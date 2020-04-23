Flights won’t return to ‘normal’ before October 2021 – Airports of Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Flights won’t return to ‘normal’ before October 2021 – Airports of Thailand
“Recovery of international routes will depend on how quickly a vaccine or antiviral drugs can be made available.”
The president of Airports of Thailand, Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, says air travel should be back to pre-Covid19 levels by October 2021. Yes, 18 months away. But for the rest of this year, the Thai aviation sector is expecting a significant drop in flights and passenger numbers.
“Total flights and passengers will drop by 44.9% and 53.1% respectively, due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said to Nation Thailand.
“Meanwhile, Thailand’s important destination countries are countries in the Asia-Pacific region which account for over 80% of our travel.”
The AoT predicts a total resurgence of 493,800 flights and approximately 66.58 million passengers between October 2019 and September 2020. The assumptions are made based on the resumption of a limited number of domestic flights in May and then a slow ramping up of flight schedules.
According to Nation Thailand, containment of the Covid-19 virus dependent on varying measures adopted by different countries, some more stringent than others. It’s predicted that the domestic flight sector will recover first, as recovery of international routes will depend on how quickly a vaccine or antiviral drugs can be made available.
SOURCE: National Thailand
Coronavirus Thailand
Thousands of tourists stranded on a trio of Gulf islands
An estimated 10,000 foreign tourists are stranded on three islands in the Gulf of Thailand, more than half of them, around 5,700 on Koh Samui, after passenger flights were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Surat Thani province’s tourism and sports chief Tikamporn Sutti-udomrat, said yesterday that apart from the 5,700 visitors on Koh Samui, there are another 3,300 foreign tourists on Koh Phangan and about 1,000 on Koh Tao.
“They have accommodation, travel and growing expense problems. I have sought help from the Tourism and Sports Ministry.”
There is currently a visa amnesty running for foreigners on Tourist Visas running up to July 30.
Tikamporn asked local officials and hoteliers to allow the foreigners stay until they are able to leave Surat Thani. His office arranged for accommodation for the foreigners who had urgent problems but they must pass health screenings.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s branch on Koh Samui said that the Turkish embassy in Thailand has chartered a flight with Turkish Airlines to repatriate the stranded Turkish tourists. The flight is scheduled to leave Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport at 6pm today.
There have been many stories of stranded international visitors and tourists being stuck in Thailand waiting out the Covid-19 travel restrictions and closures due to their flights being cancelled or their home countries imposing border closures. These two Russians ended up in a Krabi cave this week. They’ve since been moved into better accommodation in one of the district’s designated ‘safe’ hotels until they can get on a flight home.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai companies urged to tighten up Covid-19 measures for migrant workers
The Director General of the Department of Employment Suchat Pornchaiwiseskul says that he has sent an urgent letter to companies asking them to ensure stricter disease control measures for migrant workers from neighbouring countries.
The letter follows a serious outbreak of more than 7,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 among migrant workers living in cramped conditions in Singapore.
“The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has cited the outbreak of Covid-19 in Singapore among migrant workers.”
“Having monitored this significant development, our department has issued preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19 among migrant workers by requesting that employers be responsible for their foreign workers and ensure they strictly comply with disease prevention measures and regulations.”
The newly enforced disease prevention measurements are as follows:
- Wipe work surfaces clean and dispose of waste every day.
- Wear sanitary masks or cloth masks and wash your hands with soap, hand sanitiser, or antiseptic solution.
- Maintain social distancing by working at least 1 metre apart.
- Avoid crowding by controlling the number of workers at a site or reducing the time needed for work activities.
According to the Labour Ministry’s Foreign Workers Administration Thailand currently has about 2,660,000 registered migrant workers.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s top 20 wealthiest ready to help in time of crisis
After PM Prayut-cha-0-cha sent an open letter to the county’s 20 wealthiest people seeking advice to help lift Thailand out of the Covid-19 pandemic (read more HERE), today Thailand’s top business leaders said they’re ready to help the government ease the crunch of the coronaviruscrisis, and will offered their ideas to lift the country out of its economic dilemma.
Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of CP Group, Thailand’s largest private company and one of the world’s largest conglomerates, praised the PM’s gesture as a smart move.
“These businesses have supply chains and trade networks with small and medium sized business partners as well as major co-investors. The economic downturn has also had an impact on their companies and they have a common interest in fixing the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”
“Each of the businesses is like a ministry. They are from the real sector and they are running their own micro economies. If they work under the government, the PM will automatically have twenty more ministries working for the administration.”
“I believe the prime minister will find their interests are in line with the country’s. Making them feel honored, confident, and engaged. Utilising their experience will greatly support employment and benefit the recovery of the Thai economy,”
The Chearavanont brothers retained their spot as Thailand’s wealthiest, with a net worth of 888 billion baht (27.3 billion US dollars), according to Forbes.
Somphote Ahunai, the founder of Energy Absolute Company, a Bangkok-based biodiesel producer and solar plant operator, says he felt honoured to receive the PM’s letter.
He agrees with the premier’s move to invite business leaders who have succeeded in their own industries to brainstorm ideas to address the country’s problems.
“Right now, the government must think new and act in a new way as we are now in survival mode. We have to balance three things…
- How to prevent the current stage of the virus from reaching a Level 3 outbreak,
- How to help poor people affected by the crisis
- How to prevent the economy from deteriorating further.”
Somphote ranks 18th on the list Thailand’s richest.
Dr Prasert Prasattong Osoth, the cofounder of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, says he’ll “…spend 100 million baht helping local officials in Sukhothai dig existing and new ponds, as well as waterways and artesian wells, to help people fight drought after the Covid-19 pandemic ends.”
“No one [has] thought about post-Covid solutions, and people will still be facing drought problems after the pandemic.”
Dr Prasert ranks in 11th place with a net worth of 84 billion baht (2.6 billion US dollars).
In his letter, Prayut wrote that the pandemic posed the risk of great damage to lives and the economy and “it is a time when Thai people and Thailand need the best cooperation from all sectors, especially groups of people or organisations that have knowledge, capabilities, and strengths.”
“Therefore, I contact you as you are senior people in our society.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Flights won’t return to ‘normal’ before October 2021 – Airports of Thailand
Bangkok, before and after. A birds-eye view.
Thousands of tourists stranded on a trio of Gulf islands
Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces
Where is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thai companies urged to tighten up Covid-19 measures for migrant workers
Thailand’s top 20 wealthiest ready to help in time of crisis
PM says he won’t bow to pressure on easing emergency restrictions
Bangkok to cut checkpoints from 89 to 52
Second visa amnesty approved, will be automatic, free
Thailand testing experimental Covid-19 vaccine on animals
Thai government addresses widespread sexual abuse
Emergency decree extension will be discussed in next week’s cabinet meeting
Study finds no benefit from hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 treatment
UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving – VIDEO
When will Thailand’s booze bans end?
Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network
Thailand’s marine life is rebounding during Covid-19 crisis
Can air-con spread Covid-19?
Taiwan considers rebranding its flag carrier, China Airlines
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
Phuket reports no new Covid-19 cases (Thursday)
Thai-Malaysian border set to open this weekend
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party
AirAsia will resume some flights beginning April 29
Phuket reports 1 new Covid-19 case (Friday)
Thailand’s road to a ‘new normal’
‘Ranger’ the civet and friends saved from Chiang Mai forest fires
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
- Bangkok4 days ago
Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
- Coronavirus Age4 days ago
“Thailand’s Covid-19 death rate is a quarter of the world average, recovery rate is high”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
- Coronavirus Cases4 days ago
Thailand’s new Covid-19 infections drop to 32 today, 0 deaths reported
- Air Pollution4 days ago
Air pollution in Bangkok falls to lowest level in 2020
- Opinion4 days ago
Back to business – time for Thailand’s tourist industry to get ready