50 new coronavirus cases nationwide (Friday), 1 death | The Thaiger

50 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed around Thailand at this morning’s briefing by the The Ministry of public Health and the Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Response Centre, a slight drop from yesterday’s 54. There was also one new death. The total number of infections since the outbreak began now stands at 2,473. 33 patients have died. The cases span 68 of Thailand’s 76 provinces.

1,013 people have completely recovered and been released from hospital, 73 of them in the past 24 hours.

Today’s one death was described as a 43 year old Thai Woman in Chachoengsao province, east of Bangkok, who also suffered from lupus. A spokesman said the dead woman was a vendor who suffered from systemic lupus erythematosus.

She was taken to a hospital on Monday with a fever of 38.5°C, diarrhea, vomiting, panting and exhaustion. Her blood pressure dropped to 85/64 and she soon needed a ventilator. She was found to have severe pneumonia. She died on Tuesday and her Covid-19 test result came back yesterday. It was positive.

