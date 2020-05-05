Lack of social distancing at BTS stations in Bangkok | The Thaiger

image
This morning with thousands of people heading off to work, they ended stranded at BTS stations after services were hit by a “technical error”. A post via twitter at 6:03 am from BTS SkyTrain authorities, states “there has been a technical error from on the rail line near National Stadium and Siam stations, the delay will take roughly 10 minutes. We are sorry for any inconvenience.”

Meanwhile travellers kept streaming onto the platforms and squashed into the area while waiting for the trains.

Pictures of BTS travellers waiting in line at the stations went viral today, contradicting the best intentions and attempts at social distancing as required by the Public Health Ministry.

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

292 Thai nationals return home from Hong Kong and The Maldives

Anukul

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

PHOTO: thairath.co.th

Yesterday at around 5pm, 292 Thai nationals returned home from Hong Kong and The Maldives, all 292 passengers have been sent straight to a state-organised quarantine centre for 14 days, both city hotels that were currently empty.

The first flight arrived from Hong Kong at 3:59 pm. 161 passengers were on board the plane.Upon landing all passengers passed the initial screening point and no one was found with a high fever. They are being detained for 14 days at the Palazzo Hotel, Ratchadapisek Road in the capital (not too shabby!)

The second flight arrived from Maldives, flight number Q29350 at 4:08 pm. 131 passengers passed the screening with no high fevers detected. They are now detained for 14 days at Ambassador Hotel at Soi Sukhumvit 11.

SOURCE: Thai Rath

Coronavirus Thailand

Second round of tests confirm 40 Covid-19 cases in Yala were “false positives”

May Taylor

Published

5 hours ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Khaosod English

A second round of tests carried out on 40 people who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus in the southern province of Yala, have all come back negative. The Bangkok Post reports that the initial tests have now been confirmed as “false positives”. Now a third test is being run to remove any doubt.

The spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, says the second tests were carried out at a lab in neighbouring Songkhla province and that further samples will be sent to the Department of Medical Sciences in Nonthaburi, just outside Bangkok, for a third and final round of testing.

Meanwhile, it’s understood an investigation is being launched into the Yala lab that carried out the first round of testing, with some equipment being found to be contaminated. A source speaking to the Bangkok Post on condition of anonymity says there may be several reasons the test results came back as false positives, including the chance that the equipment still retained trace samples from previous tests. For now, the lab is no longer being used for further testing and any new test samples are being sent to Songkhla instead.

Yesterday, health officials in Yala reported no new cases of the virus. The province has now had 126 confirmed cases, with 2 deaths, giving it the highest numbers after Bangkok, Phuket and Nonthaburi. Officials are ramping up tracing efforts across districts, focusing on those who’ve had contact with recent returnees from neighbouring countries.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus Prevention & Treatment

Agricultural robot modified to provide biohazard clean-ups

Anukul

Published

23 hours ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

PHOTO: thairath.co.th

‘Nong Nonsi’ robot is the invention of teacher Panya Laanantana from the Department of Electrical Engineering Faculty of Engineering Kasetsart University in Bangkok. He’s re-designed the robot to reduce the potential health risks to agricultural workers being needed for spraying disinfectants and chemicals in livestock pens.

The robot was originally used for spraying medicine, biological products and pesticides. The robot can also be used for watering in plantations and can also install a mop for cleaning the floor.

The Robot consists of 4 arms, 2 arms, left and right used for spraying water or various substances, 3 nozzles were then installed, providing a capacity of 25 litres of the liquid tank. For the other 2 arms, they are located towards the back and is installed with a mop to wipe down the detergent.

All 4 arms operate independently, with control channels via remote. It is driven by 2 large rubber wheels, and is powered by 80 Amp 12 Volt batteries (that can continuously work for 2-3 hours).

The robot is low-maintenance (and doesn’t need to take beer breaks) and all the parts can be easily purchased off-the-shelf in the market.

Nong Nonsi can also be applied to sterilise public areas instead of putting humans in the line of fire during the Covid-19 outbreak. It’s been described as a “a 3 in 1 Robot prototype”.

Contact 08 1927 0098 for more information about Nong Nonsi.

SOURCE: Thai Rath

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2988
  • Active Cases: 187
  • Recovered: 2747
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 05-05-2020 at 15:30

