Phuket

11 local, 10 international Omicron infections found in Phuket

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: 11 Thai women were infected with Omicron on Bangla Road.

11 local Thai women on popular party hub Bangla Road and 10 international travellers arriving at Phuket International Airport tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The local office of the Ministry of Interior operates the Phuket Info Centre where the report of the new variant infections was posted, citing the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office as its source.

Since December 13, 125 infections of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Phuket including these 21 new infections. The 11 Thai women from Bangla Road were identified and proactive screening when antigen test kits were administered by Patong Hospital staffers. The women tested positive for Covid-19 on December 28, but the infections were just now identified as being the Omicron variant.

Employees of entertainment venues, many of which have converted to makeshift “restaurants” in order to reopen during times of Covid-19 restrictions, are subject to random weekly ATK tests to try to prevent any Covid-19 outbreaks in the area.

Staff are also required to be fully vaccinated, and venues must be closed for 3 days and scrubbed down if they are linked to any 3 connected Covid-19 infections. The rules were implemented after a cluster of infections swept through popular nightlife area at the end of November.

Meanwhile, as arriving tourists or screened by staff from the Vachira Phuket Hospital upon arrival at Phuket International Airport, 10 international travellers were identified right away with the Omicron variant of Covid-19. All 10 were entering Thailand under the Test & Go programme and, though little information was released about the infections, their countries of origin were confirmed as France, Lithuania, Mongolia, Portugal, Sweden, and the UK.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

image

image
Dedinbed
2022-01-02 15:01
44 minutes ago, Thaiger said: 11 local Thai women on popular party hub Bangla Road and 10 international travellers arriving at Phuket International Airport They need one more diseased foreigner to make it a score draw then .. 11 local…
image
AlexPTY
2022-01-02 15:04
oh, thanks God, i was worried that " internationals" are spreading virus in Thailand, guess not
image
Cabra
2022-01-02 15:16
22 minutes ago, Spice61 said: Why do you allow Neil Fronde to publish articles on the Thaiger?? has he got shares ?? The articles he publishes seem second hand or without the research required to obtain 100% truth? most articles…
image
Poolie
2022-01-02 15:21
3 minutes ago, Cabra said: Cut rate reporting that shows little effort or journalistic chops. Any monkey can copy and paste from the Bangkok Post. Would love to see Thaiger ups its game. The Thaiger is a news agglomeration site.…
image
Jason
2022-01-02 15:34
This was inevitable..... the Omicron cases....not the author of the report. Omicron will spread in Phuket. I just hope the government doesn't cease all sandbox entry in Phuket. That would be ridiculous. It wouldn't stop Omicron anyway.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending