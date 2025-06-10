Health minister blasted over Thaksin hospital scandal meeting

MCT to meet on disciplining doctors over Thaksin transfer

June 10, 2025
Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin is under fire this week for planning to attend a high-stakes Medical Council of Thailand (MCT) meeting, with critics accusing him of overstepping his authority and meddling in a politically sensitive case.

At the centre of the storm is the controversial hospitalisation of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was swiftly transferred from prison to the Police General Hospital shortly after returning from 15 years of self-imposed exile.

Thaksin was meant to serve a one-year sentence for corruption, but ended up spending most of his time in a hospital room, a move that sparked public outrage and allegations of preferential treatment.

The MCT is set to meet on Thursday, June 12, to determine disciplinary action against doctors involved in facilitating Thaksin’s transfer, following an earlier council resolution punishing three doctors for ethical misconduct.

But tensions escalated when Somsak, in his capacity as MCT chairman, vetoed that resolution, raising eyebrows and fuelling claims of political interference in what should have been an independent disciplinary process.

Despite the backlash, Somsak insists he has every right to attend the meeting.

“My role as chairman allows me to participate. I am one person. How could I suppress the voice of the majority? I just want to do my job, explain the facts and answer questions about my decision.”

He added that his presence should not be interpreted as an attempt to pressure or influence council members. However, critics argue that his involvement undermines the council’s independence and risks politicising the medical disciplinary process, reported Bangkok Post.

A source within the MCT revealed that the council is still awaiting official confirmation of his attendance. While Somsak plans to be there, he said he might not stay until the final vote. The meeting is expected to wrap up by 4pm.

The controversy surrounding Thaksin’s hospital stay has continued to stir political tensions in Thailand, reigniting debates over elite privilege, judicial independence, and the blurred lines between politics and public service.

