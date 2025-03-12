Unforgettable LGBTQ bars in Bangkok for party lovers

In Thailand, Mai Pen Rai—meaning no big deal—is the national catchphrase for, well, just about everything. And guess what? That laid-back, fun-loving attitude extends to its buzzing LGBTQ scene too! As one of the most pro-LGBTQ nations, Thailand is packed with the most fun, exciting, and downright legendary spots to get drunk and connect with fellow friends in Bangkok’s diverse gay-friendly bars, especially in the bustling Silom Soi 4!

From K-pop dance floors and circuit party vibes to full-glam divas and wild shirtless parties, there’s a little something for everyone. So, slap these gay bars in Bangkok right at the top of your must-visit list, dive headfirst into the peak of party life in this never-sleeping city, and let loose in the Land of Smiles, just remember to party safely!

Unforgettable gay bars in Bangkok

DJ Station (Silom Soi 2)

Opening hours: Daily from 8pm to 3am

Address: 11 Soi Si Lom 2/1, Si Lom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Contact information: Facebook | +66 2 266 4029

Arguably Bangkok’s most iconic gay nightclub, DJ Station is a multi-level dance club that’s always packed with energy. Located on Silom Soi 2, it’s one of the city’s most famous gay bars in Bangkok, so you can expect a mix of pop hits, EDM bangers, and K-pop.

The K-pop dancefloor is famous for blasting the latest Korean pop tracks, you might even catch locals busting out choreographed moves to their favourite K-pop songs.

A drag show around midnight usually kicks off the party before the beats ramp up. The club spans three floors, providing plenty of space to dance (though it still gets crowded on weekends, especially during festivals like Songkran).

The crowd is a lively mix of young Thai locals and international visitors, so you’ll be dancing shoulder-to-shoulder with people from all over

In short, DJ Station is the perfect starting point for a gay night out in Bangkok, thanks to its high-energy vibe and reputation for fun.

What people say about them

Sebastian: “Went to DJ in June this year. I’m not a clubber, but this place brings it out in you. The music is great, and you simply want to dance all night long. Great energy, great vibe.”

Nitay Dadon: “Great place to party!! Many dance floors and 3 floors. Best gay club in Bangkok. Girls and straight guys will enjoy it too. 400 bat entry with 2 drinks. Closes around 3am.”

G Bangkok (Formerly G.O.D – Guys On Display)

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday, 9pm to 5am, Friday & Saturday, 10pm to 3.30am,

Sunday, 10pm to 3am

Address: 22 Si Lom Rd, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Just a few minutes walk from DJ Station is G Bangkok, formerly known as G.O.D, which has become a staple of the late-night gay scene. This after-hours gay dance club in Bangkok spans three levels with a bar and DJ booth on each floor.

G Bangkok is famed for its circuit party vibe, think rave-style lighting, heart-pumping electronic beats, and a crowd that often keeps dancing well past midnight. It’s especially popular with the muscular, shirtless segment of the community; on weekends the club is full of fit guys dancing with their shirts off as if it were a mini White Party.

You’ll also find occasional theme nights or special DJ events, for example, G Bangkok often ties in with big festival parties like GCircuit during Songkran or the New Year White Party, serving as an entry point for newcomers to the circuit scene.

Heads up, though! G Bangkok is one of the few clubs in Bangkok that allows smoking indoors, so if fog machines and nicotine clouds aren’t your thing, this might not be your scene. But if you can handle a little extra atmosphere with your beats, it’s one of the best places to dance ‘til dawn.

What people say about them

Matias Danny: “Good G Club with Good DJ and nice dancer. Just only for 400 Baht and you will get 2 coupons that you can change with Drinks, both alcohol or non-alcoholic drink. You should try at least once.” ( Link )

Tsz Ha Thomas Li: “Best club in Bangkok on a Saturday night. It gets very busy and warm with the large crowd of hot guys dancing together. Best to take off your shirt and enjoy the fun with other guys.”

The Stranger Bar (Silom Soi 4)

Opening hours: Daily from 5pm to 1am

Address: 98 Silom 4 Alley, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Contact information: Facebook | Instagram | thestrangerbarbangkok@gmail.com

The Stranger Bar is a legendary drag bar tucked at the end of Silom Soi 4, and it’s all about campy performances and making new friends. Often called the “house of drag queens,” this cosy venue is owned by a former Drag Race Thailand contestant, Chakgai Jermkwan AKA M Stranger Fox, and has become a playground for nightly drag shows

Expect glitter, glamorous costumes, and sometimes raunchy humour (all in good fun). Stranger Bar also has themed nights and frequent guest drag performances. For example, you might catch special shows when international drag stars are visiting.

