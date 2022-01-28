Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Friday Covid Update: 8,450 new cases; provincial totals
28 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,126 with 428 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 8,450 new Covid-19 cases and 7,484 recoveries. There are now 83,698 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 48 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,415,472 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 192,037 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 114,087,421 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 43,799 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 82,138 received their second dose, and 339,217 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Chon Buri – 446
Bangkok – 1,292
Samut Prakan – 446
Ubon Ratchathani – 148
Phuket – 374
Khon Kaen – 148
Chiang Mai – 126
Nonthaburi – 499
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 111
Rayong – 153
Udon Thani – 110
Buriram – 92
Surat Thani – 89
Maha Sarakham – 71
Nakhon Ratchasima – 192
Pathum Thani – 245
Samut Sakhon – 135
Songkla – 72
Pattalung – 130
Chachoengsao – 126
Sisaket – 182
Kalasin – 84
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 62
Roi Et – 82
Surin – 96
Nakhon Sawan – 42
Prachin Buri – 67
Nakhon Pathom – 155
Lampang – 14
Pitsanuloak – 63
Saraburi – 88
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 109
Trang – 24
Phang Nga – 77
Chaiyaphum – 71
Tak – 21
Lop Buri – 168
Petchabun – 57
Krabi – 31
Kanchanaburi – 79
Ratchaburi – 239
Chanthaburi – 61
Sakon Nakhon – 19
Nong Kai – 79
Trat – 16
Yasothon – 28
Nan – 56
Srakaew – 50
Chumporn – 67
Payao – 8
Nakhon Phanom – 28
Mukdaharn – 4
Chiang Rai – 29
Phetchburi – 57
Pattani – 18
Suphan Buri – 83
Kamphaeng Phet – 46
Nakhon Nayok – 36
Satun – 12
Bueng Karn – 7
Amnat Charoen – 19
Yala – 10
Uthai Thani – 20
Mae Hong Son – 24
Loei – 101
Nong Bua Lumphu – 18
Chainat – 18
Pichit – 34
Phrae – 24
Uttaradit – 5
Sukhothai – 33
Narathiwas – 7
Samut Songkhram – 6
Ranong – 20
Lamphun – 12
Ang Thong – 10
Singburi – 11
