Together Festival turns up the heat every single year – and 2025 is no exception

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger3 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
Together Festival turns up the heat every single year – and 2025 is no exception

Together Festival 2025 returns with another powerhouse lineup, proving once again why they are Southeast Asia’s premier dance music events. The iconic festival continues to build on its reputation for high-energy performances and massive buzz.

The first phase lineup alone features a mix of legendary EDM icons and rising stars who are shaking up the global scene, the kind of names that make fans shout in disbelief!

If you’ve already secured your ticket, consider yourself seriously lucky, because this year’s edition is shaping up to be absolutely unforgettable.

This year is shaping up to be a wild one, a solid mix of genres and serious heat across the board.

In alphabetical order, here’s the phase 1 lineup for Together Festival 2025!

AFROJACK & Paul Van Dyk

Left: AFROJACK, right: Paul Van Dyk

Afrojack, a GRAMMY-winning producer and one of the most influential names in EDM, first broke through with the multi-platinum single ‘Take Over Control’, which sold over 2 million units. Since then, he’s continued to release impactful tracks and grow his global presence.

He won a GRAMMY Award for Best Remixed Recording for ‘Revolver’ by David Guetta and Madonna, and has received multiple nominations for both his remixes and original productions for global stars like Chris Brown, Leona Lewis, Pitbull, and will.i.am.

Beyond the studio, Afrojack regularly plays the world’s biggest festivals, including Tomorrowland, Ultra, and EDC, and he also runs Wall Recordings, a label known for supporting new talent.

Over the years, Afrojack has kept his sound fresh with tracks like ‘All Night’ with Ally Brooke, which hit no.1 on U.S. Dance Radio, and ‘Anywhere With You’ with Lucas & Steve and DubVision. Most recently, he joined forces with Martin Garrix, David Guetta, and Amél on ‘Our Time’, a track that’s been gaining major attention across the scene.

Alongside him, Paul Van Dyk, a true legend in the world of trance, has twice been voted the no. 1 DJ in the world by DJ Mag.

The German DJ and producer have been shaping electronic music for over 30 years. Throughout his career, Van Dyk has carved out a unique identity by combining a wide range of styles into a sound that continues to influence generations.

His iconic solo track ‘For an Angel’ remains a timeless favourite among trance fans. He was named Best Trance DJ in 2006 and received the Trance Master Award in 2018. He also ranked no. 1 in the DJ Mag Top 100 in both 2005 and 2006.

His journey has been filled with milestones, from performing at major festivals like The Dream Stage, Transmission, and EDC Las Vegas to selling out global tours in cities around the world. He has sold over 3 million albums worldwide, with releases like ‘Seven Ways’ and ‘Out There & Back’ continuing to resonate with longtime fans and new listeners alike.

Apashe & Sub Zero Project

Left: Apashe, right: SubZeroProject

Often described as sounding majestic, Apashe is a leading name in the bass music scene, recognised for a style that combines orchestral music with electronic production. His approach has led to collaborations with legends like Busta Rhymes, Tech N9ne, Sofiane Pamart, Wasiu, Geoffroy, and Alina Pash.

Each project reflects his creativity, which has taken him to some of the world’s most respected stages, including Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, EDC, Osheaga, and Red Rocks.

But Apashe’s influence goes far beyond live performances. His music has been featured in major campaigns, films, games, and series from Apple, Marvel, Netflix, Fast & Furious, John Wick, HBO, Yves Saint Laurent, and many more. He’s become a sought-after artist not only in the festival circuit but also in the worlds of fashion, film, and advertising.

His album ‘Renaissance’ received international praise, with tracks and collaborations that captured attention across genres. Don’t miss his set at Together Festival 2025

Sub Zero Project, the hardstyle duo from the Netherlands, are one of the top names in the scene and continues to draw attention with every release and performance. Known for tracks like ‘Invincible’ and ‘The Shutdown’, they’ve also created their own special set, ROBOT RAVOLUTION, featuring custom 3D visuals, costumes, and effects designed specifically for the show.

One of their most defining tracks, ‘The Game Changer’, was the official song for Qlimax 2018 and remains a key moment in the history of the festival. They’ve since taken their sound to global stages, including Defqon.1, Intents Festival, EDC, Ultra, Tomorrowland, and more.

This year, Sub Zero Project return to Together Festival after their explosive debut in 2022. Expect an even harder, more intense show this time around.

Baby J & Tye Turner

Left: BabyJ, right: Tye Turner

Meet Baby J, an Indo-Aussie DJ known for her bold style and genre-bending mixes that blend Jersey Club, Hip-hop edits, Baile Funk, House, and Trap. She has quickly become a favourite among today’s music fans, with her live sets and content generating over 10 million views across social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

In 2025, Baby J performed at Split Milk Festival and was recognised by Australia’s Time Out Magazine as one of the festival’s breakout artists.

Joining her is another rising star, Tye Turner, an Australian-Filipino producer and DJ known for his distinctive sets that fuse Baile Funk vibes with Hip-Hop influences. Tye is the founder of SYBER, an event brand and online platform that showcases live DJ performances from its roster.

He also co-founded SYBER with a group of Perth-based DJs and owns his own clothing label, Medicle. Currently, he is considered one of the most promising new DJs to watch.

Many may have already caught their sets at clubs, but the special performances at Together Festival 2025 will be a major milestone, sure to ignite the dance floor like never before!

And this is just Phase 1!

Grab your tickets now at www.togetherfestival.net and see we’ll you all on September 5 to 6 at BITEC Bangna, Bangkok!

And don’t forget, this year, instalment payment plans are available for select banks, and all tickets grant access to both full days!

