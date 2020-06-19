Government considering unlocking music venues, meetings today | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government considering unlocking music venues, meetings today
Thailand’s often flamboyant and occasionally controversial Public Health Minister and Deputy PM, Anutin Charnvirakul, spoke to reporters this morning after significant recent media coverage of the estimated 100,000 musicians still out of work due to the continued closure of the entertainment and nightlife industry.
Anutin says he himself was once a musician (yeah, we can see that…) and he “feels for these people,” who have been without work for more than 3 months. He said the CCSA and Department of Public Health are meeting this afternoon and will specifically discuss “live music entertainment venues” and get advice from the doctors advising the CCSA.
Anutin said he would especially like to see musicians be able to earn an income, but certain rules such prohibition of dancing and mandatory mask wearing at live venues would likely be needed.
It’s not clear whether the potential of “unlocking” music venues would lead to a larger reopening of pubs, bars and entertainment venues in general, or only bars that feature live music. Anutin didn’t clarify this question at the press conference, but did confirm that the matter is being considered and they would see how they could potentially allow musicians to get back to work.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
CAAC chief: International flights unlikely before September
Dashing hopes that international arrivals (code for ‘tourist flights’) could resume on July 1, Thailand’s senior civilian aviation regulator says that they’re are likely to resume as late as September. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s director says none of the airlines he’s met expressed any interest in resuming international flights next month, when the order shutting down the country’s airspace is set to expire.
He believes the reluctance reflects continued uncertainty over the government’s policies on international travel, which in recent months have changed often and abruptly.
“I believe international flights will resume this September. None of the airlines could assess the demand for air travel. They have to wait and see the situation by the end of this month.”
Over the past month the buzz word for international travel has been ‘travel bubbles’ but the Thai government has made no announcements about which countries or cities would be involved, leaving international airlines ‘up in the air’ and unable to commit to flight schedules.
Thailand’s airspace has been closed to international flights since early April due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Only essential journeys such as repatriation, cargo and diplomatic flights are allowed to fly in or out of the country, though many domestic flights have resumed over the past month.
“The government must make a final decision about when the country’s airspace can open. But it does not mean an all-out opening for air travellers, since only businesspeople will be allowed to take the flights under the so-called travel bubble proposals.”
The travel bubble proposal would likely only include a handful of what Thailand considers ‘zero risk’ or very ‘low-risk’ countries.
The CAAT also announced a set of new safety measures during a meeting with airlines and airport operators. Under the new rules, airlines are no longer required to leave empty seats between passengers, but passengers must still wear facemasks throughout the journey. Food and beverages can only be served on flights exceeding 2 hours, and they must be prepared in a sealed container. Airlines are also required to prepare a space in the cabin to separate sick passengers from others (but not required for journeys of less than an hour).
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Outrage over 75,000 baht travel allowance for senior execs at Thai Airways
The deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party, Samart Ratchapolsitte, has slammed Thai Airways management for granting senior executives a monthly 75,000 baht “travel allowance”. Posting on Facebook, he decries the allowance granted to anyone holding the position of executive vice president at the long-struggling airline.
Thailand’s national carrier, run as a state enterprise until it filed for bankruptcy protection, is understood to have accrued debts of around 200-300 billion baht. It has long drawn criticism for the generous perks offered to the airline’s senior executives and their family members.
Samart’s criticism is reserved for those at the top of the management chain, not middle management, whose expenses he considers fair. A report in Khaosod English says travel allowances for those further down the Thai Airways food-chain range from 2,915 baht to 6,900 baht, depending on seniority.
In his post, Samart also hits out at senior executives for insisting on an allowance that covers the cost of a private driver, even when they have their own car.
“Wow! Transportation allowance for Thai Airways executives is 75,000 per month, on top of their 700,000 salary. Thai Airways argues that those at the very top must have chauffeur driven limousines.”
With Thai Airways embarking on a bankruptcy rehabilitation and restructuring process, Samart’s post has provoked outrage among many, as passengers wait for refunds the airline says it can’t repay right now. Social media users have hit out at the incompetence of those running the airline and criticised the military’s involvement.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Poll shows flea markets, supermarkets, most popular with Thais as lockdown easing continues
“46% of Thais want the Songkran holidays moved to the (western) New Year period.”
A new poll shows that most Thais are anxious to return to markets and supermarkets first, as the country continues to relax the restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 crisis. A report in Nation Thailand says over 83% of those surveyed are prioritising markets, flea markets and supermarkets, with fewer than 49% saying they want to return to department stores, and just over 40% saying hair and beauty salons are high on their list.
Recently reopened cinemas may be quiet for a bit longer, as a whopping 91% of Thais say they don’t want to visit movie theatres right now. Nearly 84% say they’re not interested in visiting airports, 83% say they won’t be going to beauty clinics, and over 81% say massage parlours are out.
In terms of how the Thai government can boost domestic tourism between July and October, nearly 52% say they’d prefer a cash handout, while 24% say they’d like the tax on hotel and restaurant bills to be reduced. Just over 21% say they’d prefer discount vouchers for hotels and restaurants.
Over 46% of Thais want the Songkran holidays moved to the (western) New Year period, while over 33% say they’d prefer to get them in September as there are no public holidays that month. 20% say they’d be happy to have the holidays granted at any stage this year.
A total of 1,204 people were canvassed in the poll, which was carried out by the Bangkok University Research Centre.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
