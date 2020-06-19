Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tourism minister says pandemic provides “opportunity to reset tourism sector”
Needless to say, Thailand’s tourism sector, considered a lifeline to an already battered economy, has been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the government is rethinking its strategy for the Covid era… The new tourism revival strategy is “quality over quantity”, target big spenders seeking privacy and social distancing, rather than try to attract large numbers of visitors.
In an interview with Bloomberg News, Thailand’s tourism minister said the pandemic provides an opportunity to reset the sector, which had become reliant on Chinese group tours and backpackers. Once the nation’s borders are reopened and so-called “travel bubbles” are agreed upon, marketing efforts will target wealthier individuals who want holidays with minimal risks.
The minister says the government will initially allow small numbers of arrivals, such as some businesspeople and medical tourists. It’s also working with the travel industry to identify and invite individuals in target demographics, which will most likely include previous visitors to luxury resorts in the islands of Phuket, Samui, Phangan and Phi Phi.
Phuket is “a prototype” because it has all the needed facilities and infrastructure in place. Visitors may have to pass a Covid-19 screenings before travelling and upon arriving, choose a single resort or island and remain for a minimum period of time, presumably 14 days.
The “high-end visitors” will be able to travel freely while they’re on the island and be allowed to leave for home or other destinations in Thailand once the minimum number of days has passed. According to the minister, Thailand plans to court such visitors, possibly during the winter months, when European and American travellers seek out warmer climates.
“One person can easily spend as much as five by staying at the finest hotels. Full and free travel should become a thing of the past.”
Thailand is not the only country grappling with the question of how and when to reopen for visitors. Across south east Asia, one of the most tourism-reliant regions in the world, hotels and travel businesses are slowly reopening as countries that have succeeded in flattening their virus curves ease lockdown restrictions.
The minister says Thailand’s first few travel bubble pacts, probably with nations like as Japan and Australia, probably will not be ready until at least August, and that Thailand also is mulling a program to allow visitors from specific low-risk Chinese cities and provinces.
Thailand’s borders are currently locked to all but repatriation flights and the most essential travel through June 30. Most restrictions on domestic travel were lifted this month. The goal is for Thailand to have 10 million foreign arrivals this year – a quarter of the 2019 tally.
The tourism sector will account for about 6% of GDP in 2020, down from 18% last year, says the minister. The lack of travellers is one reason Thailand’s economy is forecast to contract as much as 6% this year (some estimates are as high as 8.9%).
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Government considering unlocking music venues, meetings today
Thailand’s often flamboyant and occasionally controversial Public Health Minister and Deputy PM, Anutin Charnvirakul, spoke to reporters this morning after significant recent media coverage of the estimated 100,000 musicians still out of work due to the continued closure of the entertainment and nightlife industry.
Anutin says he himself was once a musician (yeah, we can see that…) and he “feels for these people,” who have been without work for more than 3 months. He said the CCSA and Department of Public Health are meeting this afternoon and will specifically discuss “live music entertainment venues” and get advice from the doctors advising the CCSA.
Anutin said he would especially like to see musicians be able to earn an income, but certain rules such prohibition of dancing and mandatory mask wearing at live venues would likely be needed.
It’s not clear whether the potential of “unlocking” music venues would lead to a larger reopening of pubs, bars and entertainment venues in general, or only bars that feature live music. Anutin didn’t clarify this question at the press conference, but did confirm that the matter is being considered and they would see how they could potentially allow musicians to get back to work.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Health minister is in the front of the line for the first human dose of Thai-made vaccine
Guess who called first dibs on the locally brewed coronavirus vaccine? Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Apparently he wants to be the first person to try out the vaccine the Chulalongkorn University’s National Vaccine Institute has been working on.
If he goes through with it, Charnvirakul would be next up for a jab after the monkeys. The National Primate Research Centre has run experiments on monkeys and will have the results ready by next Monday.
National Vaccine Institute director Nakorn Premsri says the mRNA-type vaccine being developed by Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine is being tested in monkeys over the past month.
In an April report from the Bangkok Post, human trails would involve more than 10,000 Thai participants. A potential vaccine probably won’t be available to the public until next year.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob told reporters the health minister wants to be the first to get the experimental vaccine, but Charnvirakul hasn’t said it himself yet. Although it’s not too surprising from Charnvirakul, who is known for his spontaneous statements, like saying foreigners should be kicked out of the country for not wearing a face mask.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Coconuts Bangkok|Bangkok Post
Thailand eases up on social distancing requirements for domestic travel
The requirement for Thailand’s airlines to leave every second seat empty, as part of the conditions under which domestic services could resume, is being done away with. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand says carriers can now sell every seat on a flight (whether or not airlines manage to do so is another matter).
However, the CAAT says airlines must upgrade their in-flight ventilation, replacing high efficiency particulate air filters regularly. In addition, the wearing of face masks for all passengers and crew for the duration of the flight remains mandatory, with the CAAT saying passengers must be advised they may face prosecution if they fail to do so.
In a further easing of the conditions governing domestic travel during this Covid-19 era, Thailand’s Transport Minister says from July 31, members of the same family may sit together on Bangkok’s electric train network, as journeys take less than 50 minutes. A report in Thai PBS World says Minister Saksayam Chidchob says this relaxation of the rules is being implemented to reduce costs for the capital’s MRT service and to reflect Thailand’s ongoing recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.
The minister was busy handing out free face masks on the MRT network yesterday and it’s anticipated that a million masks will be distributed between now and August as part of the operator’s “Healthy Journey with BEM” program.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Toby Andrews
June 19, 2020 at 6:29 pm
Big spenders are going to object being ordered around by the Thais.
They have the money to go anywhere and will not be stand being told to stay in a resort for 14 days.
This government have become used to ordering Thais around. Rich foreigners will not be pushed around.
As for medical tourists-that is available all over the world now.