Music-wise, when the queens aren’t on stage, the bar plays lively pop and dance hits to entertain the crowd. There’s often a happy hour in the early evening, making it a great first stop on Soi 4 to sip a cocktail (or their famous rainbow shots).

An A-list lineup of drag queens (including both veteran divas and up-and-coming talent) slay the stage with lip-sync battles, comedy skits, and choreographed dance performances. Overall, Stranger Bar’s intimate setting means you’re never far from the action, don’t be surprised if a drag queen pulls you into a dance or joke during the show!

What people say about them

Hui Si: “Stunning show, amazing hospitality. you’ll have a great great time here. drinks are delicious and well mixed too! around 250-300thb for one cocktail. A must visit when you’re in Bangkok! They really know how to put on a show!!”

Toutou wp: “What an amazing experience! The drag queens there are real performers and put on one of the best shows I have seen! Had a blast. Would 100% recommend”

House of Heals (Ratchaprasong)

Opening hours: From 9pm to 1.30am (Closed on Tuesdays)

Address: 33rd Floor, Renaissance Hotel 518/8 Phloen Chit

Contact information: Facebook | Instagram | +66 99 336 6262

If you’re looking for a night out that’s fabulous, fierce, and just the right amount of over-the-top, House of Heals is where you need to be. Perched way up on the 33rd floor of the Renaissance Hotel in Ratchaprasong, this spot has quickly snatched the crown as Bangkok’s go-to for high-energy, high-drama, high-heel-breaking drag performances.

The mastermind behind it? None other than Thai drag queen herself, Pangina Heals, yes, the same legend from Drag Race Thailand. And if you’re a fan of her other hotspots such as BEEF. BKK and Rush, you already know she doesn’t do anything halfway.

The vibe? Think of a high-fashion fever dream where the dress code is “dress to kill” and trust us, people understand the assignment. The music? A mix of pop remixes, voguing beats, and everything in between basically, whatever keeps the crowd moving and the energy high.

But what truly sets House of Heals apart is its immersive, high-energy drag performances. Expect a blend of comedy, drama, and show-stopping talent, all delivered with flair. With live DJs, surprise guest artists, and expertly crafted cocktails, every night here feels like a special occasion.

Oh, and did we mention the floor-to-ceiling windows? So even if you need a moment to recover from all the fabulousness, you can still soak in the skyline while questioning all the life choices that led you anywhere else but here.

What people say about them

Cherry Ann Realina: “ House of Heals is an incredible place. One of the best spots in Bangkok Thailand. The crew is so nice and accommodating. Very nice service and great performances by the drag queens. It’s a must-visit place. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND”

Joseph Britto: “ Such a fun night! The performances were hot and the vibes hotter! Well done to Pangina for creating a super cool space for the queens to perform – the lighting, music and talent were all on point. All were serving the night we went.”

Circus Soi 4 (Silom Soi 4)

Opening hours: From 5pm to 1am (Closed on Sundays)

Address: 15 Silom 4 Alley, Si Lom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Contact information: Facebook | +66 22 33 7332

Formerly the famous Telephone Pub, Circus has taken over that spot on Silom Soi 4 and given it a flamboyant makeover. This theatre-style bar embraces a circus theme, inside you’ll find red drapes, sparkling chandeliers, and a stage reminiscent of a big-top show.

It’s now one of the largest LGBTQ bars on the Soi 4 strip, known for its blend of outdoor patio seating (great for people-watching) and indoor performances.

The outdoor terrace is one of Circus’s best features, grab a front-row table here and you can enjoy your drinks while soaking up the bustling atmosphere of Soi 4 (and catch snippets of the show when performers come outside). Inside, the vibe is like a cabaret: glitzy decor and a decent-sized stage where drag queens perform comedy skits, lip-syncs, and live singing.

Music is mainstream pop and dance, with familiar tunes to get you singing along between show segments. Thanks to its spacious layout and nonstop entertainment, Circus has become a one-stop destination for nightlife, you can dine, drink, watch shows, and dance all in one place.

What people say about them

Sterling N Jay W: “Want a local drag show that offers a variety of acts? Here it is! Best part, it’s free, well almost! Take small and large monies to tip your acts! Drag and macho dancers. Fun, bright attitude.”

Stefan Glaeske: “The most crazy place in Bangkok. We had so much fun.”

Balcony Pub (Silom Soi 4)

Opening hours: Daily from 5.30pm to 2am

Address: 84-88 Silom 4 Alley, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Contact information: Facebook | + 66 22 35 5891

Just across from Circus on Silom’s “gay street” in Bangkok, Balcony Pub is a long-running favourite bar for a more laid-back start to the evening. This open-air bar/restaurant has been serving the community for decades and is known for its friendly vibe and prime people-watching perch right on the street.

The balcony offers both indoor seating (with air-con) and a large outdoor terrace where tables fill up nightly with locals and tourists chatting, flirting, and enjoying cheap drinks.

Downstairs/outside, the bar hosts various events: for instance, there’s a popular pub quiz every Monday night where teams can compete to win drink vouchers. The music played is a mix of pop classics and contemporary hits at a volume that still allows conversation.

Balcony is also known to throw themed parties for special occasions (Valentine’s, Halloween, pride events, even Christmas dinner specials) where they decorate and sometimes have costume contests

It opens early (around 5.30pm) and is often the first stop of a queer night out, the perfect spot to grab dinner (they serve Thai and Western dishes) and a few beers or cocktails before heading to the clubs.

While it’s more relaxed than the dance clubs, Balcony certainly isn’t boring, it has its own brand of fun with events and entertainment sprinkled throughout the week.

What people say about them

M Hastings: “Amazing vibe. Great service. Drinks Amazing. Service is impeccable.”

Jan Franek: “Amazing place with great music. You can pay by card. The staff is helpful and easy going, you definitely feel welcome. I decided to spend my birthday evening at Balcony Pub Bar and the waiters took it seriously and prepared candles, ice cream and free birthday drink…” ( Link )

Fake Club Bangkok (Ratchada)

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 9pm to 4am, Friday & Saturday, 9.30pm to 4am

Address: 60/1 Soi, 4 Ratchadaphisek Rd, 10310

Contact information: Facebook | Instagram | +66 81 390 8888

Fake Club (sometimes called “Fake Club The Next Gen”) is a massive gay nightclub outside the Silom area, offering a taste of local Thai LGBTQ nightlife. Located on Ratchadapisek Soi 4 in the Huai Khwang district, this club is known for its concert-like shows and late-night party vibe.

Fake Club loves to surprise its patrons – for example, they’ve hosted events where male models put on creative mini-shows (one memorable instance had dancers dressed in Squid Game guard costumes strutting the stage). Do note that Fake Club’s announcements and crowd banter tend to be in Thai, but the excitement transcends language

Fake Club primarily draws a young, trendy Thai crowd (along with other Asian and in-the-know foreign clubbers) and can get absolutely packed after midnight. It’s the kind of place where you might see groups of college-age friends at one table and groups of well-dressed guys at another, all coming together when the music kicks into high gear.

If you’re looking to experience Bangkok’s gay bar scene beyond Silom, Fake Club is the top choice, it’s energetic, a bit wild, and truly authentic to the local scene.

What people say about them

Samuel T.: “ The music and atmosphere was great and we had a splashing good time!”

Michi Todd: “Was only going to stop in for a drink with a friend but stayed all night, one of the best bars I’ve ever been to!”

BEEF. BKK (Silom Edge)

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday, 9pm to 2am, Friday & weekends, 9.30pm to 3am

Address: 9th Fl. SilomEdge Si Lom Rd, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Contact information: Facebook | Instagram | +66 98 654 2887

BEEF. BKK is one of Bangkok’s hottest new gay bars, and if you’re into big vibes and big guys, this is the spot to be. Originally a favourite among the bear community, think bigger, muscular, or bearded guys, it’s now a go-to for anyone looking for a fun, inclusive night out.

Moved to its new home in the Silom Edge complex in late 2022, BEEF. has only been getting bigger, better, and buzzier ever since.

The name? A cheeky nod to its original crowd in the LGBTQ community, but don’t worry, everyone’s welcome here. Whether you’re a gym beast, a dance floor diva, or just looking for a place to let loose, you’ll fit right in. The vibe is super laid-back and body-positive, no pressure to be shirtless though, let’s be real, plenty of guys will be by the end of the night.

Music-wise, expect a killer mix of house, pop, and disco beats. One moment you’re grooving to a classic 70s disco anthem, the next you’re belting out 2000s pop diva hits, and suddenly, bam!, you’re lost in a circuit-style house track. It’s the kind of place where you can dance like nobody’s watching or like everyone’s watching and loving it.

