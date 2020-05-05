Thailand News Today – Tuesday, May 5 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, May 5
Lack of social distancing at BTS stations in Bangkok
This morning with thousands of people heading off to work in Bangkok, they ended up stranded at BTS stations after services were hit by a “technical error”.
A post via twitter at 6am from BTS SkyTrain authorities, stated “there has been a technical error from on the rail line near National Stadium and Siam stations, the delay will take roughly 10 minutes. We are sorry for any inconvenience.”
Meanwhile travellers kept streaming onto the platforms and squashed into the area while waiting for the trains.
Netizens commented that ,contradicting the best intentions and attempts at social distancing, Bangkok’s public transport needs to find a better way.
SET falls amid renewed trade war fears
The Stock Exchange of Thailand index has opened this week on a bearish note as confidence remains low.
The region’s stock exchanges have been spooked by the US president’s comments questioning the origins of Covid 19 and fears of a renewed trade war with China.
The SET reacted to the news today, having been closed for the public holiday yesterday after steep losses were seen across the region yesterday.
The SET index ended the morning trading down 1.4% although it’s rebounding a bit this afternoon.
Obesity on the rise in the Land of Smiles
Thailand has a health problem. The World Health Organisation says nearly one third of the Thai population is now overweight and 9% of the country is obese.
Malaysia currently holds the dubious honour of having the highest obesity rate in Southeast Asia – but Thailand is now in second place.
In Thailand in particular, obesity is just as prevalent in children, with 1 in 10 children classed as overweight. And it’s believed that 50% of the nation’s monks are obese.
Thailand’s Covid-19 situation, May 5
The spokesman of the Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Administration has announced only 1 new case of the Covid-19 virus today.
The single case is a Thai male, a 45 year old in Narathiwat (southern Thailand ), who had just returned from Malaysia and is considered an “imported case”.
187 confirmed Covid-19 patients remain in hospital nationwide and the number of deaths remains at 54.
Meanwhile, a second test found all forty of the newly suspected Covid-19 cases in Yala on Sunday turned out to be false positives, as the Public Health Ministry has decided to run another test at its main lab to leave no room for doubt.
Officials are also investigating what went wrong at the Yala lab as controlled test equipment was found to be contaminated.
Bun Bang Fai suspended in Si Sa Ket province
Si Sa Ket provincial officials have officially suspended the “Bun Bang Fai”, or the rocket festival, because of lingering fears of Covid-19.
The Governor says “that every year rocket festivals are held in the northeastern provinces from April 20 to May 20, when people light rockets to appeal to Mother Nature for ample rainfall in the forthcoming wet season.”
Competing local teams build make-shift rockets and try and get their ‘rockets’ to reach as high as possible. And they drink a lot. So a crowd of drunk men, gather together to pack explosives into PVC tubing, light them and watch their hard work fly high into the sky. What could possibly go wrong?
On the other hand each province also turns on grand parades and parties to celebrate the arrival of the wet season.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Are businesses applying the Thai government hygiene standards?
According to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), small, local restaurants are the biggest offenders when it comes to ignoring government hygiene measures to control the reduce any return of the virus. The surveys were done to provide the government with
CCSA spokesperson Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin says that 9,383 businesses from all sectors nationwide had been checked by public health officials and local volunteers whether they have enforced social distancing measures, cleanliness and if they were wearing face masks. While 96% (9,032) preventive measures were in line with government standards, the remaining 4% (351 businesses), was found to be under government standards.
The businesses including…
• 3,156 local Thai restaurants checked, 6.7% (214) were found to be violating the rules.
• 573 retail outlets in department stores, only 1.7% (10) were ignoring the rules.
• 2,680 businesses in markets and retail stores, 1.5 % (41) were not complying with prevention measures.
• 1,943 salons, 3.1 % (61) were ignoring hygiene measures.
Of 254 large or international restaurants, 4.7% (12) failed to apply the measures.
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus News & Updates
Thailand’s Covid-19 situation, May 5
The spokesman of the Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Administration, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, announced today that only 1 new case of the Covid-19 virus had been detected across the kingdom.
This is a drop from the 18 recorded cases yesterday, and was the lowest daily number since March 9.
The single case is a Thai male, a 45 year old in Narathiwat (southern Thailand ), who had just returned from Malaysia and is considered an “imported case”. This means there have been 0 cases of the virus spreading locally, the second day in a row countrywide of this situation.
On April 25 the man fell sick with coughing, a fever, runny nose, sore throat and shortness of breath. He was diagnosed with pneumonia at a local hospital and finally tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.
The country now has 2,988 total cases with 2,747 patients discharged – an additional 7 more patients were released yesterday.
187 confirmed Covid-19 patients remain in hospital nationwide and the number of deaths remains at 54.
Dr Taweesilp warned that people should take precautions while visiting crowded places, especially now that the government has relaxed disease control measures.
He asked for patience in terms of reopening businesses and easing further restrictions, stressing they could not let their guard down yet.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Thailand
Government health official warns of near-certainty of “second wave” of Covid-19
With the easing of some restrictions put in place to slow and eventually halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus, a government health official is now warning of the rise of a “second wave” from next week is “inevitable”.
Nation Thailand reports that the Director of the Division of Communicable Diseases issued his warning yesterday, saying an increase in the number of people leaving their homes and getting together in larger numbers, would almost certainly lead to a rise in Covid-19 case numbers.
Sopon Iamsirithaworn says health officials will be on the look-out for any indication of a spike, which could reveal itself through an increase in the number of patients reporting breathing difficulties or other respiratory issues. People are being asked to continue with strict hygiene measures, such as washing their hands regularly, in order to continue efforts to contain the spreading of Covid-19.
Thailand hopes not to follow Singapore, which developed a second wave of infections after it initially looked like it had brought the virus outbreak under control. As the wet season approaches, officials are anxious to keep any increase at bay, with fears the virus may live longer in cooler and more humid conditions (without citing specific evidence on the matter).
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Business winners and losers, and the lumpy recovery
Are businesses applying the Thai government hygiene standards?
