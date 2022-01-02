COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: Chon Buri passes Bangkok

2022 has started off hopeful for Covid-19 statistics, with daily deaths dipping inspiringly low to single digits, though fears of Omicron surges, especially after the New Year’s holiday, dampen expectations. Today, the CCSA reported 3,112 new Covid-19 infections, up 101 since yesterday, and 12 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 2 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, confirmed Covid-19 infections have passed 2.2 million, with a total of 2,200,685 being reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 2,921 recoveries, up 394 from yesterday. There are now 33,108 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 179 from yesterday, including 562 in the ICU and 156 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 2 were found in correctional facilities, 65 were identified by community testing, and 2,896 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,003 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES

The Department of Disease Control has released figures since Christmas stating no new vaccines have been administered. It is unclear if there is a nation-wide holiday on vaccinations or if the data is just not being reported over the holiday.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

Chon Buri surpassed Bangkok for the first time as the province with the most Covid-19 infections in a single day yesterday. Ubon Ratchathani has seen a sharp uptick in Covid-19 infections this week, from under on December 26 to over 100 by the 30th, climbing to 254 on New Year’s Day and surpassing 300 today, moving the province to the 27th most total infections of all of Thailand’s 77 provinces.

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 3 Chon Buri 442 ▲ 113,754 1 Bangkok 366 ▼ 440,970 27 Ubon Ratchathani 304 ▲ 23,093 10 Nakhon Si Thammarat 128 ▼ 48,116 24 Khon Kaen 100 ▲ 24,522 2 Samut Prakan 90 ▲ 132,467 20 Chiang Mai 85 ▲ 29,208 32 Phuket 84 ▲ 18,871 29 Udon Thani 65 ▲ 21,102 11 Rayong 57 ▼ 46,267

Sing Buri and Ranong were the only 2 provinces to have zero new Covid-19 infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 366 ▼ 440,970 2 Samut Prakan 90 ▲ 132,467 4 Samut Sakhon 19 ▲ 94,672 7 Nonthaburi 25 ▼ 60,957 14 Pathum Thani 35 ▼ 41,139 16 Nakhon Pathom 27 ▲ 35,444 18 Saraburi 34 ▲ 33,578 19 Ayutthaya 20 ▼ 32,984 31 Lopburi 16 • 18,875 37 Nakhon Sawan 14 ▼ 17,629 40 Suphan Buri 5 ▲ 14,958 44 Phetchabun 7 ▼ 11,850 46 Ang Thong 8 ▼ 11,278 47 Nakhon Nayok 3 ▼ 11,263 48 Samut Songkhram 3 ▼ 10,972 52 Phitsanulok 21 ▼ 9,612 55 Kamphaeng Phet 4 ▼ 8,475 58 Sukhothai 1 ▼ 6,337 61 Phichit 4 ▲ 5,441 69 Sing Buri 0 ▼ 3,572 70 Uthai Thani 1 • 3,463 74 Chai Nat 3 • 2,935 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 442 ▲ 113,754 11 Rayong 57 ▼ 46,267 15 Chachoengsao 30 ▲ 35,922 22 Prachinburi 15 ▼ 26,863 28 Chanthaburi 21 ▲ 22,255 38 Sa Kaeo 17 ▲ 17,308 53 Trat 5 ▲ 9,354 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 20 Chiang Mai 85 ▲ 29,208 59 Chiang Rai 16 ▼ 5,857 63 Lamphun 8 ▼ 4,757 66 Uttaradit 7 ▲ 4,637 68 Lampang 14 ▼ 3,712 71 Mae Hong Son 11 ▼ 3,454 73 Nan 17 ▼ 3,024 76 Phayao 6 • 2,789 78 Phrae 7 ▼ 2,110 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 17 Nakhon Ratchasima 22 ▼ 33,630 24 Khon Kaen 100 ▲ 24,522 27 Ubon Ratchathani 304 ▲ 23,093 29 Udon Thani 65 ▲ 21,102 33 Sisaket 34 ▲ 18,171 35 Surin 22 ▲ 17,854 36 Buriram 22 ▼ 17,797 41 Roi Et 37 ▼ 13,806 45 Maha Sarakham 36 ▼ 11,669 49 Chaiyaphum 16 ▲ 10,714 50 Kalasin 47 ▼ 10,602 56 Sakon Nakhon 7 • 8,060 60 Yasothon 11 ▲ 5,658 62 Nakhon Phanom 5 ▼ 5,185 64 Nong Bua Lamphu 8 ▲ 4,740 65 Loei 18 ▼ 4,652 67 Nong Khai 14 ▲ 4,555 72 Amnat Charoen 5 ▼ 3,159 75 Bueng Kan 21 ▲ 2,928 77 Mukdahan 13 ▲ 2,646 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 6 Songkhla 53 ▲ 65,573 8 Yala 10 ▼ 48,583 9 Pattani 33 ▲ 48,409 10 Nakhon Si Thammarat 128 ▼ 48,116 13 Narathiwat 12 ▲ 42,174 21 Surat Thani 42 ▲ 28,652 32 Phuket 84 ▲ 18,871 34 Trang 47 • 17,995 39 Chumphon 17 ▲ 16,345 42 Phatthalung 55 ▲ 13,710 43 Krabi 44 ▲ 12,194 51 Ranong 0 • 9,821 54 Satun 15 ▲ 8,677 57 Phang Nga 27 ▲ 7,829 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 12 Ratchaburi 17 ▼ 42,305 23 Tak 31 ▲ 25,537 25 Phetchaburi 4 ▼ 24,497 26 Kanchanaburi 28 ▲ 24,022 30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 33 ▼ 20,054 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 2 ▼ 87,338

SOURCE: CCSA