BEEF. BKK has become “the” place for those who love great music, great energy, and zero judgment. And on weekends?

It gets so packed that there’s often a queue to get in, proof that this place is only getting hotter. If you haven’t checked it out yet, what are you waiting for?

What people say about them

Bình Dào: “Number 1 gay bar for bears and bear lovers in Bangkok. The staff and owner are super friendly too. Highly recommend if anyone wants to make friends with happy bears and dance.”

Aaron Paul Lagmay: “The baristas are welcoming and the crowd is the best! You can’t go wrong if you visit either Saturday or Sunday.”

Rush Bar (Silom Soi 4)

Opening hours: Friday & weekends, 9.30pm to 3.30am

Address: 60 23-24 Si Lom Rd, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Contact information: Facebook | Instagram

Younger sister of BEEF. BKK, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. Nestled right next to G Bangkok (formerly G.O.D) on Silom Soi 4, it’s basically made for bar-hopping without even stepping outside. Opened just a couple of years ago, it’s already making waves as a must-visit gay bar in Bangkok’s buzzing LGBTQ scene.

Music? Think upbeat pop and dance tracks, a staple of Silom’s nightlife. But what really sets Rush Bar apart? It’s special event nights. We’re talking about go-go dancers, erotic male pole dancing, and performances that crank up the heat in all the right ways.

Because it’s so close to G Bangkok, most people bounce between the two, dance or catch a show at Rush, then head to the sister bar for that high-energy circuit vibe, and back again. The phrase “without missing a beat” has never been more accurate; the doors are literally just steps apart.

Rush Bar also scores points for its sleek, multi-level layout. The ground floor keeps things lively with a live DJ and a buzzing bar, while the upper levels offer a more laid-back lounge vibe or even a performance space. It’s like multiple scenes under one roof, so whether you’re in the mood to party hard or just chill with a drink, there’s a spot for you.

The crowd? Young, fun, and diverse. You’ll find a great mix of locals, expats, and travellers who’ve heard the buzz. By midnight, the place is packed, some people kick off their night here, while others swing by after warming up at the smaller Soi 4 bars.

What people say about them

Zaqueo Fajardo: “Nice place to chill and have fun. There’s an entrance fee of 400 Baht but you will also be given with 2 drinks each pax.”

Lukia JS : “I love the atmosphere of the pub🤭, besides the reasonable drinks price, the staff are also friendly and helpful, especially on special event days, the crowd is more attractive than usual!” ( Link )

Les Hi Bar (Din Daeng)

Opening hours: From 8pm to 2am (Closed on Mondays)

Address: 30 Vibhavadi Rangsit 8 Alley, Ratchadaphisek, Din Daeng, Bangkok 10400

Contact information: Facebook | Instagram

Rounding out the list is Les Hi Bar, Bangkok’s top spot catering to lesbian and queer women – though all allies are welcome in this women-only space. Located in a quieter Din Daeng neighbourhood, Les Hi offers a refreshing change of scene from Silom’s chaos.

The bar is designed to mimic a chic rooftop garden, only indoors: look up and you’ll see a starlit ceiling twinkling like the night sky. Cosy seating, warm lighting, and greenery give it a relaxed yet trendy atmosphere, perfect for hanging out with a close-knit crowd of friends or meeting new ones.

The music is usually handled by female DJs spinning everything from Thai pop and indie to international R&B and dance tracks. Occasionally, they feature live bands or acoustic sets, adding to the loungey feel.

As a women-centric venue, it provides a comfortable, safe environment where the ladies in the LGBTQ community can truly be themselves. On any given weekend night, you’ll find the place filled with groups of Thai women (and some expats/tourists in the know), enjoying drinks and dancing without the gaze of a typical mixed club, a big reason for its popularity among its audience.

For queer women travellers or those looking to support the lesbian community, this bar is a gem. It’s intimate, lively on weekends, and has a uniquely welcoming vibe under those faux stars.

What people say about them

EB: “I really enjoyed being within a queer safe space for women, the women behind the bar are super nice and I felt very welcome right away. I’ll definitely will be back.“

Fidan Senova: “The staff was very friendly, they had great cocktails (the standards and their own) and a fun comfortable atmosphere. I’d recommend that queer travellers drop in one night!”

So, what do you think? did one of these gay bars in Bangkok make you go “Ohh, I need to be there!”? From wild dance floors to dazzling drag shows and laid-back LGBTQ vibes, there’s a perfect place waiting for you. Now journey into the nightlife, sip, dance, and celebrate, happy partying!