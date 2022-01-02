Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: Chon Buri passes Bangkok
2022 has started off hopeful for Covid-19 statistics, with daily deaths dipping inspiringly low to single digits, though fears of Omicron surges, especially after the New Year’s holiday, dampen expectations. Today, the CCSA reported 3,112 new Covid-19 infections, up 101 since yesterday, and 12 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 2 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, confirmed Covid-19 infections have passed 2.2 million, with a total of 2,200,685 being reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 2,921 recoveries, up 394 from yesterday. There are now 33,108 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 179 from yesterday, including 562 in the ICU and 156 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 2 were found in correctional facilities, 65 were identified by community testing, and 2,896 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,003 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES
The Department of Disease Control has released figures since Christmas stating no new vaccines have been administered. It is unclear if there is a nation-wide holiday on vaccinations or if the data is just not being reported over the holiday.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- 11 local, 10 international Omicron infections found in Phuket
- 2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
- CCSA: response teams not lockdowns if holiday brings Covid-19
- Omicron variant found in triple-vaxxed woman in Nakhon Si Thammarat
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
Chon Buri surpassed Bangkok for the first time as the province with the most Covid-19 infections in a single day yesterday. Ubon Ratchathani has seen a sharp uptick in Covid-19 infections this week, from under on December 26 to over 100 by the 30th, climbing to 254 on New Year’s Day and surpassing 300 today, moving the province to the 27th most total infections of all of Thailand’s 77 provinces.
The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chon Buri
|442
|▲
|113,754
|1
|Bangkok
|366
|▼
|440,970
|27
|Ubon Ratchathani
|304
|▲
|23,093
|10
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|128
|▼
|48,116
|24
|Khon Kaen
|100
|▲
|24,522
|2
|Samut Prakan
|90
|▲
|132,467
|20
|Chiang Mai
|85
|▲
|29,208
|32
|Phuket
|84
|▲
|18,871
|29
|Udon Thani
|65
|▲
|21,102
|11
|Rayong
|57
|▼
|46,267
Sing Buri and Ranong were the only 2 provinces to have zero new Covid-19 infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|366
|▼
|440,970
|2
|Samut Prakan
|90
|▲
|132,467
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|19
|▲
|94,672
|7
|Nonthaburi
|25
|▼
|60,957
|14
|Pathum Thani
|35
|▼
|41,139
|16
|Nakhon Pathom
|27
|▲
|35,444
|18
|Saraburi
|34
|▲
|33,578
|19
|Ayutthaya
|20
|▼
|32,984
|31
|Lopburi
|16
|•
|18,875
|37
|Nakhon Sawan
|14
|▼
|17,629
|40
|Suphan Buri
|5
|▲
|14,958
|44
|Phetchabun
|7
|▼
|11,850
|46
|Ang Thong
|8
|▼
|11,278
|47
|Nakhon Nayok
|3
|▼
|11,263
|48
|Samut Songkhram
|3
|▼
|10,972
|52
|Phitsanulok
|21
|▼
|9,612
|55
|Kamphaeng Phet
|4
|▼
|8,475
|58
|Sukhothai
|1
|▼
|6,337
|61
|Phichit
|4
|▲
|5,441
|69
|Sing Buri
|0
|▼
|3,572
|70
|Uthai Thani
|1
|•
|3,463
|74
|Chai Nat
|3
|•
|2,935
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|442
|▲
|113,754
|11
|Rayong
|57
|▼
|46,267
|15
|Chachoengsao
|30
|▲
|35,922
|22
|Prachinburi
|15
|▼
|26,863
|28
|Chanthaburi
|21
|▲
|22,255
|38
|Sa Kaeo
|17
|▲
|17,308
|53
|Trat
|5
|▲
|9,354
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|20
|Chiang Mai
|85
|▲
|29,208
|59
|Chiang Rai
|16
|▼
|5,857
|63
|Lamphun
|8
|▼
|4,757
|66
|Uttaradit
|7
|▲
|4,637
|68
|Lampang
|14
|▼
|3,712
|71
|Mae Hong Son
|11
|▼
|3,454
|73
|Nan
|17
|▼
|3,024
|76
|Phayao
|6
|•
|2,789
|78
|Phrae
|7
|▼
|2,110
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|17
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|22
|▼
|33,630
|24
|Khon Kaen
|100
|▲
|24,522
|27
|Ubon Ratchathani
|304
|▲
|23,093
|29
|Udon Thani
|65
|▲
|21,102
|33
|Sisaket
|34
|▲
|18,171
|35
|Surin
|22
|▲
|17,854
|36
|Buriram
|22
|▼
|17,797
|41
|Roi Et
|37
|▼
|13,806
|45
|Maha Sarakham
|36
|▼
|11,669
|49
|Chaiyaphum
|16
|▲
|10,714
|50
|Kalasin
|47
|▼
|10,602
|56
|Sakon Nakhon
|7
|•
|8,060
|60
|Yasothon
|11
|▲
|5,658
|62
|Nakhon Phanom
|5
|▼
|5,185
|64
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|8
|▲
|4,740
|65
|Loei
|18
|▼
|4,652
|67
|Nong Khai
|14
|▲
|4,555
|72
|Amnat Charoen
|5
|▼
|3,159
|75
|Bueng Kan
|21
|▲
|2,928
|77
|Mukdahan
|13
|▲
|2,646
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|6
|Songkhla
|53
|▲
|65,573
|8
|Yala
|10
|▼
|48,583
|9
|Pattani
|33
|▲
|48,409
|10
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|128
|▼
|48,116
|13
|Narathiwat
|12
|▲
|42,174
|21
|Surat Thani
|42
|▲
|28,652
|32
|Phuket
|84
|▲
|18,871
|34
|Trang
|47
|•
|17,995
|39
|Chumphon
|17
|▲
|16,345
|42
|Phatthalung
|55
|▲
|13,710
|43
|Krabi
|44
|▲
|12,194
|51
|Ranong
|0
|•
|9,821
|54
|Satun
|15
|▲
|8,677
|57
|Phang Nga
|27
|▲
|7,829
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|12
|Ratchaburi
|17
|▼
|42,305
|23
|Tak
|31
|▲
|25,537
|25
|Phetchaburi
|4
|▼
|24,497
|26
|Kanchanaburi
|28
|▲
|24,022
|30
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|33
|▼
|20,054
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|2
|▼
|87,338
SOURCE: CCSA
Welcome back to Thailand!
Recent comments: