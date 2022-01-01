Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Omicron variant found in triple-vaxxed woman in Nakhon Si Thammarat
As infections of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 surpass 1,100 cases in Thailand, the first confirmed case in Nakhon Si Thammarat was identified in a woman who had already been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot. The 26 year old woman works at Kasemrad Hospital in Bangkok and travelled to the province to attend her grandfather’s funeral.
The woman with the Omicron variant, who had been double vaccinated with Sinovac shots and received a Pfizer booster shot at the end of August, travelled to tambon Chalong in Sichon district on December 28. Before boarding the bus south, she told a rapid antigen test that came back negative. She arrived at Sichon bus terminal the next morning and relatives brought her to the funeral ceremony.
She took another antigen test after having symptoms and a fever and this time she tested positive for Covid-19. She was retested with an RT-PCR test at Sichon hospital which confirmed the diagnosis. The tests confirmed her infection was the Omicron variant. The hospital isolated her and is treating her though she hasn’t experienced any additional symptoms.
Now health officials are contact tracing to find and test at-risk people who have been exposed to the more infectious Omicron variant. 23 people including family and work colleagues in Bangkok have been notified to get tested, as well as 10 people in Sichon district. The bus had 42 passengers and 9 were considered high-risk, with authorities instructing all to go to a hospital and get tested for Covid-19.
People who are considered low-risk for contracting the Omicron variant are being advised to closely monitor their health and report any symptoms they have to their local hospital.
Meanwhile, Thailand is facing a growing outbreak of the Omicron variant, with 620 cases identified as arriving internationally and 525 locally transmitted infections. Officials believe that after the New Year’s holiday the country will see a spike in local transmissions and some predict Thailand could experience record-breaking daily infection rates in the next few months with numbers as high as 30,000 people per day.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
