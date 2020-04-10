Final stages before CP start punching out face masks in Thailand | The Thaiger

The Charoen Pokphand Group also known as CP has announced that the plane that they chartered from China has arrived in Thailand carrying the new mask manufacturing machine and materials to complete the face mask assembling.

CP’s senior chairman Dhanin Chearavanont, says that they’ve invested around 100 million baht to build the factory to produce surgical face masks for medical personnel and the general public.

“The goal of CP is to beat the face masks shortages in Thailand and to distribute them for free.”

“The import of the machine and material has been tough because countries are now competing for mask-manufacturing equipment due to the need to fight their own Covid-19 battles. Also, there are 70% fewer flights to and from China and the flight schedules are not fixed. This is why CP had to charter a flight to ensure the material and the machine arrives on time.”

“It is predicted that it will take about another week to assemble the production line and conduct pre-tests for the machine before production can begin at full capacity.”

“As CP’s senior chairman has said before, the factory will be able to produce 100,000 masks per day or 3 million pieces per month.”

“The official told local news sources that the meltblown non-woven fibre is important because it acts as a barrier to viruses and is becoming more and more difficult to find.”

“The price of this material has risen 10-fold since the start of the pandemic therefore CP had to coordinate with its networks and partners around the world to mass procure of the material.”

SOURCE: The Nation