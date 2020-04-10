image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Government calling on nurses to enlist for special Covid-19 taskforce

Anukul

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Government calling on nurses to enlist for special Covid-19 taskforce | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: 77kaoded.com
    • follow us in feedly

According to the Thailand Nursing Midwifery Council, it is predicted that Thailand will need at least 400 more experienced nurses to battle the growing number of Covid-19 patients in the kingdom.

The president of the Council, Thassana Boonthong says, “nurses specialised in caring for patients in critical condition are in high demand as hospitals are allocating more beds for coronavirus patients.”

Just in the Bangkok area alone the council is seeking 400 nurses to be stationed at various hospitals, including, Thammasat University Hospital, the Chakri Naruboedindra Institute Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and the Bang Khunthian Hospital for the Elderly.

Thassana says that the hospitals have set aside 80 beds for Covid-19 patients and each of them needs intensive care.

“The government has an urgent need to designate special facilities to treat infected patients, especially around Bangkok. Qualified nurses from state or private hospitals can enlist to help the government to battle the Covid-19 virus in special facilities, nurses can issue a transfer letter to work at Covid-19 facilities with full pay.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Did an Issan woman get coronavirus for a second time?

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

19 hours ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

Did an Issan woman get coronavirus for a second time? | The Thaiger
IMAGE: The Thaiger

A 38 year old woman from Thailand’s northeastern Chaiyaphum province in the Issan region appears to have contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus for a second time, after she was ‘cured’ of the virus in Bangkok in the middle of March.

The woman, who in March had only recently returned from overseas, was found to be infected with the virus and was admitted to Phyathai 2 Hospital in Bangkok. She apparently made a full recovery and was discharged, and soon returned to her hometown.

But somewhere around April 3-5, she became sick again and went for a test. The result showed that her throat was infected with Covid-19.

A similar case involved a 42 year old construction worker who returned from Qatar on April 2.

Both cases are now under treatment in local hospitals, and authorities are trying to trace people who might have been in close contact with them. Doctors in New York now believe its possible for the virus to lie dormant in patients who’ve been treated

A report yesterday showed that Chaiyaphum currently has 109 Covid-19 patients. 8 were new cases. The local government has asked its residents to strictly follow curfew directives to limit the spread of the virus.

Testing remains the core of identifying patients with Covid-19 but there have been cases of false positives that may lead to apparent re-infections.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Move over WHO and CDC, Marvel and DC have joined the fight in Thailand

Sean Kelly

Published

23 hours ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

Move over WHO and CDC, Marvel and DC have joined the fight in Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดสมุทรสาคร

While it may seem that a plague swept across our world with a snap of the fingers as if Thanos and the infinity gauntlet indeed managed to set asunder half the worlds population, not though a dematerialised cloud of ash (sorry for the spoilers…but come one it’s been two years now) but rather a global pandemic that has shut down travel and forced millions into self isolation, fear not faithful citizans a new hope is on the horizon.

Hope has been a challenge these days as many of us, now 30 days and counting into isolation and social distancing, are looking more and like that down and out Thor in Endgame (oops…yeah it’s a real let down ladies) while we “Netflix and Quarantine.”

Yet, with all the challenges we face, some heroes have decided to defy all known, and unknown, laws of the universe and parallel universe alike to join in the fight against Covid-19.

Provinces all over Thailand are deep cleaning to stem the spread of the SARS-Covid II virus and reduce the rate of Covid-19 infection and that caught the attention of the Marvel as well as DC universe. Apparently Gotham got wind of the bat situation over in Wuhan and it seems Batman decided to self isolate here in our dimension. I’m guessing Superman assisted in his flight arrangements seeing how difficult it is to fly these days.

In a bid to cheer up the people, officers throughout Thailand have been suiting up in Superhero regalia and cleaning the streets of the crime that is Covid-19.

Thai superheroes clean streets during COVID-19

Thor, Ironman, Super Man, and Batman clean the mean streets of CovidCity in Samut Sakhon
PHOTO: สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดสมุทรสาคร

Superheroes Take Over Thailand’s Streets to clean it during COVID-19

Superman and Batman show the Marvel boys how cleaning up the streets is done in the DC Universe

PHOTO: สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดสมุทรสาคร

The official facebook page of the PR Department of Samut Sakhon in Central Thailand suggested that we could be superheroes too. Submit your best photo to The Thaiger and you could be featured as well.

SOURCE: The Smart Local

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand

Bangkok bans booze April 10-20

Anukul

Published

1 day ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

Bangkok bans booze April 10-20 | The Thaiger

All sales of alcohol will be banned in Bangkok starting tomorrow until April 20. Police made the announcement this afternoon at the Covid 19 Disease Management Centre in Bangkok.

The stated reason for the ban is to encourage social distancing and stop the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. However, many netizens have already commented that it follows similar moves in Chiang Mai to stop people from gathering and drinking during the traditional Thai New Year, or Songkran, which falls during the same period.

Officially, Songkran has been postponed to a later date by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, though the exact date has not yet been announced. The days are no longer public holidays but officials fear that people will still be wanting to celebrate.

10 other provinces have bans or restrictions on alcohol sales:

1. Sakon Nakhon: March 31-April 16

2. Chiang Mai: April 10-20

3. Rayong: April 3–15

4 Buriram: April 2-30

5. Mukdahan: April 6-30

6. Suphanburi: April 4-30

7. Nakhon Pathom: April 2-30

8. Lamphun: April 1-30

9. Chonburi: from 6pm to 6am (with the National alcohol sales laws still in effect, this means one can only purchase from 11-2 and 5-6 pm)

10. Surin: 2-30 April

SOURCES: The Pattaya News | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2473
  • Active Cases: 1427
  • Recovered: 1013
  • Deaths: 33
  • Last Updated: 2020-04-10 at 16:15
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending