical health. However, he acknowledged that their prolonged captivity might have adversely affected their mental health.

He indicated that it could take eight to 10 days for them to undergo comprehensive physical and mental health assessments, as well as evaluations to determine their fitness for travel back home.

He emphasised the importance of reuniting the hostages with their families promptly, believing this would significantly aid their mental recovery.

Maris expressed gratitude to Israel for its persistent efforts in securing the hostages’ release and also acknowledged the Thai military team’s month-long work in facilitating their freedom. Additionally, he extended appreciation to Qatar, Egypt, Iran, and Turkey for their support, reported Bangkok Post.

Pannapa Chandrarom, the Thai ambassador to Israel, and Gideon Sa’ar, the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, greeted one of the released Thai hostages at Shamir Medical Centre in Tel Aviv on January 31.