Friday Covid Update: 8,450 new cases; provincial totals

28 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,126 with 428 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 8,450 new Covid-19 cases and 7,484 recoveries. There are now 83,698 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 48 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,415,472 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 192,037 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 114,087,421 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 43,799 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 82,138 received their second dose, and 339,217 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 446

Bangkok – 1,292

Samut Prakan – 446

Ubon Ratchathani – 148

Phuket – 374

Khon Kaen – 148

Chiang Mai – 126

Nonthaburi – 499

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 111

Rayong – 153

Udon Thani – 110

Buriram – 92

Surat Thani – 89

Maha Sarakham – 71

Nakhon Ratchasima – 192

Pathum Thani – 245

Samut Sakhon – 135

Songkla – 72

Pattalung – 130

Chachoengsao – 126

Sisaket – 182

Kalasin – 84

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 62

Roi Et – 82

Surin – 96

Nakhon Sawan – 42

Prachin Buri – 67

Nakhon Pathom – 155

Lampang – 14

Pitsanuloak – 63

Saraburi – 88

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 109

Trang – 24

Phang Nga – 77

Chaiyaphum – 71

Tak – 21

Lop Buri – 168

Petchabun – 57

Krabi – 31

Kanchanaburi – 79

Ratchaburi – 239

Chanthaburi – 61

Sakon Nakhon – 19

Nong Kai – 79

Trat – 16

Yasothon – 28

Nan – 56

Srakaew – 50

Chumporn – 67

Payao – 8

Nakhon Phanom – 28

Mukdaharn – 4

Chiang Rai – 29

Phetchburi – 57

Pattani – 18

Suphan Buri – 83

Kamphaeng Phet – 46

Nakhon Nayok – 36

Satun – 12

Bueng Karn – 7

Amnat Charoen – 19

Yala – 10

Uthai Thani – 20

Mae Hong Son – 24

Loei – 101

Nong Bua Lumphu – 18

Chainat – 18

Pichit – 34

Phrae – 24

Uttaradit – 5

Sukhothai – 33

Narathiwas – 7

Samut Songkhram – 6

Ranong – 20

Lamphun – 12

Ang Thong – 10

Singburi – 11