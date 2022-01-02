Connect with us

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: Chon Buri passes Bangkok

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 2 January Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

2022 has started off hopeful for Covid-19 statistics, with daily deaths dipping inspiringly low to single digits, though fears of Omicron surges, especially after the New Year’s holiday, dampen expectations. Today, the CCSA reported 3,112 new Covid-19 infections, up 101 since yesterday, and 12 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 2 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, confirmed Covid-19 infections have passed 2.2 million, with a total of 2,200,685 being reported.

 

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 2,921 recoveries, up 394 from yesterday. There are now 33,108 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 179 from yesterday, including 562 in the ICU and 156 on ventilators.

 

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 2 were found in correctional facilities, 65 were identified by community testing, and 2,896 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,003 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES

The Department of Disease Control has released figures since Christmas stating no new vaccines have been administered. It is unclear if there is a nation-wide holiday on vaccinations or if the data is just not being reported over the holiday.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

2JAN Covid-19 Tourist

 

Chon Buri surpassed Bangkok for the first time as the province with the most Covid-19 infections in a single day yesterday. Ubon Ratchathani has seen a sharp uptick in Covid-19 infections this week, from under on December 26 to over 100 by the 30th, climbing to 254 on New Year’s Day and surpassing 300 today, moving the province to the 27th most total infections of all of Thailand’s 77 provinces.

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
3 Chon Buri 442 113,754
1 Bangkok 366 440,970
27 Ubon Ratchathani 304 23,093
10 Nakhon Si Thammarat 128 48,116
24 Khon Kaen 100 24,522
2 Samut Prakan 90 132,467
20 Chiang Mai 85 29,208
32 Phuket 84 18,871
29 Udon Thani 65 21,102
11 Rayong 57 46,267

 

Sing Buri and Ranong were the only 2 provinces to have zero new Covid-19 infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 366 440,970
2 Samut Prakan 90 132,467
4 Samut Sakhon 19 94,672
7 Nonthaburi 25 60,957
14 Pathum Thani 35 41,139
16 Nakhon Pathom 27 35,444
18 Saraburi 34 33,578
19 Ayutthaya 20 32,984
31 Lopburi 16 18,875
37 Nakhon Sawan 14 17,629
40 Suphan Buri 5 14,958
44 Phetchabun 7 11,850
46 Ang Thong 8 11,278
47 Nakhon Nayok 3 11,263
48 Samut Songkhram 3 10,972
52 Phitsanulok 21 9,612
55 Kamphaeng Phet 4 8,475
58 Sukhothai 1 6,337
61 Phichit 4 5,441
69 Sing Buri 0 3,572
70 Uthai Thani 1 3,463
74 Chai Nat 3 2,935
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 442 113,754
11 Rayong 57 46,267
15 Chachoengsao 30 35,922
22 Prachinburi 15 26,863
28 Chanthaburi 21 22,255
38 Sa Kaeo 17 17,308
53 Trat 5 9,354
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
20 Chiang Mai 85 29,208
59 Chiang Rai 16 5,857
63 Lamphun 8 4,757
66 Uttaradit 7 4,637
68 Lampang 14 3,712
71 Mae Hong Son 11 3,454
73 Nan 17 3,024
76 Phayao 6 2,789
78 Phrae 7 2,110
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
17 Nakhon Ratchasima 22 33,630
24 Khon Kaen 100 24,522
27 Ubon Ratchathani 304 23,093
29 Udon Thani 65 21,102
33 Sisaket 34 18,171
35 Surin 22 17,854
36 Buriram 22 17,797
41 Roi Et 37 13,806
45 Maha Sarakham 36 11,669
49 Chaiyaphum 16 10,714
50 Kalasin 47 10,602
56 Sakon Nakhon 7 8,060
60 Yasothon 11 5,658
62 Nakhon Phanom 5 5,185
64 Nong Bua Lamphu 8 4,740
65 Loei 18 4,652
67 Nong Khai 14 4,555
72 Amnat Charoen 5 3,159
75 Bueng Kan 21 2,928
77 Mukdahan 13 2,646
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
6 Songkhla 53 65,573
8 Yala 10 48,583
9 Pattani 33 48,409
10 Nakhon Si Thammarat 128 48,116
13 Narathiwat 12 42,174
21 Surat Thani 42 28,652
32 Phuket 84 18,871
34 Trang 47 17,995
39 Chumphon 17 16,345
42 Phatthalung 55 13,710
43 Krabi 44 12,194
51 Ranong 0 9,821
54 Satun 15 8,677
57 Phang Nga 27 7,829
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
12 Ratchaburi 17 42,305
23 Tak 31 25,537
25 Phetchaburi 4 24,497
26 Kanchanaburi 28 24,022
30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 33 20,054
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 2 87,338

 

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
Artemis080
2022-01-02 17:27
93% of people testing positive are walk-ins then according to that. Who on earth feels fine and wants to go get a covid test for fun and ri$k of confinment Thai style. Means there is next to no community testing…
image
Jason
2022-01-02 17:32
Are any of the numbers around the world accurate?? They are the best we have at the moment. Thailand's numbers will soon increase greatly, due to Omicron. I think the best thing at the moment I'd hope for is for…
image
HolyCowCm
2022-01-02 17:38
So Chonburi is the the biggest place on the list currently needed to avoid besides Bangkok. CM has been loaded with Bangkok people so I expect it to be a realistic fast 3rd if not already.
image
AlexPTY
2022-01-02 17:48
i feel so much safer in my Bangkok condo now. thank you
image
Rain
2022-01-02 17:55
You city slickers have all the fun.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending