Covid UPDATE: 9,539 new cases, provincial totals

Thaiger

Published

 on 

The CCSA has confirmed 9,539 new Covid infections & 86 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours. 103 of today’s cases were reported from the Thai prison system.

Here are today’s Thai provincial totals…

HERE is a list of restrictions starting tomorrow for all dark red provinces. It includes all the transportation restrictions, curfew details and provinces in the Dark Red zones.

• The ministries of Public Health and Transport have prepared a 5,000-bed field hospital at Suvarnabhumi Airport in the new Satellite 1 building, a new terminal that hadn’t come into operation yet.

Patients with moderate and mild conditions will be treated on the 3rd and 4th floors of the building, while medical services and intensive care units will be on the 2nd floor. It’s expected that the new field hospital will be ready for operation next month.

The BMA will start to implement “home and community isolation” for asymptomatic Covid patients and people displaying mild symptoms. The first community isolation centre will be the Sri Sudaram Temple.

Home isolation is being implemented by 69 health service centres under the BMA, as well as 201 community health clinics affiliated with the National Health Security Office.

• The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon reports that 10 new infections were reported on the island yesterday, mostly from Thai people travelling over the land border at the top of the island from other regions. He revealed that one case of the Delta variant of Covid-19, known to be more contagious and reportedly resistant to the Sinovac vaccine, had been identified in the Phuket Sandbox many days ago. The infected person’s details were not revealed, but it was stated they have been receiving treatment in Phuket for the past 5 days.

SOURCES: FRB | NBT

 

Recent comments:
image
AussieBob
2021-07-11 10:11
50 minutes ago, Mike-Hunt said: Irrespective of where in the country 'home isolation' may be operated, it seems to me to be doomed to failure overall. Given most locals lack of following any instructions rigidly, I can see someone in…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-07-11 11:30
2 hours ago, Mike-Hunt said: Irrespective of where in the country 'home isolation' may be operated, it seems to me to be doomed to failure overall. Given most locals lack of following any instructions rigidly, I can see someone in…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-07-11 11:35
1 hour ago, Rebel said: The curve is only flattening because the authorities tests less in the weekend. Happens every week Yeah and maybe if the abacus being used is too on spot, they go to using their toes and fingers…
image
AlexPTY
2021-07-11 14:09
Yeah, just keep numbers below that magic 10000 number and everything is gonna be OK
image
billybob
2021-07-11 14:12
Nurse dead from covid having received 2 shots Sinovac The government needs to give some figures on those health workers that are falling victim to covid, seriously ill, or death despite being fully vaccinated, a very sad case here…
Trending