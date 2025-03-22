Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar

Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar


Two homeless men broke down in tears after being caught red-handed with crystal meth in a derelict beer bar in a drug raid near one of the Pattaya’s busiest roads.

The joint operation, conducted yesterday, March 21, was prompted by complaints from locals who reported homeless squatters allegedly using drugs inside the abandoned venue on Pattaya Second Road, just before the Central Pattaya intersection.

Leading the bust was Nattawat Sophonsewatasilp, a senior administrative officer from Bang Lamung district, alongside Police Lieutenant Colonel Sonthaya Khonsap, Deputy Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station’s Crime Suppression Unit. A team of officers swept into the shuttered bar, where they found three individuals—two men and one woman—living amongst the ruins of the once-bustling nightlife spot.

At first, nothing seemed out of place. All three cooperated with the officers and presented their ID cards without resistance. But the calm quickly cracked when a search uncovered drug paraphernalia and a stash of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice, in possession of the two men.

Upon the discovery, both men reportedly burst into tears, visibly overwhelmed by the situation. On-site drug tests confirmed the presence of methamphetamines in their systems. They were arrested on the spot and taken to Pattaya City Police Station to face prosecution.

The woman, however, tested negative for drugs and was not charged. Officials from the Chon Buri Provincial Office of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) were contacted to assist her with appropriate support services and temporary care, reported The Pattaya News.

Officials say the raid is part of a wider campaign to clean up high-risk areas and root out drug-related activity in Pattaya’s urban core.

“We will continue to monitor abandoned buildings and hotspots prone to illegal activity. These locations can’t be left to fester—our goal is to protect the community and provide help to those willing to change.”

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity to local police as part of the ongoing crackdown on narcotics and urban crime.

